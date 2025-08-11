Goal of the Year: Round 22

ACCESS WA: Dockers survive 'wake up call', Mini's love for young defender
Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss all the news from Western Australia including another fourth-quarter comeback from Fremantle, how Nat Fyfe can play a role in finals and Andrew McQualter's love for a young key defender.
