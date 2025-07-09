AFL Play AFL Play

02:25 Mins

Match Previews R18: Greater Western Sydney v Geelong

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Cats at Engie Stadium

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 23:39

    GETTABLE: Devils trade dossier revealed, Tiger's big deal, who wants to be No.1 pick?

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge provide the leading draftees so far this season and Tasmania's latest news

    AFL
  2. 40:51

    ROUND TABLE: Selection squeeze at Hawthorn, Richmond's injury woes

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  3. 02:39

    'Nine doesn't fit into eight': Who misses out on finals?

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd's analyse the 'Top 9 v Top 9' ladder, which teams need a 'scalp' in the run home, and who misses out on finals.

    AFL
  4. 04:59
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Cats fitness call, Hodge at Hawks training, Ken's injury crisis

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  5. 20:45

    On The Inside: Tom opens up on return, why Jezza is so good, how players choose their boots

    Tom Mitchell, Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale on Mitchell’s stunning AFL return, footwear choices, and why Jeremy Cameron is one of the greats, thanks to Gatorade

    AFL
  6. 05:31

    The 25: Daicos dethroned as No.1, is Crow unlucky to miss out?

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich discuss the July edition of AFL.com.au's best players

    AFL
  7. 01:26

    'He's leading this young group so well': Lloydy's pick for All-Australian captain

    Matthew Lloyd believes Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson is the frontrunner in the All-Australian captain race.

    AFL
  8. 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Geelong v Richmond

    The Cats and Tigers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Essendon v Gold Coast

    The Bombers and Suns clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: West Coast v GWS

    The Eagles and Giants clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 08:52

    Nicks post-match, R17: 'It's a great position to be in'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Goodwin post-match, R17: 'We know where we’re at as a footy club'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 17’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 10:40

    Cox post-match, R17: 'He was unbelievable'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 17’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Longmuir post-match, R17: 'We gave ourselves a chance'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 17’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Mitchell post-match, R17: 'We scouted him, we tried so many things, but we just couldn't stop him'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 17’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:33

    Lyon post-match, R17: 'The ability to connect was really disappointing'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 17’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Fagan post-match, R17: 'I don't know where that came from, and it was fairly blistering footy'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 17’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:09

    Hinkley post-match, R17: 'It gets a bit sadder for me because it's my last game of coaching Sam'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 17’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 09:07

    Scott post-match, R17: 'George (Stevens) looked at home right from the start'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 17’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Yze post-match, R17: 'We lost our way in the second quarter'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 17’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 13:32

    Scott post-match, R17: 'We've made our opinion clear on this, and it keeps happening'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 17’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:24

    Hardwick post-match, R17: 'There's a reason he's one of the best players in the competition'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Kingsley post-match, R17: 'I'm glad he's playing for us'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 17’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:03

    McQualter post-match, R17: 'We're going to look inwardly'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 17’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:30

    McRae post-match, R17: 'We set a goal at the start of the year to qualify for the finals'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 17’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 11:25

    Voss post-match, R17: 'We have to cop it because we can't tolerate that'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 17’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Clarkson post-match, R16: 'We battled manfully for the whole game, hung in there as best we could'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 12:32

    Beveridge post-match, R16: 'Our designated leaders were just outstanding'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:25

    Match Previews R18: Greater Western Sydney v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Giants and Cats at Engie Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Match Previews R18: Gold Coast v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Magpies at People First Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R18: Carlton v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Lions at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:25

    Match Previews R18: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Crows at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:02

    Match Previews R18: Richmond v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Tigers and Bombers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Match Previews R18: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Hawks at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Match Previews R17: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Match Previews R17: Sydney v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Dockers at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:20

    Match Previews R17: Geelong v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and Tigers at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 07:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 17

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 16

    AFL
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    AFL
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    AFL
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    AFL
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    AFL
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    AFL
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 7

    AFL
  • 07:27

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Enjoy the standout highlights from a massive round of AFL

