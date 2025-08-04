Hawthorn recruit's behind-the-play strike

ACCESS WA: Star Docker injured again, McQualter's 'tough' road ahead
Nathan Schmook joins Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd to discuss all the news from Western Australia including Hayden Young's latest injury concerns, the 'tough' battle ahead for Andrew McQualter and a shining light for the Eagles.
