01:10 Mins

AFL Rising Star: Luke Pedlar stars in round 16

Watch the highlights and find out why Luke Pedlar gets the AFL Rising Star in round 16

  1. 07:57

    Adelaide rising star on unique debut, Crows' finals form

    Josh Gabelich is joined by round 16 Rising Star nominee Luke Pedlar

    AFL
  2. 01:10

    AFL Rising Star: Luke Pedlar stars in round 16

    Watch the highlights and find out why Luke Pedlar gets the AFL Rising Star in round 16

    AFL
  3. 02:49

    AFL Goal of the Year: Round 16

    Vote now on your favourite goals from round 16 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  4. 01:00

    AFL Mark of the Year: Round 16

    Vote now on your favourite marks from round 16 of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  5. 19:41

    AAA: 'Massive issues' could sink Dees, where Houston's rocket ranks

    Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

    AFL
  6. 06:06

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nail-biting round of footy.

    AFL
  7. 08:26

    Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 16

    AFL
  8. 08:11

    Highlights: Melbourne v GWS

    The Demons and Giants clash in round 16

    AFL

  • 04:54

    Footy Feed: King's 2023 growth, sellout excitement, contract status

    Gold Coast forward Ben King speaks to Michael Whiting about his return from injury, facing Collingwood and his side's future prospects

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Footy Feed: Clarko return looms, Tigers blow, Dees' silver lining

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:53

    Footy Feed: Stopping Daicos, Tiger's season in doubt, Draper latest

    Riley Beveridge with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Footy Feed: Simmo ready for 'bumps and bruises', big Cat's future

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:39

    Footy Feed: Coaches can't split star pair, Bomber responds, Irish record

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Footy Feed: Dockers' big advantage, triple Swans treat, feelgood Pie

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the round 15 teams

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Footy Feed: Crows eye Pie revenge, Freo gets lit

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Footy Feed: Danger overruled, Bomber in doubt, Saint's setback

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:46

    Footy Feed: 'Bullish' Cats, no demons for Saints, Crow signs on

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:12

    Footy Feed: Dees' Cattery ploy, CJ latest, Tiger eyes debut

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:09

    Footy Feed: Feeling the Blues, Dogs axe trio, mixed Freo news

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the round 14 teams

    AFL
  • 05:24

    Footy Feed: Lions shock, Pickett returns, May tees off

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL

  • 08:26

    Highlights: West Coast v St Kilda

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Melbourne v GWS

    The Demons and Giants clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:08

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:57

    Highlights: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    The Bombers and Power clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Collingwood

    The Suns and Magpies clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:11

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

    The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Sydney v Geelong

    The Swans and Cats clash in round 16

    AFL
  • 08:18

    Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond

    The Lions and Tigers clash in round 16

    AFL

  • 07:44

    Full post-match, R16: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round 16's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:59

    Full post-match, R16: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 16's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 05:25

    Full post-match, R16: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round 16's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:21

    Full post-match, R16: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Full post-match, R16: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round 16's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 10:26

    Full post-match, R16: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round 16's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Full post-match, R16: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round 16's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 05:21

    Full post-match, R16: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 16's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Full post-match, R16: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 16's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 04:53

    Full post-match, R16: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 16's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 06:06

    Full post-match, R16: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 16's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 10:00

    Full post-match, R16: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 16's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 07:26

    Full post-match, R16: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round 16's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 13:24

    Full post-match, R16: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 16's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:21

    Full post-match, R16: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round 16's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 04:33

    Full post-match, R16: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round 16's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Full post-match, R16: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round 16's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:59

    Full post-match, R16: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 16's match against Richmond

    AFL

  • 03:24

    Match Previews R16: Hawthorn v Carlton

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and the Blues at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:24

    Match Previews R16: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Dockers at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL
  • 02:53

    Match Previews R16: Brisbane v Richmond

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and the Tigers at the Gabba.

    AFL
  • 03:07

    Match Previews R16: Sydney v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and the Cats at the SCG.

    AFL
  • 02:45

    Match Previews R15: Collingwood v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Crows at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:00

    Match Previews R15: Sydney v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Eagles at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R15: St Kilda v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Saints and Lions at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 03:03

    Match Previews R15: Geelong v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and Demons at GMHBA Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:49

    Match Previews R14: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

    AFL

  • 06:06

    The 10: Round 16's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from a nail-biting round of footy.

    AFL
  • 05:39

    The 10: Round 15's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final bye round

    AFL
  • 04:42

    The 10: Round 14's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 04:19

    The 10: Round 13's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 04:50

    The 10: Round 12's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the weekend's footy

    AFL
  • 06:56

    The 10: Round 11's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the end of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 07:39

    The 10: Round 10's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the start of Sir Doug Nicholls Round

    AFL
  • 05:26

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:23

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL

  • 03:34

    Last two mins: Kelly comes up clutch to deny Dees

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round 16, 2023

    AFL
  • 01:36

    SANFL Showreel, R11: Lachlan Hosie highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Hosie's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:00

    SANFL Showreel, R11: Tariek Newchurch highlights

    Enjoy Tariek Newchurch's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

  • 01:10

    SANFL Showreel, R11: Matt Panos highlights

    Enjoy Matt Panos' standout SANFL performance for the Redlegs

  • 02:12

    VFL Showreel, R15: Cooper Harvey highlights

    Enjoy Cooper Harvey's standout VFL performance for the Roos

  • 01:55

    VFL Showreel, R15: Jacob van Rooyen highlights

    Enjoy Jacob van Rooyen's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 02:35

