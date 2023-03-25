More from Telstra

2:38:17 Mins

VFL Match Replay, R1: Casey v Footscray

The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round 1 of the 2023 Smithy's VFL Season

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 20:39

    TRSF: Freo pair a ‘disaster’, Bevo under fire, tall needs new home

    Riley Beveridge and Kane Cornes bring you The Round So Far for round two

    AFL
  2. 01:59

    Davies-Uniacke serves up show-stopping performance

    Luke Davies-Uniacke dominates all four quarters to help secure the Roos' upset victory

    AFL
  3. 08:35

    Highlights: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round two

    AFL
  4. 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round two

    AFL
  5. 04:40

    Last two mins: Late drama as Roos clinch nail-biter

    Enjoy the enthralling final moments between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Opus Stadium

    AFL
  6. 00:43

    Mighty Schultz steals the moment

    Lachie Schultz rewards strong Docker's defensive pressure with this goal

    AFL
  7. 08:43

    Highlights: Adelaide v Richmond

    The Crows and Tigers clash in round two

    AFL
  8. 00:45

    Saints young guns fire through two early ones in blistering start

    Mattaes Phillipou and Mitch Owens get on the board in the opening minute of play for a perfect start

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 04:32

    Footy Feed: Bump 'is dead', Dockers back star, sorry Saints

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:31

    Footy Feed: Dee down, Eagles blooded, delisted Pie returns

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich have a look at the Round One teams

    AFL
  • 05:06

    Footy Feed: Tomahawk time, Gov's future, Docker's delay

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Footy Feed: Dusty's destiny, Fly channels Lethal

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest footy news ahead of round one

    AFL
  • 05:12

    Footy Feed: Cat's mid-match dash, Clarko's 'stability'

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 02:27

    Captaincy perks, childhood heroes: New skippers have their say

    The new captains in 2023 share the perks of being skipper and tell AFL.com.au which leaders they idolised as kids

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Footy Feed: Moore on Jack's road back, Fyfe gets schooled

    Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with all the latest news from Captains' day

    AFL
  • 03:51

    Footy Feed: Bont's ambition, King's 'Tour', inside 'Gettable'

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:16

    Footy Feed: Swans land Blue, Dogs eyeing R1, praise for Crow

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:35

    Footy Feed: Recruit with 'best footy brains', the 'unicorn' youngster

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 04:18

    Footy Feed: New Lion kings, Saints' injury updates, big trade confirmed

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Footy Feed: Thomas returns, Freo blow, Selwood's tip for Danger

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Highlights: Adelaide v Richmond

    The Crows and Tigers clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:31

    Highlights: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

    The Magpies and Power clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Highlights: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in round two

    AFL
  • 08:00

    Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round one

    AFL
  • 08:52

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon

    The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in round one

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 07:09

    Full post-match, R2: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round two's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round two's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 12:03

    Full post-match, R2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round two's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 15:38

    Full post-match, R2: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round two's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 12:41

    Full post-match, R2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:52

    Full post-match, R2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round two's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:22

    Full post-match, R2: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round two's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Full post-match, R2: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round two's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 05:00

    Full post-match, R2: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round two's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 13:05

    Full post-match, R2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round two's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 12:51

    Full post-match, R2: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round two's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Full post-match, R1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round one's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 05:30

    Full post-match, R1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round one's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:32

    Full post-match, R1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round one's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 12:20

    Full post-match, R1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round one's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 11:35

    Full post-match, R1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round one's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:48

    Full post-match, R1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 05:31

    Full post-match, R1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round one's match against Gold Coast

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 03:01

    Match Previews R2: Adelaide v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Tigers at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:00

    Match Previews R2: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and Saints at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:48

    Match Previews R2: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and Kangaroos at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:29

    Match Previews R2: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Power at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Match Previews R2: Sydney v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Hawks at the SCG

    AFL
  • 02:17

    Match Previews R2: Essendon v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and Suns at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:36

    Match Previews R2: West Coast v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Giants at Optus Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:47

    Match Previews R2: Carlton v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and Cats at the MCG

    AFL
  • 02:45

    Match Previews R2: Brisbane v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Demons at the Gabba

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:11

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the opening round

    AFL
  • 06:45

    The 10: Geelong's best moments in flag-winning 2022 season

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the Cats' premiership campaign

    AFL
  • 06:15

    The 10: Geelong's best moments of the 2022 season

    Outstanding plays and performances from star Cats ahead of the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 06:46

    The 10: Sydney's best moments of the 2022 season

    Outstanding plays and performances from star Swans ahead of the Grand Final

    AFL
  • 05:34

    The 10: Round 23's best moments

    Watch the standout moments from the final round of the home and away season.

