01:27 Mins

Why Lloyd would trade Blues' stars, the midfielder with 'captain material'

Matthew Lloyd explains why he would consider trading one of Carlton's star forwards and the Blues midfielder he believes should take over as captain from 2026.

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 01:06

    Mark of the Year: Round 23

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Round 23 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  2. 01:36

    Goal of the Year: Round 23

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Round 23 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  3. 00:39

    Mark of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  4. 01:39

    Goal of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  5. 02:38

    Crows star in danger of missing finals

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss the ongoing AFL investigation involving an alleged homophobic slur on the weekend and the implications it could have on Adelaide's finals campaign.

    AFL
  6. 01:27

    Why Lloyd would trade Blues' stars, the midfielder with 'captain material'

    Matthew Lloyd explains why he would consider trading one of Carlton's star forwards and the Blues midfielder he believes should take over as captain from 2026.

    AFL
  7. 04:59

    ACCESS WA: No 'doom and gloom' for Dockers, Eagles shining light

    Nathan Schmook joins Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd to discuss all the news from Western Australia including the fallout from Fremantle's disappointing loss to Brisbane and a young Eagles forward that looks to have a bright future.

    AFL
  8. 16:21

    ACCESS: Crows star in danger of missing finals, why we don't need wildcard round

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd with the latest news and opinions from Round 23

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:59
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    McRae backs skipper, Hawks star retires, AFLW is back

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:44
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Ross hits back at trade talk, forgotten Dog's boost, Freo's injury dilemma

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 03:28
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Carlton's footy boss gone, Snoop locked in, Scott's tribunal whack

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:52
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Bucks ‘on the fence’ for Dees role, Pie in line for record-breaking season

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:46
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Carlton commits to Voss, Bevo coy on Silvagni, key Cat rested

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:06
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Round 24 fixture drops, Swans lock in CEO, more friction at Dees

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:00
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Dees deny crisis after Goodwin goes, AFLW injury race, Daicos absence explained

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:20
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    'Huge ramifications' for Hawks v Pies loser, confirmed ACL for Blue

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:36
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Goodwin ‘feels supported’, Fagan’s warning, Crow replacement

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:05
    Footy Feed
    Footy Feed

    Pies pursue Blues father-son, Hawks selection squeeze, Freo skipper in mix

    Footy Feed: Riley Beveridge with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Dillon's Snoop Dogg hint, Baz's injury mystery, Giant's big escape

    Footy Feed: Laura Spurway with the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:20

    Star Pies eye return, big Hawk extends, Saints party after Nasiah heroics

    Footy Feed: Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Sydney v Geelong

    The Swans and Cats clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond

    The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Carlton v Port Adelaide

    The Blues and Power clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Gold Coast v GWS

    The Suns and Giants clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Lions stars stand up in Dockers blitz

    The Dockers and Lions clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 13:40

    'Hopefully we can get a parochial crowd to our game here next Sunday': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 23’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:32

    'We just want to keep improving and learning the way we want to play': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 23’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Cox post-match, R23: 'That's just about trying to control your emotions and not get frustrated'

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 23’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 02:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 02:47

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week one’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 07:13

    Scott post-match, R23: 'That's just not conducive to AFL football'

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 23’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:43

    'We were prepared to win the ball on the inside and feed it to the outside': Clarkson

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 23’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 07:33

    'That third quarter wasn't good enough': Yze

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 23’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:53

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week one’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:34

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week one’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 03:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week one’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 12:52

    'I know the belief is there, we know how to win': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 23’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:15

    'We didn't quite get the four points but we leave here not with our tail between our legs': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 23’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:03

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:38

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round one’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 02:53

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round one’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 02:42

    AFLW full post-match, RD1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round one’s match against GWS

    AFLW

Match Previews

  • 02:22

    Match Previews R23: Adelaide v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes preview the game between the Crows and Magpies at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 01:18

    AFLW Match Previews R1: West Coast v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Eagles and Suns at Mineral Resources Park

    AFLW
  • 01:39

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Carlton v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Blues and Magpies at Ikon Park

