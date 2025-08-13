AFL Play AFL Play

02:11 Mins

Match Previews R23: Sydney v Geelong

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Cats at the SCG

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 05:44
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Ross hits back at trade talk, forgotten Dog's boost, Freo's injury dilemma

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  2. 23:22

    The W Show: Crows' top priority in coach hunt, why star Roo won't play, rivalry 'biff'

    Premiership coach Darren Crocker joins the W Show on the eve of season 10

    AFLW
  3. 04:44

    Tigers duo on life as footy's newest power couple

    Richmond pair Mon Conti and Rhyan Mansell join Hosko's Hot Seat to discuss life together at the Tigers

    AFLW
  4. 24:43

    The Round Ahead: Pies' tall order, Brownlow bolters, will Lions miss finals?

    Megan Waters, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 23

    AFL
  5. 18:57

    Gettable: Three-club chase for key Saint, Dogs meet star target, Crows' pitch to gun duo

    Riley Beveridge and Josh Gabelich provide key trade updates, deep dive into Adelaide's list build and answer your questions

    AFL
  6. 37:37

    ROUND TABLE: Carlton commits to Voss, Snoop Dogg to play Grand Final

    Join Sarah Olle, Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily Round Table, with the latest news in the world of footy plus light-hearted banter and crazy takes on pop culture, sport and entertainment

    AFL
  7. 08:57

    Collingwood and Carlton trivia challenge

    A pair of Pies and two Blues test their footy knowledge

    AFL
  8. 03:28
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Carlton's footy boss gone, Snoop locked in, Scott's tribunal whack

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:15

    Highlights: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: GWS v North Melbourne

    The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Hawks hammer sluggish Pies in MCG stunner

    The Hawks and Magpies clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 08:36

    'We won the game of footy in a different way and we'll learn a lot from that': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:12

    'I think if we play like that every week, we'll be OK': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 12:33

    'I'm really grateful for everyone's contributions and we fight on': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 22’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:41

    'I really enjoyed it. It's not too different': Chaplin

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 07:23

    'He (Hogan) has got a bit of work, a few boxes to tick': Kingsley

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 22’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:47

    'We've got a lot of guys playing … that are still learning the game': Clarkson

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 22’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 09:51

    Logmuir post-match, R22: 'We probably had our worst 20 minutes or 15 minutes of footy we have played'

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 22’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 10:14

    Hinkley post-match, R22: 'The second quarter was as good as we have played for some time'

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 22’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 12:43

    Voss post-match, R22: 'Our never-give-up attitude, I think that's been a real trademark of ours'

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 22’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Hardwick post-match, R22: 'Couldn't quite get the scoreboard ticking along as well as we'd like'

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 22’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Cox post-match, R22: 'Their standards have risen, they've played the footy we're after'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 22’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 09:43

    Fagan post-match, R22: 'I don't doubt this group in any way, shape or form'

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 22’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 05:49

    Lyon post-match, R22: 'Our brand's a little bit all over the shop at the minute'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 22’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Yze post-match, R22: 'I feel like we could have won the game'

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 22’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 09:54

    Scott post-match, R22: 'I'm not sure you can get suspended for hurting your own player'

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 22’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 10:48

    Scott post-match, R22: 'We were okay in parts, but execution was a bit off'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 22’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 10:55

    'I apologise to our Magpie Army, that's a disappointing performance': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 22’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:34

    'The way our forwards operated I thought was really in sync': Mitchell

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 22’s match against Collingwood

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 01:53

    Match Previews R23: North Melbourne v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Kangaroos and Tigers at Ninja Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:44

    Match Previews R23: Fremantle v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Dockers and Lions at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:22

    Match Previews R23: Essendon v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bombers and Saints at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:11

    Match Previews R23: Sydney v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Swans and Cats at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:07

    Match Previews R23: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Hawks and Demons at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:35

    Match Previews R23: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Suns and Giants at People First Stadium

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Match Previews R23: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Bulldogs and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:22

    Match Previews R23: Adelaide v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Magpies at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 02:30

    Match Previews R23: Carlton v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Blues and Power at Marvel Stadium

    AFL

The 10
  • 05:53

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 22

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 21

    AFL
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 20

    AFL
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 19

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 18

    AFL
  • 07:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 17

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 16

    AFL
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    AFL
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    AFL
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    AFL
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL
  • 08:02

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 11

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R20: Finnbar Maley highlights

    Enjoy Finnbar Maley's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 02:53

    VFL Showreel, R20: Mitch Podhajski highlights

    Enjoy Player Mitch Podhajski's standout VFL performance for Coburg

    VFL
  • 02:48

    VFL Showreel, R20: Elijah Hollands highlights

    Enjoy Elijah Hollands' standout VFL performance for Carlton

    VFL
  • 03:57

    VFL Showreel, R20: Jacob Koschitzke highlights

    Enjoy Jacob Koschitzke's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 02:24

