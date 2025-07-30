AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
29:20 Mins

GETTABLE: Fallout from Pies' shock SOS offer, Crows 'alive' in free agent hunt, Nas latest

Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich discuss Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera latest, answer your questions and are joined by GWS head of talent Adrian Caruso

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 04:05
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies pursue Blues father-son, Hawks selection squeeze, Freo skipper in mix

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  2. 25:32

    The Round Ahead: Hawks' selection dilemma, Chad's love for 'remarkable' Rising Star, celebrating Nasiah

    Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 21

    AFL
  3. 29:20

    GETTABLE: Fallout from Pies' shock SOS offer, Crows 'alive' in free agent hunt, Nas latest

    Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich discuss Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera latest, answer your questions and are joined by GWS head of talent Adrian Caruso

    AFL
  4. 38:43

    ROUND TABLE: Sydney’s stark drop-off, does Tom Mitchell play for the Pies in 2026?

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  5. 07:18

    'Change needs to come': Where to next for 'stale' Demons?

    Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett break down the Demons' disastrous final-term capitulation to St Kilda, how Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera orchestrated the final match-winning play and how the Melbourne Football club was powerless to stop him.

    AFL
  6. 13:40

    What Happened First? Hawks v the Titanic, Big Brother v Nick Daicos, and more

    A host of footy stars put their knowledge of AFL milestones, pop culture and history to the test

    AFL
  7. 04:18

    Dillon's Snoop Dogg hint, Baz's injury mystery, Giant's big escape

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  8. 18:39

    On The Inside: Why Nasiah believes he’s 'the man', how comebacks happen

    Tom Mitchell, Patrick Cripps and Lachie Neale on Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera’s coming of age heroics, plus their advice on overcoming doubts ahead of being drafted, thanks to Gatorade

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:05
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies pursue Blues father-son, Hawks selection squeeze, Freo skipper in mix

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Dillon's Snoop Dogg hint, Baz's injury mystery, Giant's big escape

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:20

    Star Pies eye return, big Hawk extends, Saints party after Nasiah heroics

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:10
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Dees to appeal May ban, Dimma on Curnow trade, star Swan back

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:35
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Voss shuts down Curnow trade talk, star Hawk returns, Bont's tough task

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:45
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Beloved Blue retires, Bont's contract call, young Lion commits

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:15
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Top priorities for new footy boss, Cripps' sympathy for May, Tassie latest

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:22
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies' big selection calls, Dees on Fritsch trade talk, key Hawk returns

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:44

    Dons' injury crisis solution, Bont's contract call, Freo set for boost

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:57
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Stringer set for grudge match, Cyril back on the big stage, Cats duo in line to return

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:32
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Big Roo slapped with ban, Lions waiting in wings, young Tiger rewarded

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:42
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Star Cat returns, Freo coach goes whack, MCG patron banned

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:24

    Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood

    The Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    The Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast

    The Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Giants' third-quarter blitz sparks epic comeback win over Swans

    The Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Bulldogs stun undermanned Bombers in thumping win

    The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 04:51

    Goodwin post-match, R20: 'You need to communicate, get organised, and we didn't get that done'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Lyon post-match, R20: 'Our young players never gave up, and our leaders never gave up'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 20’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 11:12

    'Part of what we have to do to be the team we want to be': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 20’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 12:23

    'I was rapt with the way the boys responded': Yze

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 20’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 10:05

    'You dream about performances like that': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:26

    'It was definitely a sign of where the two teams are': Hinkley

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:06

    'It wasn't as if he [Jeremy Cameron] was our only way of scoring': Scott

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 20’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 11:17

    'We just had some blatant turnovers that we need to be better at': Clarkson

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:48

    'Maybe that's the next step': Longmuir

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 20’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:52

    'I thought we saw a selfless version today of Harley': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 08:24

    'What it probably does is instil a bit of confidence in what may be': Hardwick

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 05:47

    'We haven't played as poorly as that in a long, long time': Fagan

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 20’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 10:41

    'I'd be pretty disappointed if he got fined': Kingsley

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 20’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:36

    'Some players push the boundaries a little bit, Toby's probably one of those': Cox

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 20’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 09:51

    'They just got us, bit by bit, over four quarters, which added up to a big margin': Scott

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 20’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:33

    ''Naughts' (Naughton) has really come into his own after an interrupted pre-season': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 20’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 11:36

    'They [Docherty and Weitering] have had a huge impact on our football club': Voss

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 20’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:39

    'We were cast in the role of the villain, so we embraced that': Mitchell

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 20’s match against Carlton

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 01:26

    Match Previews R21: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Cats and the Power at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:08

    Match Previews R21: Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R21: St Kilda v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Saints and the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:54

    Match Previews R21: Sydney v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and the Bombers at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:31

    Match Previews R21: Collingwood v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Magpies and the Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 01:41

    Match Previews R21: Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Giants at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:27

    Match Previews R21: Fremantle v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and the Blues at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:49

