01:28 Mins

VFL Showreel, R13: Shadeau Brain highlights

Enjoy Shadeau Brain's standout VFL performance for the Lions

  1. 00:36

    Is Whitfield in hot water after this tackle?

    Lachie Whitfield is called for a dangerous tackle on Jordan Clark after this action on the wing

    AFL
  2. 00:29

    Fyfe sparks life with super speccy

    Nat Fyfe launches himself at the footy to claim this impressive grab before converting the goal

    AFL
  3. 00:37

    Red-hot Riccardi claims a double

    Jake Riccardi heats up early drilling two goals in the first quarter

    AFL
  4. 02:48

    Match Previews R14: GWS v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Dockers at Giants Stadium

    AFL
  5. 08:17

    Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 14

    AFL
  6. 00:43

    Sheldrick follows up first with another for good measure

    Angus Sheldrick makes quite the impression, notching his first AFL major before backing it up with a second shortly after

    AFL
  7. 00:42

    Fletcher fetches first goal to get Gabba going

    Father-son pick-up Jaspa Fletcher gets the Lions faithful roaring after nailing a maiden major on debut

    AFL
  8. 00:47

    Tensions boil after Swan's leaping bump connects

    Sam Wicks gets reported for collecting Ryan Lester high with this late action

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 05:09

    Footy Feed: Feeling the Blues, Dogs axe trio, mixed Freo news

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the round 14 teams

    AFL
  • 05:24

    Footy Feed: Lions shock, Pickett returns, May tees off

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:43

    Footy Feed: Skipper on the outer, Pies' signing spree

    All the latest news with the Footy Feed team

    AFL
  • 18:07

    Footy Feed: Tiger shock, Bachar latest

    Richmond CEO Brendon Gale on Marlion Pickett's immediate playing future, and Bachar Houli's condition.

    AFL
  • 07:06

    Footy Feed: Dee's setback, big Don returns, Eagle's moment

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle dissect the Round 13 teams

    AFL
  • 05:43

    Footy Feed: Voss hits back, Fagan's Hawks love, Power guns in

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:46

    Footy Feed: Trusting De Goey, Nic Nat latest, Swans' boost

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Footy Feed: Dee's point to prove, crashing Bud's party, Hawk's snag salute

    Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Riley Beveridge with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:51

    Footy Feed: Don delight, Dog hit for six, milestone men

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:39

    Footy Feed: Skippers missing, Tiger in enemy territory, Roo returns

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Round 12 teams

    AFL
  • 06:38

    Footy Feed: Power shock, Blue's courage, Fyfe's new deal

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Footy Feed: Hawks probe fallout, Mid-Season Draft late mail

    The Footy Feed team with all the latest news and analysis

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:17

    Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 14

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round 14

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Demons and Magpies clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Carlton v Essendon

    The Blues and Bombers clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:53

    Highlights: Fremantle v Richmond

    The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v West Coast

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round 13

    AFL
  • 08:33

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 05:34

    Full post-match, R14: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 14's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 04:57

    Full post-match, R14: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 14's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Full post-match, R14: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 14's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:35

    Full post-match, R14: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 14's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 06:28

    Full post-match, R13: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 13's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:53

    Full post-match, R13: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 13's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 09:06

    Full post-match, R13: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 13's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:36

    Full post-match, R13: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 13's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:23

    Full post-match, R13: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 13's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R13: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 13's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 09:32

    Full post-match, R13: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 13's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:47

    Full post-match, R13: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 13's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 11:22

    Full post-match, R13: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against West Coast

    AFL

  • Full post-match, R13: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 13's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:55

    Full post-match, R13: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 13's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Full post-match, R13: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 13's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:02

    Full post-match, R13: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 13's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R13: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 13's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 02:48

    Match Previews R14: GWS v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Dockers at Giants Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Match Previews R14: Brisbane v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Swans at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 03:33

    Match Previews R13: Melbourne v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and the Magpies at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:18

    Match Previews R13: Carlton v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Bombers at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 02:52

    Match Previews R13: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Lions at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:10

    Match Previews R13: Sydney v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and the Saints at the SCG.

    AFL
  • 03:11

    Match Previews R12: Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and Tigers at Giants Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:06

    Match Previews R12: Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and Hawks at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:23

    Match Previews R12: Melbourne v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Demons and Blues at the MCG

    AFL

The 10
  • 04:19

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 06:56

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 07:39

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the start of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 05:26

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:23

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Easter long weekend

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:24

    VFL Showreel, R13: Jaxon Binns highlights

    Enjoy Jaxon Binns' standout VFL performance for the Blues

  • 01:09

    VFL Showreel, R13: Shaun Mannagh highlights

    Enjoy Shaun Mannagh's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:08

    VFL Showreel, R13: Matthew Coulthard highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Coulthard's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:30

    VFL Showreel, R13: Wade Derksen highlights

    Enjoy Wade Derksen's standout VFL performance for the Giants

  • 01:28

    VFL Showreel, R13: Shadeau Brain highlights

    Enjoy Shadeau Brain's standout VFL performance for the Lions

  • 01:14

    VFL Showreel, R13: Oliver Dempsey highlights

    Enjoy Oliver Henry's standout VFL performance for the Cats

  • 01:23

    SANFL Showreel, R9: Goy Lok highlights

    Enjoy Goy Lok's standout SANFL performance for the Redlegs

  • 02:29

    SANFL Showreel, R9: Matthew Allen highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Allen's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:44

