02:22 Mins

Match Previews R16: Gold Coast v Melbourne

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Demons at People First Stadium

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 05:12
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Voss hits back at criticism, update on Dogs star, Ken's show of support

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    
  2. 23:27

    The Round Ahead: Chad's surprise Roos call, league's best wingers, Crows' MCG hoodoo

    Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 16

    
  3. 26:42

    GETTABLE: Young gun to stay, Pie star's deal 'not close', Eagles' $3mil war chest targets

    Cal Twomey with the latest on an emerging Crows star, mid-season trade report cards, U18 Champs, US combine and your questions answered

    
  4. 41:26

    ROUND TABLE: Pies' X-factor to return, Lyon's post-match deflection

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    
  5. 01:55

    Swan transformation: The key reasons Sydney looks like a different team

    Matthew Lloyd highlights some key indicators that the Swans could be a handful for opponents in the back half of the season

    
  6. 03:59
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies debutant confirmed, Bont's milestone, Butters' contract call

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    
  7. 02:29

    Blues missing 'energy, confidence, aura', can spearhead regain best form?

    The Round Ahead panel preview Thursday night footy and ponder where it's all gone wrong at Carlton.

    
  8. 02:44

    Best of the Bont, league's top wingers, Swans' surprise B&F contender

    Look at the best highlights from Marcus Bontempelli's career ahead of his 250th game, Josh and Chad deep dive on the league's top wingmen and reveal who they think is leading the Swans' best and fairest.

    

Match Highlights
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Richmond

    The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:09

    Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Collingwood v St Kilda

    The Magpies and Saints clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Carlton v North Melbourne

    The Blues and Kangaroos clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Young forward fires again as Lions spoil Danger’s 350th

    The Cats and Lions clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:13

    Highlights: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Power and Demons clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    

Press Conferences
  • 16:45

    Beveridge post-match, R15: 'There's a degree of significant concern'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 15’s match against Richmond

    
  • 09:29

    Yze post-match, R15: 'The second quarter just wasn't to standard'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 15’s match against Western Bulldogs

    
  • 09:46

    Kingsley post-match, R15: 'He seems to do that often, so it's got to be a bit more than luck'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 15’s match against Gold Coast

    
  • 06:34

    Hardwick post-match, R15: 'When they upped the ante, we were probably found a little bit wanting'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 15’s match against GWS

    
  • 09:24

    McRae post-match, R15: 'We don't want him to fight the battles, we'll fight them for him'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 15’s match against St Kilda

    
  • 08:18

    Lyon post-match, R15: 'Are there two sets of rules going around? I'm not sure'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 15’s match against Collingwood

    
  • 05:04

    Cox post-match, R15: 'It is hard ... when you are missing shots you probably normally would kick them from'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 15’s match against Port Adelaide

    
  • 05:53

    Hinkley post-match, R15: 'To be fair, the scoreboard was flattering'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 15’s match against Sydney

    
  • 09:45

    Voss post-match, R15: 'I think it's more about staying present to where we're at'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 15’s match against North Melbourne

    
  • 11:53

    Clarkson post-match, R15: 'We've just got to be happy we could get the victory'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 15’s match against Carlton

    
  • 09:50

    Fagan post-match, R15: 'I thought it was a great team effort'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 15’s match against Geelong

    
  • 11:44

    Scott post-match, R15: 'I'm confident tonight was a bit of a blip, as disappointing as it is'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 15’s match against Brisbane

    
  • 12:29

    Full post-match, R15: 'We've got a strong belief in what our best footy looks like'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 15’s match against Essendon

    
  • 09:28

    Full post-match, R15: 'From what I saw tonight, it won't be his last game of AFL footy'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 15’s match against Fremantle

    
  • 10:13

    Voss post-match, R14: 'We were hopeful that it (Harry McKay's knee) turned a corner, but it hasn't'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 14’s match against West Coast

    
  • 08:13

    McQualter post-match, R14: 'We can't put in quarters like that'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 14’s match against Carlton

    
  • 07:57

    Hinkley post-match, R14: 'It's a different way for us to win when we're strong at both ends of the ground'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 14’s match against Melbourne

    
  • 05:52

    Goodwin post-match, R14: 'We've still got work to do to be the team we want to be'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 14’s match against Port Adelaide

    

Match Previews

  • 02:42

    Match Previews R16: Richmond v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Crows at the MCG

    
  • 03:07

    Match Previews R16: Fremantle v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers v Saints at Optus Stadium

    
  • 01:32

    Match Previews R16: Hawthorn v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Kangaroos at UTAS Stadium

    
  • 03:19

    Match Previews R16: Sydney v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Bulldogs at the SCG

    
  • 03:11

    Match Previews R16: Port Adelaide v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Power and Blues at Adelaide Oval

    
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R16: Collingwood v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    
  • 02:22

    Match Previews R16: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Demons at People First Stadium

