01:05 Mins

Why it makes sense for North to go west

Josh Gabelich explains the details of North Melbourne's deal to play home games in WA

  1. 05:13
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Tears as Devils' future at crossroads, 'great' signs for JUH, Hawk's injury concern

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  2. 24:46

    The Round Ahead: Big ins for elimination final rematch, key defenders in AA form

    Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Chad Wingard preview round 13

    AFL
  3. 24:10

    GETTABLE: Shock suitor for free agent, top draft pick 'for sale', star weighs Vic move

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge explain the 'golden pick' and are joined by Sandringham Dragons draft prospect Archie Ludowyke

    AFL
  4. 41:54

    ROUND TABLE: Mid-Season All-Australian team, how can Carlton save its season?

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  5. 02:35

    'Issues everywhere': What is ailing the Hawks?

    Matthew Lloyd shows how Collingwood punished Hawthorn's turnovers and the lessons Sam Mitchell needs to learn if the Hawks are to turn their season around.

    AFL
  6. 04:54
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    AFL addresses drug code, Hawks skipper sidelined, Big Freeze 11 launched

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  7. 04:03

    Mid-season All-Aus team unpacked: First-timers, unlucky stars, two rucks?

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge look at AFL.com.au’s mid-season All-Australian team, including all the surprise picks and those who just missed out

    AFL
  8. 04:05

    Big ins for Thursday night blockbuster, young Hawk's lucky break

    The panel discusses the big ins and outs for both teams ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the Hawks and the Dogs

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:12

    Highlights: West Coast v Geelong

    The Eagles and Cats clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Demons and Saints clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Fremantle

    The Suns and Dockers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    The Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Narrm v Sydney

    The Demons and Swans clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 08:12

    Scott post-match, R12: 'What we are confident in is the way we finish games'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 12’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:22

    McQualter post-match, R12: 'First quarter, we were clearly blown out of the water'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 05:54

    Goodwin post-match, R12: 'There is no doubt it is contagious ... it's frustrating'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 12’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Lyon post-match, R12: 'We worked hard on it and I thought we executed it today'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 12’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:06

    Cox post-match, R12: 'It was unacceptable and embarrassing'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 12’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:18

    Nicks post-match, R12: 'It was a really even, balanced performance across the board'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 12’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:39

    Kingsley post-match, R12: 'He puts the team ahead of himself and he's done that for 17 years'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 12’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Yze post-match, R12: 'I feel we've almost got a split personality in the rooms at the moment'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 12’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Hardwick post-match, R12: 'We've got to remind ourselves we're 8-3'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 12’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Longmuir post-match, R12: 'We're trying to build flexibility in the team'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 12’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 08:58

    McRae post-match, R12: 'It was a really great performance from us'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 12’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Mitchell post-match, R12: 'We are, at this point, miles off it'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 12’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Fagan post-match, R12: 'He’s forever trying to improve'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 12’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:44

    Scott post-match, R12: 'I don’t think necessarily we let it slip'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 12’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:42

    Lyon post-match, R11: 'We used our numbers, moved the ball pretty well and created opportunities'

    Watch Euro-Yroke’s press conference after round 11’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:20

    Hardwick post-match, R11: 'What St Kilda should do is focus on their own backyard'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 11’s match against Euro-Yroke

    AFL
  • 10:53

    Goodwin post-match, R11: 'It's a pretty special bond that you're starting to see'

    Watch Narrm’s press conference after round 11’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Cox post-match, R11: 'This is nothing to do with injuries'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 11’s match against Narrm

    AFL

  • 02:36

    Match Previews R13: GWS v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Giants and Power at Manuka Oval

    AFL
  • 03:01

    Match Previews R13: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Bulldogs and Hawks at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:00

    Match Previews R13: Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Demons and Magpies at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:52

    Match Previews R13: Richmond v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Tigers and Swans at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:49

    Match Previews R13: Carlton v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Blues and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:56

    Match Previews R13: Adelaide v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Crows and Lions at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:45

    Match Previews R13: Geelong v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Cats and Suns at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Match Previews R13: North Melbourne v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Kangaroos and Eagles at Hands Oval

    AFL
  • 02:06

    Match Previews R12: Melbourne v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and Saints at Traeger Park