    WAFL Showreel, R9: Aaron Black highlights

    Enjoy Aaron Black's standout WAFL performance for the Falcons

  • 01:27

    WAFL Showreel, R9: Dillon O'Reilly highlights

    Enjoy Dillon O'Reilly's standout WAFL performance for the Sharks

  • 01:14

    WAFL Showreel, R9: Samuel Stubbs highlights

    Enjoy Samuel Stubbs' standout WAFL performance for the Redlegs

  • 00:51

    VFL Showreel, R12: David Cuningham highlights

    Enjoy David Cuningham's standout VFL performance for the Blues

Match Replays
  • 2:13:00

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Sydney

    The Lions and Swans clash in round 14 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:36

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Geelong

    The Power and Cats clash in round 14 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:51

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Demons and Magpies clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:58:18

    Match Replay: Carlton v Essendon

    The Blues and Bombers clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:10

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v GWS

    The Kangaroos and Giants clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:48

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Richmond

    The Dockers and Tigers clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:17:04

    Match Replay: Adelaide v West Coast

    The Crows and Eagles clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:45

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Brisbane

    The Hawks and Lions clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:27

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:00

    Match Replay: Sydney v St Kilda

    The Swans and Saints clash in round 13 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:54

    Match Replay: Essendon v North Melbourne

    The Bombers and Kangaroos clash in round 12 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:00

    Match Replay: GWS v Richmond

    The Giants and Tigers clash in round 12 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 40:31

    League Leaders: How Trisha Squires 'challenges stereotypes'

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Trisha Squires, Head of AFL Queensland, to discuss what role Jim Stynes played in her career, surviving tragedy and being the first woman CEO of AFL Tasmania

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    The Scouting Report: Alyssia Pisano

    She's speedy, skilled and she loves a goal. Check out why Alyssia Pisano is going to take the AFLW by storm in this edition of the Scouting Report

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    Why Wardlaw moved south to St Kilda

    St Kilda recruit Jesse Wardlaw speaks to Sarah Black about her move to Victoria and the reasons behind leaving Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Irish magic: Best plays of AFLW season seven

    Check out some highlights from a few of the AFLW's Irish stars during season seven of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    Highlights: U18 WA v SA

    Check out the best plays from the AFL Girls National Championships between Western Australia and South Australia

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW
  • 09:25

    Buck starts here: How new coach 'blindsided' Blues

    New Carlton AFLW coach Mathew Buck speaks to Riley Beveridge after his appointment

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    O'Dea to remember: Highlights from veteran Blue's career

    Relive some of the best moments from the career of retired Carlton and Melbourne player, Elise O'Dea

    AFLW
  • 40:14

    League Leaders: How women's football led Laura Kane to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by General Manager of Competition Management Laura Kane to discuss how she went from community footy to her role at the AFL

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Grundy's Magpie target, life with Gawn, best mids list

    The Melbourne ruckman on facing his old mates, his chat with a departed Demon and the 'unfathomable' pairing with big Max

    AFL
  • 14:58

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Lynch on his Dimma shock, vote for 'Mini', injury return

    Tom Lynch tells Dylan Buckley about that phone call from his former coach, why Andrew McQualter gets his nod, and when he'll be back

    AFL
  • 15:43

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Boyd on life as No.1, managing footy's emotional toll

    Dylan and Tom Boyd discuss the Dog's flag, transition into post-AFL life, and a key mental health message

    AFL
  • 14:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Breust's toughest opponent, crumbing tips, love for Mitchell

    Luke Breust gives Dylan Buckley some crumbing tips, talks his interests outside footy and reveals Sam Mitchell's strengths as a coach

    AFL
  • 15:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Ziebell's Clarko perception has changed, hopes for North

    Jack Ziebell reveals how he initially feared Alastair Clarkson, why his view has changed, and how this new North Melbourne era feels different

    AFL
  • 13:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nicole Livingstone on a '$1m game', Olympics, W changes

    Nicole Livingstone joins Dylan Buckley to discuss AFLW player movement, Olympic moments and the big prize on offer from 2023

    AFL
  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL
  • 15:27

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Max Gawn on injury, retirement fears, and fatherhood

    The Demons skipper joins Dylan Buckley to talk about his knee injury, a return date, sleep tips and cycling

    AFL
  • 15:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Scott Major on the Dogs, his dad and his 'footy DNA'

    The Heartbreak High star tells Dylan Buckley how he sneaked his love for the Bulldogs into his acting career

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 05:51

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 14

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R13 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 13 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R14 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 14

    AFL
  • 07:10

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 13

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R12 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 12 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:26

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 13

    AFL
  • 06:24

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 12

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R11 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 11 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:06

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R12 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 12

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 11

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 46:12

    The Traders bring you the round 11 teams

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie discuss the round 11 teams and all the Fantasy news

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R10 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 10 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

