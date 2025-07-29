On The Inside: Why Nasiah believes he’s 'the man', how comebacks happen

ACCESS WA: Eagles' fears after Harley injury, Docker's Rising Star credentials
Nathan Schmook joins Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd to discuss all the news from Western Australia including the latest on Harley Reid's ankle injury, why Hayden Young's return has been so crucial to the Dockers' midfield and why Murphy Reid is a genuine Rising Star contender.