    AFL
  • 06:03

    The 10: Round 22's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 06:18

    The 10: Round 21's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a round that had a little bit of everything

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round 20's best moments

    Watch the standout highlights from the round

    AFL
  • 06:32

    The 10: Round 19's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an exciting round of football

    AFL
  • 06:06

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 06:07

    The 10: Round 17's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

    AFL
  • 05:39

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:41

    VFL Showreel, R1: George Wardlaw highlights

    Enjoy George Wardlaw's standout VFL performance for the Roos

  • 02:27

    VFL Showreel, R1: Sam Lowson highlights

    Enjoy Sam Lowson's standout VFL performance for the Roos

  • 02:00

    VFL Showreel, R1: James Jordon highlights

    Enjoy James Jordon's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 01:46

    VFL Showreel, R1: Zac Foot highlights

    Enjoy Zac Foot's standout VFL performance for the Sharks

  • 01:41

    VFL Showreel, R1: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

  • 01:13

    VFL Showreel, R1: Rhys Mathieson highlights

    Enjoy Rhys Mathieson's standout VFL performance for the Lions

  • 01:57

    VFL Showreel, R1: Tom Wilson highlights

    Enjoy Tom Wilson's standout VFL performance for the Pies

  • 01:37

    VFL Showreel, R1: Oliver Dempsey highlights

    Enjoy Oliver Dempsey's standout VFL performance for the Cats

  • 03:33

    Captain Greene leads Giants to season-opening win

    Toby Greene starts his tenure as GWS captain perfectly as he blasts four goals past the Crows to lead his side to a big victory

    AFL
  • 03:16

    Horne-Francis silences critics with dominant first Port outing

    Jason Horne-Francis produced an incredible display beyond his years to help lead his side to a big round one win over the Lions

    AFL
  • 03:09

    Sheezel hype is real in devastating debut

    Harry Sheezel shows off his frightening potential with a stunning return of 34 disposals in his first game

    AFL
  • 02:39

    Larkey's bag of tricks hits Eagles for six

    Nick Larkey proves the difference with a mammoth six-goal performance

    AFL

Match Replays
  • 2:05:42

    Match Replay: Fremantle v North Melbourne

    The Dockers and Kangaroos clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:00:36

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

    The Bulldogs and Saints clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:24

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Richmond

    The Crows and Tigers clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:11

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Port Adelaide

    The Magpies and Power clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:38

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Melbourne

    The Lions and Demons clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:48

    Match Replay: Carlton v Geelong

    The Blues and Cats clash in round two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:06

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Fremantle

    The Saints and Dockers clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:32

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Essendon

    The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:16:30

    Match Replay: GWS v Adelaide

    The Giants and Crows clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:19

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Sydney

    The Suns and Swans clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:29

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    The Demons and Bulldogs clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:16:26

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Brisbane

    The Power and Lions clash in round one of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 03:33

    AFLW top five: Best of Sydney's season

    The top five moments from Sydney during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 06:29

    AFLW top five: Best of St Kilda's season

    The top five moments from St Kilda during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 41:17

    League Leaders: How Debbie Lee helped grow the women's game

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by the AFL's National Women and Girls Action Plan Lead Debbie Lee to discuss her journey to becoming the first female inductee into the AFL Hall of Fame

    AFLW
  • 00:52

    Get excited: Greiser joins Richmond

    Check out the best highlights from Richmond signing Caitlin Greiser

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Get excited: White joins Pies

    Check out the best highlights from Collingwood signing Tarni White

    AFLW
  • 00:51

    Get excited: Shierlaw joins the Roos

    Check out the best highlights from North Melbourne signing Kate Shierlaw

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Get excited: Lambert joins the Saints

    Check out the best highlights from Saints signing Jaimee Lambert

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Get excited: Chiocci joins the Saints

    Check out the best highlights from Saints signing Steph Chiocci

    AFLW
  • 06:48

    AFLW top five: Best of Richmond's season

    The top five moments from Richmond during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 06:15

    AFLW top five: Best of Port Adelaide's season

    The top five moments from Port Adelaide during S7 of the NAB AFLW

    AFLW
  • 41:44

    League Leaders: Jen Watt on her path to North CEO

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Jen Watt to discuss how she became the CEO of North Melbourne, the advice she received along the way and when she knew she could take on one of the toughest jobs in football.