    VFL Showreel, R20: Cam Mackenzie highlights

    Enjoy Cam Mackenzie's standout VFL performance for Box Hill

    VFL
  • 03:12

    VFL Showreel, R20: Jordan Croft highlights

    Enjoy Jordan Croft's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 01:19

    VFL Showreel, R20: Jake Kolodjashnij highlights

    Enjoy Jake Kolodjashnij's standout VFL performance for Geelong

    VFL
  • 02:57

    VFL Showreel, R20: Zac Foot highlights

    Enjoy Zac Foot's standout VFL performance for Southport

    VFL
  • 03:06

    VFL Showreel, R20: Oscar McInerney highlights

    Enjoy Oscar McInerney's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 03:19

    VFL Showreel, R19: Geordie Payne highlights

    Enjoy Geordie Payne's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 03:02

    VFL Showreel, R19: George Grey highlights

    Enjoy George Grey's standout VFL performance for Frankston

    VFL
  • 02:47

    VFL Showreel, R19: Tom Hird highlights

    Enjoy Tom Hird's standout VFL performance for Port Melbourne

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:07:36

    Match Replay: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:36

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:51

    Match Replay: GWS v North Melbourne

    The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:03

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:39

    Match Replay: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:00

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:57:36

    Match Replay: Richmond v St Kilda

    The Tigers and Saints clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:00

    Match Replay: Geelong v Essendon

    The Cats and Bombers clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:48

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Collingwood

    The Hawks and Magpies clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:48

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Carlton

    The Dockers and Blues clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:08

    Match Replay: Geelong v Port Adelaide

    The Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:03

    Match Replay: St Kilda v North Melbourne

    The Saints and Kangaroos clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 23:22

    The W Show: Crows' top priority in coach hunt, why star Roo won't play, rivalry 'biff'

    Premiership coach Darren Crocker joins the W Show on the eve of season 10

    AFLW
  • 04:44

    Tigers duo on life as footy's newest power couple

    Richmond pair Mon Conti and Rhyan Mansell join Hosko's Hot Seat to discuss life together at the Tigers

    AFLW
  • 23:58

    TAGGED: Footy’s new power couple, Blues’ fiery sister act

    Carlton draftee Sophie McKay dishes the dirt on big sister Abbie, Hosko grills Mon Conti and Rhyan Mansell on dating, Em O’Driscoll goes rogue on bobby pins, Hosko sets the record straight on retirement

    AFLW
  • 04:42

    The 2025 NAB AFLW rule changes explained

    Check out the changes to the on-field rules in 2025, including holding the ball, ruck management and ball-ups between the 50m arcs

    AFL
  • 02:29

    ‘It was just more than a game of footy’: Memories of the first AFLW match

    A lockout at Ikon Park, an apologetic CEO and a society changed. The players who were at the inaugural AFLW match reflect on a game like no other

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    ‘A lot’s happened’: No.1 pick on whirlwind journey

    She was thrust into the spotlight after being selected by Collingwood with the No.1 pick at the 2024 NAB AFLW Draft. She tells AFL.com.au about her first few months as an AFLW player

    AFLW
  • 04:14

    ‘She’s changed my life’: Prespakis on parenting, body image and switching off

    Essendon star Maddy Prespakis has a special bond with her partner Sophie Cachia’s baby daughter Esme. She tells AFL.com.au all about night feeds, being a role model and the best part of parenting

    AFLW
  • 02:07

    The Deep Dive: Paige saves Tiges, Essendon mids failing, and Aish Moloney for B&F

    Gemma Bastani highlights 3 messages from the weekend's practice matches

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    'You can't be throwing punches': Magpie's advice for young Hawk

    Bri Davey provides feedback to first ever player suspended before their AFLW debut

    AFLW
  • 23:12

    The W Show: Pie opens up on captaincy loss, three clubs chase Blues great's daughter

    The W Show is back for 2025! Bri Davey joins the team as we discuss all the latest news and preview the upcoming season

    AFLW
  • 15:45

    UNDEFEATED: The untold story of North’s history-making flag

    They didn’t drop a game throughout the 2024 home and away season, but the Kangaroos had to face their demons to win the Grand Final

    AFLW
  • 04:09

    AFLW practice match Highlights: Port Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Power and Magpies clash in the AFLW practice matches

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 01:23

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 03:59

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:48

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 04:41

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R21 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 21

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 20

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R20 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 20

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 19

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R19 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 19

    AFL
  • 05:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 18

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL
  • 04:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 17

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL

