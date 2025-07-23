AFL Play AFL Play

01:53 Mins

Match Previews R20: St Kilda v Melbourne

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Demons at Marvel Stadium

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 26:16

    The Round Ahead: Beloved Blue's swansong, coach of the year debate, Nasiah v Kysaiah

    Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 20

    AFL
  2. 29:20

    GETTABLE: The TWO MORE clubs Curnow would go to, Dogs, Port hunt Giant, Eagles' $22mil call

    Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge address Charlie Curnow and Harley Reid news, reveal July's Phantom Form Guide, answer your questions and are joined by draft prospect Josh Lindsay

    AFL
  3. 44:49

    ROUND TABLE: Collingwood’s pre-September lull, Fremantle’s flag chances

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  4. 02:36

    Top 5 most memorable moments at Marvel Stadium

    As Marvel Stadium celebrates its 25th birthday, we count down five of the best ever moments at the venue

    AFL
  5. 02:26

    Draft Diaries: Mizuki Brothwell’s mid-year check-in

    She’s playing in the midfield and got to share the AFLW Academy experience with her twin sister – it’s been a big few months for draft prospect Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  6. 01:54

    Who is the AFL's most damaging player?

    Matthew Lloyd praises the incredible individual performances of Isaac Heeney and Kysaiah Pickett in Round 19

    AFL
  7. 04:45
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Beloved Blue retires, Bont's contract call, young Lion commits

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  8. 22:12

    On The Inside: How the Pies fell short, Cripps on May hit, favourite Cyril moments

    Tom Mitchell and Patrick Cripps give their takes on the weekend’s action, plus the boys share their best memories of Hawks great Cyril Rioli ahead of his Legends game return, thanks to Gatorade

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Crows and Suns clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle

    The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Geelong v St Kilda

    The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Carlton v Melbourne

    The Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Sydney v North Melbourne

    The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Slick Lions stave off brave Bulldogs

    The Lions and Bulldogs clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Essendon v GWS

    The Bombers and Giants clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 11:17

    Nicks post-match, R19: 'I thought we were really efficient with the ball when we had our opportunities'

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 19’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Hardwick post-match, R19: 'Today was our kick in the nuts'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 19’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 10:55

    McRae post-match, R19: 'I'd rather be learning lessons now than later in the year'

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 19’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 12:34

    Longmuir post-match, R19: 'We tried to open up the game at three-quarter time'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 19’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Scott post-match, R19: 'We've got a low tolerance these days'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 19’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 05:53

    Lyon post-match, R19: 'That’s probably the disappointing part'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 19’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:58

    Yze post-match, R19: 'Maurice Rioli’s rundown was the spark that we needed'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 19’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:32

    McQualter post-match, R19: 'As a team we have to find more players and ways to not rely on one person'

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 19’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 11:48

    Voss post-match, R19: 'For them to be able to stay in that positive space has been really important to us'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 19’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:31

    Goodwin post-match, R19: 'Steve's whole intent was to get the ball'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 19’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Cox post-match, R19: 'He delivers time after time for this football club'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 19’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Clarkson post-match, R19: 'I thought we battled away really bravely'

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 19’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Mitchell post-match, R19: 'We can't really afford to let any games slide now, the competition is so even'

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 19’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 03:32

    Hinkley post-match, R19: 'I think it's good for the game, for the theatre of the game'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 19’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Beveridge post-match, R19: 'They just had too many opportunities'

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 19’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 07:37

    Fagan post-match, R19: 'It's not the first time it's happened to us this year'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 19’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 13:09

    Scott post-match, R19: 'I don't think goal kicking cost us the game tonight. It was execution and polish'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 19’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 11:12

    Kingsley post-match, R19: 'We saw a real selfless Stringer, giving goals off where he had every right to take those shots'

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 19’s match against Essendon

    AFL

  • 02:35

    Match Previews R20: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Power at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Match Previews R20: St Kilda v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and Demons at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Match Previews R20: Fremantle v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Eagles at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:34

    Match Previews R19: Collingwood v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Magpies and Dockers at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:50

    Match Previews R19: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Hawks and Power at UTAS Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews R19: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Lions and Bulldogs at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 02:40

    Match Previews R19: Essendon v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Bombers and Giants at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R19: West Coast v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Eagles and Tigers at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:11

    Match Previews R19: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Josh Jenkins preview the game between the Crows and Suns at Adelaide Oval