    VFL Showreel, R15: Reef McInnes highlights

    Enjoy Reef McInnes' standout VFL performance for the Magpies

  • 00:54

    WAFL Showreel, R12: Cody Leggett highlights

    Enjoy Cody Leggett's standout WAFL performance for the Sharks

  • 00:51

    WAFL Showreel, R12: Travis Colyer highlights

    Enjoy Travis Colyer's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 00:56

    WAFL Showreel, R12: Joel Western highlights

    Enjoy Joel Western's standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 00:50

    SANFL Showreel, R11: Ben Shillabear highlights

    Enjoy Ben Shillabear's standout SANFL performance for the Panthers

  • 01:05

    SANFL Showreel, R11: Xavier Duursma highlights

    Enjoy Xavier Duursma's standout SANFL performance for the Magpies

  • 2:07:14

    Match Replay: West Coast v St Kilda

    The Eagles and Saints clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:55:50

    Match Replay: Melbourne v GWS

    The Demons and Giants clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:24

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:21

    Match Replay: Essendon v Port Adelaide

    The Bombers and Power clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:00

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Collingwood

    The Suns and Magpies clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:18:20

    Match Replay: Adelaide v North Melbourne

    The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:12

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

    The Bulldogs and Dockers clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:55:36

    Match Replay: Sydney v Geelong

    The Swans and Cats clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:36

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Richmond

    The Lions and Tigers clash in round 16 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:59:33

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round 15 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:52

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Adelaide

    The Magpies and Crows clash in round 15 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:02:54

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Essendon

    The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

  • 16:13

    Family, footy and food: How Darcy connected with their Chinese heritage

    Darcy Vescio tells Nat Edwards about their pathway to footy and embracing the importance of their family's background

    AFLW
  • 06:09

    I put too much pressure on myself: Prespakis

    Geelong star Georgie Prespakis reflects on the Cats' finals loss and looks ahead to AFLW season 2023

    AFLW
  • 2:09:52

    Match Replay: AFLW Academy v Victorian U23 All Stars

    The AFLW Academy squad takes on the Victorian U23 All Stars at Marvel Stadium

    AFLW
  • 40:31

    League Leaders: How Trisha Squires 'challenges stereotypes'

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Trisha Squires, Head of AFL Queensland, to discuss what role Jim Stynes played in her career, surviving tragedy and being the first woman CEO of AFL Tasmania

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    The Scouting Report: Alyssia Pisano

    She's speedy, skilled and she loves a goal. Check out why Alyssia Pisano is going to take the AFLW by storm in this edition of the Scouting Report

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    Why Wardlaw moved south to St Kilda

    St Kilda recruit Jesse Wardlaw speaks to Sarah Black about her move to Victoria and the reasons behind leaving Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Irish magic: Best plays of AFLW season seven

    Check out some highlights from a few of the AFLW's Irish stars during season seven of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    Highlights: U18 WA v SA

    Check out the best plays from the AFL Girls National Championships between Western Australia and South Australia

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW

  • 14:56

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mitch Duncan's Bombers-mad son, Cat hopes, young guns

    Mitch Duncan talks up the Cats' chances for this season, why his son is a Bombers fan, and his own coaching aspirations

    AFL
  • 15:29

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Sinclair on Ross's notebooks, Harv's jumper, Spud's Game

    Jack Sinclair reflects on his journey from the rookie list, working with St Kilda's legendary coaches and how he ended up with jumper No.35

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Grundy's Magpie target, life with Gawn, best mids list

    The Melbourne ruckman on facing his old mates, his chat with a departed Demon and the 'unfathomable' pairing with big Max

    AFL
  • 14:58

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Lynch on his Dimma shock, vote for 'Mini', injury return

    Tom Lynch tells Dylan Buckley about that phone call from his former coach, why Andrew McQualter gets his nod, and when he'll be back

    AFL
  • 15:43

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Tom Boyd on life as No.1, managing footy's emotional toll

    Dylan and Tom Boyd discuss the Dog's flag, transition into post-AFL life, and a key mental health message

    AFL
  • 14:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Breust's toughest opponent, crumbing tips, love for Mitchell

    Luke Breust gives Dylan Buckley some crumbing tips, talks his interests outside footy and reveals Sam Mitchell's strengths as a coach

    AFL
  • 15:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Ziebell's Clarko perception has changed, hopes for North

    Jack Ziebell reveals how he initially feared Alastair Clarkson, why his view has changed, and how this new North Melbourne era feels different

    AFL
  • 13:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nicole Livingstone on a '$1m game', Olympics, W changes

    Nicole Livingstone joins Dylan Buckley to discuss AFLW player movement, Olympic moments and the big prize on offer from 2023

    AFL
  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL

  • 05:49

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 16

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:03

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R15 cash cows

    Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 15 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:32

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R16 moves

    Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 16

    AFL
  • 05:27

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round 15

    Calvin and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:08

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R14 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 14 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:40

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R15 moves

    Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 15

    AFL
  • 05:51

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 14

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R13 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 13 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R14 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 14

    AFL
  • 07:10

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 13

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R12 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round 12 Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:26

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R13 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 13

    AFL