    AFL

Showreels
  • 1:21:38

    VFLW Match Replay: Essendon v Darebin

    The Bombers and Falcons clash in round 11 of the 2025 Rebel VFLW Season

    VFLW
  • 02:22

    VFL Showreel, R15: Hugh Boxshall highlights

    Enjoy Hugh Boxshall's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 02:36

    VFL Showreel, R15: Calsher Dear highlights

    Enjoy Calsher Dear's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 03:24

    VFL Showreel, R15: Mitch Lewis highlights

    Enjoy Mitch Lewis' standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 02:39

    VFL Showreel, R15: Ben Camporeale highlights

    Enjoy Ben Camporeale's standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 02:39

    VFL Showreel, R15: Brodie McLaughlin highlights

    Enjoy Brodie McLaughlin's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    VFL
  • 03:15

    VFL Showreel, R15: Jy Farrar highlights

    Enjoy Jy Farrar's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 02:47

    VFL Showreel, R15: Corey Warner highlights

    Enjoy Corey Warner's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 02:52

    VFL Showreel, R15: James Tunstill highlights

    Enjoy James Tunstill's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 01:23

    VFL Showreel, R15: Stephen Coniglio highlights

    Enjoy Stephen Coniglio's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL
  • 15:00

    VFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne Werribee

    The Bulldogs and Kangaroos clash in round 11

    VFLW
  • 02:15

    VFL Showreel, R15: Anthony Scott highlights

    Enjoy Anthony Scott's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:11:08

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Crows and Demons clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:00

    Match Replay: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:03

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Hawthorn

    The Saints and Hawks clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:59

    Match Replay: Geelong v Richmond

    The Cats and Tigers clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:24

    Match Replay: Essendon v Gold Coast

    The Bombers and Suns clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:59

    Match Replay: West Coast v GWS

    The Eagles and Giants clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:55

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Port Adelaide

    The Lions and Power clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:12

    Match Replay: Carlton v Collingwood

    The Blues and Magpies clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:55

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round 17 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:55

    Match Replay: Fremantle v St Kilda

    The Dockers and Saints clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:43

    Match Replay: Richmond v Adelaide

    The Tigers and Crows clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:52

    Match Replay: Collingwood v West Coast

    The Magpies and Eagles clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 03:48

    ‘A coach, not a female coach’: The women in the AFL’s coaching fold

    To celebrate Women’s Coaching Month this July, we’re shining a light on AFL and AFLW women coaches, their journey to the top level, what it takes to get there, and the challenges they faced on the way

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Tears flow as Phillips pays tribute to father

    Hall of Fame inductee Erin Phillips pays an emotional tribute to her father, Greg

    AFL
  • 01:09

    R/EVOLUTION: Meg Macdonald's big Garner tag

    Richmond's Meg Macdonald wears North star Jasmine Garner like a glove

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    R/EVOLUTION: Roxy Roux’s big moment

    Smart thinking from Roxy Roux helps Fremantle complete a come-from-behind win

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    R/EVOLUTION: Ruck craft in the early days

    In the first AFLW seasons rucks were not really used outside of their tap work

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    R/EVOLUTION: Sabrina Frederick’s growing ruck craft

    From ruck to forward and back to ruck, Sabrina Frederick is one of the best examples of improving ruck craft

    AFLW
  • 13:00

    2025 AFLW fixture explained: Nod to tradition, flexible timings

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler discuss the key points from the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture release

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s early defensive style

    he Demons’ ability to turn defence into attack started in season one, and evolved over the years to help them win their season seven flag

    AFLW
  • 01:45

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s flag-winning defence

    Melbourne’s intercept marking has been a key feature of its defensive set-up since day one

    AFLW
  • 01:23

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s early defensive style

    Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick’s aerial prowess was a big weapon for the Lions in the early days of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s defensive pressure

    The Lions’ ability to force teams wide means most shots on goal they concede are from difficult angles

    AFLW
  • 01:59

    North Melbourne’s 2024 attacking prowess

    North Melbourne’s 2024 season showed the Roos have plenty of avenues towards goal

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL
  • 04:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 17

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R17 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 17

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 16

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:12

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R16 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 16

    AFL
  • 05:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 15

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:11

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R15 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 15

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 14

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:23

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R14 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 14

    AFL
  • 05:39

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 13

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:31

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 13

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 12

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

