Noah's arc: Balta brings it with brilliant snap

Swan's stunning scalps, Lion's impact player, AA bolters
Sam Wicks has emerged as a surprise contender for Sydney's best and fairest after amassing an impressive list of scalps, plus we discuss which players are making a second-half surge into All-Australian contention
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.