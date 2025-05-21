AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

00:33 Mins

Meeting of the minds: Dons champions’ captaincy catch-up

Essendon champions Matthew Lloyd, James Hird, Jobe Watson and Dyson Heppell meet with current skipper Zach Merrett

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 00:33

    Meeting of the minds: Dons champions’ captaincy catch-up

    Essendon champions Matthew Lloyd, James Hird, Jobe Watson and Dyson Heppell meet with current skipper Zach Merrett

    AFL
  2. 25:00

    TRA: Bailey’s dogfight, ‘The Eddie Betts Medal’ goes to…

    Nat Edwards, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 11

    AFL
  3. 24:18

    Talkin' It Up: Rhyan Mansell's family connection to Tigers' jumper

    Richmond forward Rhyan Mansell joins host Megan Waters to share his experience of designing Richmond’s Indigenous jumper, and what Dreamtime at the ‘G means to him

    AFL
  4. 27:29

    GETTABLE: Every club's trade, draft, contract plans in MEGA update, big questions answered

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer the big, burning questions on Gettable

    AFL
  5. 47:15

    ROUND TABLE: New contender for Tassie coach, is the top eight set?

    Join Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  6. 03:47

    Why Bevo's Bulldogs are 'as dangerous as anyone in the competition'

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd break down the Bulldogs' huge win over Essendon and how Luke Beveridge is doing everything he can to galvanise his team

    AFL
  7. 04:49
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Scott on Hird reports, Baz MIA at main training, star Pies hit track

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  8. 04:44

    Celebrating a Giant of the game

    We recap the colourful career of Toby Greene

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Brisbane v Narrm

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne

    The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: GWS v Walyalup

    The Giants and Dockers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Yartapuulti v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Sydney v Carlton

    The Swans and Blues clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 07:27

    Lyon post-match, R10: 'We're just not handling it and getting the ball out of our back half'

    Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round ten’s match against Waaliti Marawar

    AFL
  • 06:42

    McQualter post-match, R10: 'It's been one of the most emotional periods of my life'

    Watch Waaliti Marawar’s press conference after round ten’s match against Euro-Yroke

    AFL
  • 05:35

    Goodwin post-match, R10: 'Clayton is starting to evolve back to the player we knew'

    Watch Narrm’s press conference after round ten’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Fagan post-match, R10: 'The last quarter they annihilated us, really'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round ten’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:24

    Clarkson post-match, R10: 'It felt like going to the dentist, it was hard work'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round ten’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Yze post-match, R10: 'Our start wasn't good enough'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round ten’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:58

    Scott post-match, R10: 'Equally, as good as they were, we were poor'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round ten’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 10:50

    Beveridge post-match, R10: 'His instincts, his game sense is as good as anyone'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round ten’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 10:41

    Longmuir post-match, R10: 'He (Jackson) is a bit confused where it all comes from'

    Watch Walyalup’s press conference after round ten’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 10:37

    Hinkley post-match, R10: 'There were some issues with personnel and fatigue'

    Watch Yartapuulti's press conference after round ten’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 06:55

    Kingsley post-match, R10: 'In all aspects of the game, we looked flat'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round ten’s match against Walyalup

    AFL
  • 13:32

    Scott post-match, R10: 'We have transitioned into a team that can really run'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round ten’s match against Yartapuulti

    AFL
  • 07:32

    McRae post-match, R10: 'It's horrible; there is so much sadness'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round ten’s match against Kuwarna

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Nicks post-match, R10: 'We know we're a good side, but we want to be a great side'

    Watch Kuwarna’s press conference after round ten’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 10:28

    Cox post-match, R10: 'We want to make sure that we play within the rules'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round ten’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Voss post-match, R10: 'We had the game where we wanted it and we couldn't finish'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round ten’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 07:51

    Hardwick post-match, R10: 'This group is gaining belief and where we go is up to us'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round ten’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:05

    Mitchell post-match, R10: 'We've got work to do to beat the best sides'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round ten’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL

  • 02:34

    Match Previews R11: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Eagles at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R11: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Match Previews R11: Carlton v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Giants at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:34

    Match Previews R11: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Match Previews R11: Essendon v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bombers and Tigers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:12