    AFLW
  • 01:08

    AFLW Match Previews R1: GWS v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Giants and Bombers at Corroboree Group Oval Manuka

    AFLW
  • 01:35

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Power and Dockers at Alberton Oval

    AFLW
  • 01:28

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Geelong v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Cats and Kangaroos at GMHBA Stadium

    AFLW
  • 01:24

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Bulldogs and Demons at Mission Whitten Oval

    AFLW
  • 01:33

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Sydney v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Swans and Tigers at North Sydney Oval

    AFLW
  • 01:27

    AFLW Match Previews R1: Brisbane v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Kate McCarthy and Alessia Francese preview the game between the Lions and Hawks at Brighton Homes Arena

    AFLW

The 10
  • 06:51

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 23

    AFL
  • 05:53

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 22

    AFL
  • 05:36

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 21

    AFL
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 20

    AFL
  • 06:38

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 19

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 18

    AFL
  • 07:31

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 17

    AFL
  • 07:17

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 16

    AFL
  • 05:47

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    We count down the best moments from an exciting round 15

    AFL
  • 04:48

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 14

    AFL
  • 06:39

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 13

    AFL
  • 08:43

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Top 10 moments from Round 12

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, R21: Kaleb Smith highlights

    Enjoy Kaleb Smith's standout VFL performance for Richmond

    VFL
  • 02:39

    VFL Showreel, R21: Daniel Annable highlights

    Enjoy Daniel Annable's standout VFL performance for Brisbane

    VFL
  • 03:02

    VFL Showreel, R21: Jack Billings highlights

    Enjoy Jack Billings' standout VFL performance for Casey

    VFL
  • 04:00

    VFL Showreel, R21: Adam Treloar highlights

    Enjoy Adam Treloar's standout VFL performance for Footscray

    VFL
  • 02:30

    VFL Showreel, R21: Corey Warner highlights

    Enjoy Corey Warner's standout VFL performance for Sydney

    VFL
  • 01:01

    VFL Showreel, R21: Leonardo Lombard highlights

    Enjoy Leonardo Lombards standout VFL performance for Gold Coast

    VFL
  • 01:42

    VFL Showreel, R21: Liam Henry highlights

    Enjoy Liam Henry's standout VFL performance for Sandringham

    VFL
  • 01:24

    VFL Showreel, R21: Cooper Duff-Tytler highlights

    Enjoy Cooper Duff-Tytler's standout VFL performance for Essendon

    VFL
  • 03:15

    VFL Showreel, R21: Roan Steele highlights

    Enjoy Roan Steele's standout VFL performance for Collingwood

    VFL
  • 03:41

    VFL Showreel, R21: Player Jack Riding highlights

    Enjoy Player Jack Riding's standout VFL performance for Werribee

    VFL
  • 03:47

    VFL Showreel, R21: Darcy Macpherson highlights

    Enjoy Darcy Macpherson's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL
  • 02:26

    VFL Showreel, R20: Finnbar Maley highlights

    Enjoy Finnbar Maley's standout VFL performance for North Melbourne

    VFL

Match Replays
  • 2:03:56

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:44

    Match Replay: Sydney v Geelong

    The Swans and Cats clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:21:00

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Richmond

    The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:00

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:00

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:36

    Match Replay: Carlton v Port Adelaide

    The Blues and Power clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:40

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v GWS

    The Suns and Giants clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:57:11

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Brisbane

    The Dockers and Lions clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:32

    Match Replay: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Bombers and Saints clash in round 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:36

    Match Replay: West Coast v Adelaide

    The Eagles and Crows clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:36

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:51

    Match Replay: GWS v North Melbourne

    The Giants and Kangaroos clash in round 22 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 00:39

    Mark of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite marks from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:39

    Goal of the Year: Round 1

    Vote now on your favourite goals from Round 1 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:19

    Molloy Magic: Chloe shines in triumphant return

    Chloe Molloy wasted no time reminding everyone exactly what she can do on a football field.