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Get excited: McEvoy joins the Swans

    Check out the best highlights from Swans signing Lucy McEvoy

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL
  • 22:55

    Michael Voss on pre-game rev-ups, lessons from Lethal, the Burns bump

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Michael Voss to discuss Carlton's season, the Brisbane three-peat, and much more

    AFL
  • 22:32

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Steve Johnson on big-game players, the art of the snap

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Steve Johnson to discuss the glory days at Geelong, his time as a coach, and much more

    AFL
  • 22:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nathan Jones on missing the 2021 flag, loyalty, life after footy

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Nathan Jones to discuss what he's been up to since retiring, how he dealt with missing the 2021 GF, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:52

    Luke Ball on departing St Kilda for Collingwood, the 2001 'Superdraft'

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Luke Ball to discuss being an early draft pick, moving from St Kilda to Collingwood, and much more

    AFL
  • 16:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Gillon McLachlan on a team in Tassie, favourite players, flag tip

    Dylan Buckley is joined by AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan to discuss his footy career, his time heading up the AFL, and much more

    AFL
  • 21:37

    The Pies, pranks, Europe trip stories with Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Rowe

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Ruby Schleicher and Sarah Rowe to discuss the upcoming AFLW season, their friendship, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:29

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Luke Hodge on Hawks v Cats, No.1 flag, Buddy advice

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Luke Hodge to discuss his time at Hawthorn and Brisbane, his move into the media, and much more

    AFL
  • 24:06

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Peter Helliar on his Pies love, what makes great comedy

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Peter Helliar to discuss how he became a Pies fan, his television journey, and much more

    AFL
  • 23:53

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Playing for Aus, the power of saying no with Bianca Chatfield

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Bianca Chatfield to discuss representing Australia, life as a new mum, and much more

    AFL
  • 25:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Capturing Buddy's moment, players who DM for pics with Michael Willson

    Dylan Buckley is joined by AFL photographer Michael Willson to discuss the pressure of capturing the big moments, and the stories behind some of his favourite pictures

    AFL
  • 23:03

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Why Toby's special, delisting players with Leon Cameron

    Dylan Buckley is joined by Leon Cameron to discuss the challenges facing an AFL coach, his favourite players, and more

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 06:41

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round two

    Warnie, Roy and Calvin talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more.

    AFL
  • 01:44

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R1 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round one Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:52

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R2 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round two

    AFL
  • 05:16

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round one

    Coaches were left scrambling after some huge team news ahead of the opening round.

    AFL
  • 04:53

    Ranking the Fantasy cash cows

    The Traders rank the best rookie-priced players to lock into your Classic team

    AFL
  • 04:32

    The Traders reveal their Fantasy Classic team

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie put their heads together to pick their ultimate team

    AFL
  • 04:31

    Lock in star Lion, value options: Picking your Fantasy forwards

    Roy reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic forwards, including a tip about structure

    AFL
  • 04:48

    Popular duo, Gawn-Grundy uncertainty: Picking your Fantasy rucks

    Calvin reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic rucks, including a gun pair

    AFL
  • 04:35

    Must-have guns, value options: Picking your Fantasy midfielders

    Roy reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic midfield, including Eagle Dom Sheed

    AFL
  • 05:26

    Mid-price temptation: Picking your Fantasy defenders

    Calvin reveals his AFL Fantasy Classic backline, featuring Sam Docherty locked in at the top

    AFL
  • 08:22

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 23

    Calvin and Warnie match up in their Fantasy Draft and Classic finals and the banter has started.

    AFL
  • 02:15

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R23 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 23

    AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.