    AFL

  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    AFL
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    AFL
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    AFL
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    AFL
  • 06:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 3

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The 10: Round Two's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 2

    AFL
  • 05:12

    The 10: Round One's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 1

    AFL

  • 02:20

    VFL Showreel, R10: Jhye Clark highlights

    Enjoy Jhye Clarks standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 03:01

    VFL Showreel, R10: Dominic Brew highlights

    Enjoy Dominic Brew's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 02:22

    VFL Showreel, R10: Hugo Garcia highlights

    Enjoy Hugo Garcia's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:49

    VFL Showreel, R10: Matt Johnson highlights

    Enjoy Matt Johnson's standout VFL performance for Frankston

    VFL
  • 02:13

    VFL Showreel, R10: Tom Mitchell highlights

    Enjoy Tom Mitchell's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 03:52

    VFL Showreel, R10: Seamus Mitchell highlights

    Enjoy Seamus Mitchell's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 02:44

    VFL Showreel, R10: Matthew Jefferson highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Jefferson's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, R10: Maurice Rioli highlights

    Enjoy Maurice Rioli's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 05:58

    Former AFL forward boots 13 goals in incredible VFL outing

    Enjoy Hugh Dixon's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 02:15

    VFL Showreel, R10: Jack Bytel highlights

    Enjoy Jack Bytel's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    VFL
  • 15:00

    VFLW Mini-Match: Essendon v Box Hill

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Hawks clash in round seven

    VFLW
  • 01:22

    VFL Showreel, R10: Hussien El Achkar highlights

    Enjoy Hussien El Achkar's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL

  • 2:06:34

    Match Replay: West Coast v Geelong

    The Eagles and Cats clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:56

    Match Replay: Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Demons and Saints clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:30

    Match Replay: Sydney v Adelaide

    The Swans and Crows clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:44

    Match Replay: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:08

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Fremantle

    The Suns and Dockers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:40

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:56

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round 12 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:10

    Match Replay: Euro-Yroke v Gold Coast

    The Saints and Suns clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:20:22

    Match Replay: Narrm v Sydney

    The Demons and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:46

    Match Replay: Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:34

    Match Replay: Walyalup v Yartapuulti

    The Dockers and Power clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:22:04

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Kangaroos and Magpies clash in round 11 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  • 00:33

    R/EVOLUTION: Roxy Roux’s big moment

    Smart thinking from Roxy Roux helps Fremantle complete a come-from-behind win

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    R/EVOLUTION: Ruck craft in the early days

    In the first AFLW seasons rucks were not really used outside of their tap work

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    R/EVOLUTION: Sabrina Frederick’s growing ruck craft

    From ruck to forward and back to ruck, Sabrina Frederick is one of the best examples of improving ruck craft

    AFLW
  • 13:00

    2025 AFLW fixture explained: Nod to tradition, flexible timings

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler discuss the key points from the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture release

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s early defensive style

    he Demons’ ability to turn defence into attack started in season one, and evolved over the years to help them win their season seven flag

    AFLW
  • 01:45

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s flag-winning defence

    Melbourne’s intercept marking has been a key feature of its defensive set-up since day one

    AFLW
  • 01:23

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s early defensive style

    Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick’s aerial prowess was a big weapon for the Lions in the early days of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s defensive pressure

    The Lions’ ability to force teams wide means most shots on goal they concede are from difficult angles

    AFLW
  • 01:59

    North Melbourne’s 2024 attacking prowess

    North Melbourne’s 2024 season showed the Roos have plenty of avenues towards goal

    AFLW
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Mizuki Brothwell

    She’s a twin, her mum’s from Japan and she’s tearing it up for Balnarring. Meet Dandenong’s Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  • 04:13

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Ava Usher

    Gold Coast Academy’s Usher on her ACL injury, rehab battles and best friend Havana Harris

    AFLW
  • 1:59:36

    Marsh AFL National Academy Girls vs All Stars

    The 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Girls take on the All Stats at RSEA Park.

    AFLW

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

  • 01:31

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 13

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 12

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:58

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R12 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 12

    AFL
  • 06:07

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 11

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:32

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R11 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 11

    AFL
  • 04:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:39

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 04:51

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 9

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 05:04

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 8

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:41

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 04:58

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 7

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

