VFL Showreel, R8: Callum Mills highlights

Pies 'list crunch' call, Bombers' Draper bid, is no news bad news?
Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer your questions on the Pies 'list crunch', the latest on Port Adelaide’s offer for Miles Bergman, Essendon’s bid to keep free agent Sam Draper and is no news bad news when it comes to Wanganeen-Milera?
Potential top 10 pick Sam Grlj at the Gettable desk
Sam Grlj chats to the Gettable crew about his season with the Oakleigh Chargers, how he models his performance on superstars at Port Adelaide and Geelong, and his off-season training sessions with GWS captain Toby Greene.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.