    AFLW
  • 1:23:24

    AFLW Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 16:33

    The Wrap: Crows' big issue, Swan's record-breaking debut, Hawks win comes at a cost

    Kate McCarthy and Sarah Olle wrap up all the AFLW action following round one

    AFLW
  • 11:12

    AFLW Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Power and Dockers clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:21:15

    AFLW Match Replay: St Kilda v Adelaide

    The Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 1:20:24

    AFLW Match Replay: Brisbane v Hawthorn

    The Lions and Hawks clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 11:53

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Crows clash in round one of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:17

    The Moments: Best AFLW highlights of round one

    Enjoy the standout plays throughout the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week one’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 02:08

    Instrumental Miller on song in opener

    Hayley Miller stood up in key moments down the stretch to help lift Fremantle over the line

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:00

    KNOCK OFFS: How a single Brownlow vote changed Dylan Moore’s career

    Dylan Moore on where the Hawks' drive comes from, his last chance, the 'mosquito fleet', and Sam Mitchell’s unique approach

    AFL
  • 14:29

    KNOCK OFFS: Why every game is a lesson for finals-bound Harry McKay

    The Blues spearhead reveals the biggest takeaway from the season proper, his goalkicking journey, and the one difference between him and his twin, Ben

    AFL
  • 12:01

    KNOCK OFFS: Why Jack Viney is confident the Dees can bounce back in 2025

    Viney chats about the future of the Demons, his junior teammates who are today’s AFL stars, and being a 'girl dad'

    AFL
  • 13:13

    KNOCK OFFS: Sam Draper on his incredible code switch and cult-hero status

    How a late swap from the round ball to the Sherrin led to goal of the year for the Bombers’ big man, the mysterious Brad Scott, and pre-game vibes

    AFL
  • 16:14

    KNOCK OFFS: How 'Fly' won over Mason Cox, and the day he woke up blind

    The American-born Aussie talks college basketball, why he chose AFL and Collingwood, the darkest days of his life, and why he’s happy to call Australia home

    AFL
  • 13:32

    KNOCK OFFS: Cam Zurhaar on life with Clarko, his escape from footy

    'The Bull' chats North Melbourne's revival, tattoos of teammates, his water polo past, and barbecue feasts for the boys

    AFL
  • 13:17

    KNOCK OFFS: New role that ignited Bailey Dale, his praise for Bevo

    Bailey Dale on 'best kick in the comp' status, how a half-time chat launched his career, his golf swing, and love for coach Luke Beveridge

    AFL
  • 12:15

    KNOCK OFFS: The finals heartbreak that made Tim Taranto a Tiger

    Richmond midfielder Tim Taranto on his US influence, basketball dilemma, love for the Tiger Army, and why he’s full of hot air

    AFL
  • 12:38

    KNOCK OFFS: How a haircut and an ultimatum saved Dan Butler's career

    Dan Butler reflects on the moment that saved his career, winning a flag at the Tigers and the marathon table tennis match with a former teammate

    AFL
  • 14:39

    KNOCK OFFS: Tom Mitchell's career-end fear, the secret to Fly's success

    The Collingwood midfielder on his worry that he would never play again, Brownlow drama, and why he and Jack Viney have one over junior footy teammate Toby Greene

    AFL
  • 10:23

    KNOCK OFFS: James Worpel on how Mitchell made him, his link to 'Lethal'

    The Hawthorn midfielder on getting roughed up by his coach, his young teammates and why they're in a hurry.

    AFL
  • 11:03

    KNOCK OFFS: From living in a gym to the 'G, Blue's remarkable rise

    Alex Cincotta details his long journey from a chippy to an AFL footballer, why he once lived in a gym, and why he loves playing against Collingwood

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 05:52

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 23

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:23

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL
  • 03:59

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 22

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:48

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R22 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 22

    AFL
  • 04:41

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 21

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R21 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 21

    AFL
  • 05:11

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 20

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 02:03

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R20 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 20

    AFL
  • 04:57

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 19

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:44

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R19 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 19

    AFL
  • 05:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 18

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the news, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R18 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 18

    AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.