    Match Previews R21: Melbourne v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Demons and the Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:03

    Match Previews R21: Gold Coast v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and the Tigers at People First Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 20

    AFL
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 19

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 18

    AFL
  • 07:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 17

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 16

    AFL
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    AFL
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    AFL
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    AFL
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    AFL
  • 07:48

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 10

    AFL
  • 09:24

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 9

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:01

    VFL Showreel, R18: Kyle Weightman highlights

    Enjoy Kyle Weightman's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    VFL
  • 02:21

    VFL Showreel, R18: Geordie Payne highlights

    Enjoy Geordie Payne's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 01:50

    VFL Showreel, R18: Harry Sharp highlights

    Enjoy Harry Sharp's standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 02:03

    VFL Showreel, R18: Tom Blamires highlights

    Enjoy Tom Blamires' standout VFL performance for Frankston

    VFL
  • 01:44

    VFL Showreel, R18: Bobby Hill highlights

    Enjoy Bobby Hill's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 01:32

    VFL Showreel, R18: Jordan De Goey highlights

    Enjoy Jordan De Goey's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 02:06

    VFL Showreel, R18: Jacob Blight highlights

    Enjoy Jacob Blights standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 03:50

    VFL Showreel, R18: Hugo Hall-Kahan highlights

    Enjoy Hugo Hall-Kahan's standout VFL performance for Williamstown

    VFL
  • 02:49

    VFL Showreel, R18: Buku Khamis highlights

    Enjoy Buku Khamis' standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:50

    VFL Showreel, R18: Daniel Annable highlights

    Enjoy Daniel Annable's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 02:07

    VFL Showreel, R18: Corey Warner highlights

    Enjoy Corey Warner's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 02:09

    VFL Showreel, R18: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for GWS

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:10:15

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:08

    Match Replay: Richmond v Collingwood

    The Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:20

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    The Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:40

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:52

    Match Replay: Fremantle v West Coast

    The Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:48

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:04

    Match Replay: GWS v Sydney

    The Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:51

    Match Replay: Essendon v Western Bulldogs

    The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:03

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:31

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Gold Coast

    The Crows and Suns clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:16

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Fremantle

    The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:56

    Match Replay: Geelong v St Kilda

    The Cats and Saints clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:26

    Draft Diaries: Mizuki Brothwell’s mid-year check-in

    She’s playing in the midfield and got to share the AFLW Academy experience with her twin sister – it’s been a big few months for draft prospect Mizuki Brothwell

    AFLW
  • 01:39

    ‘It means a lot more’: Draft hopeful on books, cellies and NT footy

    She’s a voracious reader, has big goals, and definitely didn’t play soccer growing up. Meet draft prospect Danika McDonald.

    AFLW
  • 03:48

    ‘A coach, not a female coach’: The women in the AFL’s coaching fold

    To celebrate Women’s Coaching Month this July, we’re shining a light on AFL and AFLW women coaches, their journey to the top level, what it takes to get there, and the challenges they faced on the way

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Tears flow as Phillips pays tribute to father

    Hall of Fame inductee Erin Phillips pays an emotional tribute to her father, Greg

    AFL
  • 01:09

    R/EVOLUTION: Meg Macdonald's big Garner tag

    Richmond's Meg Macdonald wears North star Jasmine Garner like a glove

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    R/EVOLUTION: Roxy Roux’s big moment

    Smart thinking from Roxy Roux helps Fremantle complete a come-from-behind win

    AFLW
  • 01:58

    R/EVOLUTION: Ruck craft in the early days

    In the first AFLW seasons rucks were not really used outside of their tap work

    AFLW
  • 01:42

    R/EVOLUTION: Sabrina Frederick’s growing ruck craft

    From ruck to forward and back to ruck, Sabrina Frederick is one of the best examples of improving ruck craft

    AFLW
  • 13:00

    2025 AFLW fixture explained: Nod to tradition, flexible timings

    Sarah Black, Gemma Bastiani and AFL head of strategy and scheduling Josh Bowler discuss the key points from the 2025 NAB AFLW fixture release

    AFLW
  • 01:18

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s early defensive style

    he Demons’ ability to turn defence into attack started in season one, and evolved over the years to help them win their season seven flag

    AFLW
  • 01:45

    R/EVOLUTION: Melbourne’s flag-winning defence

    Melbourne’s intercept marking has been a key feature of its defensive set-up since day one

    AFLW
  • 01:23

    R/EVOLUTION: Brisbane’s early defensive style

    Tayla Harris and Sabrina Frederick’s aerial prowess was a big weapon for the Lions in the early days of AFLW

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R21 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 21

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 20

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R20 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 20

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 19

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R19 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 19

    AFL
  • 05:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 18

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL
  • 04:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 17

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R17 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 17

    AFL
  • 05:30

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 16

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:12

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R16 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 16

    AFL
  • 05:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 15

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.