GETTABLE: Fallout from Pies' shock SOS offer, Crows 'alive' in free agent hunt, Nas latest

ROUND TABLE: Sydney’s stark drop-off, does Tom Mitchell play for the Pies in 2026?
Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment
'Change needs to come': Where to next for 'stale' Demons?
Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett break down the Demons' disastrous final-term capitulation to St Kilda, how Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera orchestrated the final match-winning play and how the Melbourne Football club was powerless to stop him.
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.