    AFL

  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 19

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 18

    AFL
  • 07:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 17

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 16

    AFL
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    AFL
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    AFL
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    AFL
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    AFL
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    AFL
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 8

    AFL

  • 04:36

    VFL Showreel, R17: Corey Ellison highlights

    Enjoy Corey Ellison's standout VFL performance for Frankston

    VFL
  • 02:04

    VFL Showreel, R17: Luke Breust highlights

    Enjoy Luke Breust's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 04:21

    VFL Showreel, R17: Aidan Johnson highlights

    Enjoy Aidan Johnson's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 03:05

    VFL Showreel, R17: Dominic Brew highlights

    Enjoy Dominic Brew's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 2:00:51

    VFL Match Replay: Sydney v North Melbourne

    The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 17 of the 2025 Smithy's VFL Season

    VFL
  • 01:32

    VFL Showreel, R17: Oliver Henry highlights

    Enjoy Oliver Henry's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R17: Roan Steele highlights

    Enjoy Roan Steele's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 02:21

    VFL Showreel, R17: Conor McKenna highlights

    Enjoy Conor McKenna's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 02:53

    VFL Showreel, R17: Buku Khamis highlights

    Enjoy Buku Khamis' standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:58

    VFL Showreel, R17: George Wardlaw highlights

    Enjoy George Wardlaw's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 02:03

    VFL Showreel, R17: Tom Hanily highlights

    Enjoy Tom Hanily's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 01:35

    VFL Showreel, R17: Ned Moyle highlights

    Enjoy Ned Moyle's standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL

  • 2:11:31

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Crows and Suns clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:16

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Fremantle

    The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:56

    Match Replay: Geelong v St Kilda

    The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:12

    Match Replay: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:12

    Match Replay: Carlton v Melbourne

    The Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:36

    Match Replay: Sydney v North Melbourne

    The Swans and Kangaroos clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:35

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Port Adelaide

    The Hawks and Power clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:20

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

    The Lions and Bulldogs clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:36

    Match Replay: Essendon v GWS

    The Bombers and Giants clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:59

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v West Coast

    The Power and Eagles clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:15

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:18:39

    Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round 18 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  • 02:26

    Draft Diaries: Mizuki Brothwell’s mid-year check-in

    She’s playing in the midfield and got to share the AFLW Academy experience with her twin sister – it’s been a big few months for draft prospect Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  • 01:39

    ‘It means a lot more’: Draft hopeful on books, cellies and NT footy

    She’s a voracious reader, has big goals, and definitely didn’t play soccer growing up. Meet draft prospect Danika McDonald.

    AFLW
  • 03:48

    ‘A coach, not a female coach’: The women in the AFL’s coaching fold

    To celebrate Women’s Coaching Month this July, we’re shining a light on AFL and AFLW women coaches, their journey to the top level, what it takes to get there, and the challenges they faced on the way

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Tears flow as Phillips pays tribute to father

    Hall of Fame inductee Erin Phillips pays an emotional tribute to her father, Greg

    AFL
  • 01:09

    R/EVOLUTION: Meg Macdonald's big Garner tag

    Richmond's Meg Macdonald wears North star Jasmine Garner like a glove

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    R/EVOLUTION: Roxy Roux’s big moment

    Smart thinking from Roxy Roux helps Fremantle complete a come-from-behind win

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    R/EVOLUTION: Ruck craft in the early days

    In the first AFLW seasons rucks were not really used outside of their tap work

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    R/EVOLUTION: Sabrina Frederick’s growing ruck craft

    From ruck to forward and back to ruck, Sabrina Frederick is one of the best examples of improving ruck craft

    AFLW
  • 13:00

    2025 AFLW fixture explained: Nod to tradition, flexible timings

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler discuss the key points from the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture release

    AFLW
  • 01:45

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s flag-winning defence

    Melbourne’s intercept marking has been a key feature of its defensive set-up since day one

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s early defensive style

    he Demons’ ability to turn defence into attack started in season one, and evolved over the years to help them win their season seven flag

    AFLW
  • 01:23

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s early defensive style

    Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick’s aerial prowess was a big weapon for the Lions in the early days of AFLW

    AFLW

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R20 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 20

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 19

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R19 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 19

    AFL
  • 05:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 18

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL
  • 04:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 17

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R17 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 17

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 16

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:12

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R16 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 16

    AFL
  • 05:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 15

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:11

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R15 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 15

    AFL
  • 05:02

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 14

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