    Match Previews R11: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Magpies at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Match Previews R11: Narrm v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Swans at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:57

    Match Previews R11: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Suns at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:15

    Match Previews R11: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Power at Optus Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    AFL
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL
  • 04:04

    The 10: Round 24's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the finish to the home and away season

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:08

    VFL Showreel, R8: Zak Jones highlights

    Enjoy Zak Jones' standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, R8: Tyler Sonsie highlights

    Enjoy Tyler Sonsie's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 02:27

    VFL Showreel, R8: Mitch Podhajski highlights

    Enjoy Mitch Podhajski's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    VFL
  • 01:51

    VFL Showreel, R8: George Stevens highlights

    Enjoy George Stevens's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:39

    VFL Showreel, R8: Oskar Baker highlights

    Enjoy Oskar Baker's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 03:05

    VFL Showreel, R8: Brodie McLaughlin highlights

    Enjoy Brodie McLaughlin's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    VFL
  • 01:37

    VFL Showreel, R8: Jacob Van Rooyen highlights

    Enjoy Jacob Van Rooyen's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 03:54

    VFL Showreel, R8: Max Ramsden highlights

    Enjoy Max Ramsden's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, R8: Tom Mitchell highlights

    Enjoy Tom Mitchell's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 01:27

    VFL Showreel, R8: Charlie West highlights

    Enjoy Charlie West's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 02:25

    VFL Showreel, R8: Callum Mills highlights

    Enjoy Callum Mills's standout VFL performance for Team

    VFL
  • 03:46

    VFL Showreel, R8: Harry Lemmey highlights

    Enjoy Harry Lemmey's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:10:28

    Match Replay: Waalitj Marawar v St Kilda

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:36

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Narrm

    The Lions and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:20

    Match Replay: Richmond v North Melbourne

    The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:04

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:52

    Match Replay: GWS v Walyalup

    The Giants and Dockers clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:40

    Match Replay: Yartapuulti v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:34

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Kuwarna

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:46

    Match Replay: Sydney v Carlton

    The Swans and Blues clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:56

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round 10 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:28

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Kangaroos and Lions clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:20

    Match Replay: Geelong v GWS

    The Cats and Giants clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:20

    Match Replay: Richmond v West Coast

    The Tigers and Eagles clash in round nine of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 01:59

    North Melbourne’s 2024 attacking prowess

    North Melbourne’s 2024 season showed the Roos have plenty of avenues towards goal

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Mizuki Brothwell

    She’s a twin, her mum’s from Japan and she’s tearing it up for Balnarring. Meet Dandenong’s Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Ava Usher

    Gold Coast Academy’s Usher on her ACL injury, rehab battles and best friend Havana Harris

    AFLW
  • 1:59:36

    Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs All Stars

    The 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the All Stats at RSEA Park.

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know footy unicorn Havana Harris

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Havana Harris revealed why she always wears white boots and her unique ability to play forward, mid and ruck

    AFLW
  • 02:15

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Dee Molly O’Hehir

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Molly O'Hehir revealed the Eagle she's super close to and her leadership aspirations

    AFLW
  • 02:11

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Eagle Lucia Painter

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Lucia Painter revealed why she's ready to move interstate and how she kept herself busy during an injury-riddled season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Crow India Rasheed

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, India Rasheed reveals her love for the Power and a bit about her tennis background

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Giant Sara Howley

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sara Howley revealed her biggest influences and why she's keen to head interstate

    AFLW
  • 01:53

    Draft rewind: Get to know new Tiger Sierra Grieves

    Ahead of the Telstra 2024 AFLW Draft, Sierra Grieves shared her love for the Bont, and why the Western Jets always felt like home

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Draft night review: Centra crowned No.1 draft pick

    Ash Centra made history as Collingwood’s first AFLW No.1 draft pick at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft

    AFLW
  • 01:51

    Draft night rewind: Poppy Scholz joins sister Matilda in the AFLW

    Drafted with pick no.6, Poppy Scholz joins her Rising Star winner sister Matilda in the AFLW competition

    AFLW

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

  • 01:32

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R11 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 11

    AFL
  • 04:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 04:51

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 9

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 8

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 6

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:09

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 5

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