    
  • 03:10

    Match Previews R15: Fremantle v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Bombers at Optus Stadium

    
  • 02:13

    Match Previews R15: Collingwood v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and Saints at Marvel Stadium

    

The 10
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    
  • 06:21

    The 10: Round Five's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 5

    
  • 07:01

    The 10: Round Four's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 4

    

Showreels
  • 01:22

    VFL Showreel, R13: Riley Garcia highlights

    Enjoy Riley Garcia's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    
  • 02:57

    VFL Showreel, R13: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for GWS

    
  • 02:08

    VFL Showreel, R13: Liam McMahon highlights

    Enjoy Liam McMahon's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    
  • 02:25

    VFL Showreel, R13: Zane Duursma highlights

    Enjoy Zane Duursma's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    
  • 02:36

    VFL Showreel, R13: Brodie McLaughlin highlights

    Enjoy Brodie McLaughlin's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    
  • 03:51

    VFL Showreel, R13: Josh D'Intinosante highlights

    Enjoy Josh D'Intinosante's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    
  • 03:42

    VFL Showreel, R13: Charlie West highlights

    Enjoy Charlie West's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    
  • 03:14

    VFL Showreel, R13: Jake Lloyd highlights

    Enjoy Jake Lloyd's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    
  • 03:11

    VFL Showreel, R13: Oscar McInterney highlights

    Enjoy Oscar McInterney's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    
  • 03:03

    VFL Showreel, R12: Harry Lemmey highlights

    Enjoy Harry Lemmey's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    
  • 03:11

    VFL Showreel, R12: Will McLachlan highlights

    Enjoy Will McLachlan's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    
  • 02:38

    VFL Showreel, R12: Bailey Laurie highlights

    Enjoy Bailey Laurie's standout VFL performance for Casey

    

Match Replays
  • 2:08:08

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Richmond

    The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:26:35

    Match Replay: GWS v Gold Coast

    The Giants and Suns clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:07:55

    Match Replay: Collingwood v St Kilda

    The Magpies and Saints clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:10:40

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:08:56

    Match Replay: Carlton v North Melbourne

    The Blues and Kangaroos clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:06:07

    Match Replay: Geelong v Brisbane

    The Cats and Lions clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:05:27

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:03:56

    Match Replay: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:06:11

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Power and Demons clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:07:55

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Fremantle

    The Kangaroos and Dockers clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:07:36

    Match Replay: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    
  • 2:18:16

    Match Replay: Brisbane v GWS

    The Lions and Giants clash in round 14 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    

AFLW
  • 00:51

    Tears flow as Phillips pays tribute to father

    Hall of Fame inductee Erin Phillips pays an emotional tribute to her father, Greg

    
  • 01:09

    R/EVOLUTION: Meg Macdonald's big Garner tag

    Richmond's Meg Macdonald wears North star Jasmine Garner like a glove

    
  • 00:33

    R/EVOLUTION: Roxy Roux’s big moment

    Smart thinking from Roxy Roux helps Fremantle complete a come-from-behind win

    
  • 01:58

    R/EVOLUTION: Ruck craft in the early days

    In the first AFLW seasons rucks were not really used outside of their tap work

    
  • 01:42

    R/EVOLUTION: Sabrina Frederick’s growing ruck craft

    From ruck to forward and back to ruck, Sabrina Frederick is one of the best examples of improving ruck craft

    
  • 13:00

    2025 AFLW fixture explained: Nod to tradition, flexible timings

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler discuss the key points from the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture release

    
  • 01:18

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s early defensive style

    he Demons’ ability to turn defence into attack started in season one, and evolved over the years to help them win their season seven flag

    
  • 01:45

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s flag-winning defence

    Melbourne’s intercept marking has been a key feature of its defensive set-up since day one

    
  • 01:23

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s early defensive style

    Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick’s aerial prowess was a big weapon for the Lions in the early days of AFLW

    
  • 00:30

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s defensive pressure

    The Lions’ ability to force teams wide means most shots on goal they concede are from difficult angles

    
  • 01:59

    North Melbourne’s 2024 attacking prowess

    North Melbourne’s 2024 season showed the Roos have plenty of avenues towards goal

    
  • 03:10

    Draft Diaries: Introducing Mizuki Brothwell

    She’s a twin, her mum’s from Japan and she’s tearing it up for Balnarring. Meet Dandenong’s Mizuki Brothwell

    

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    

AFL Fantasy
  • 02:12

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R16 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 16

    
  • 05:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 15

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    
  • 02:11

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R15 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 15

    
  • 05:02

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 14

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    
  • 01:23

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R14 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 14

    
  • 05:39

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 13

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    
  • 01:31

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 13

    
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 12

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    
  • 01:58

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R12 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 12

    
  • 06:07

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 11

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    
  • 01:32

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R11 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 11

    
  • 04:26

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    

