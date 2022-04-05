WAFL streaming: Watch every game LIVE and FREE

Subiaco players celebrate winning the 2021 WAFL premiership. Picture: WAFL

FANS of the WAFL are in for a treat with more than 70 matches to be streamed LIVE on AFL Digital platforms as part of the most expansive and contemporary broadcast deal in the history of the competition.

The deal will offer viewers access to nearly 200 live matches across the WAFL League, Colts and Women's competition, with 26 games to be broadcast on Channel Seven.

The remaining 72 WAFL matches will be available exclusively LIVE and FREE for viewers via the AFL Live Official App or AFL On Demand service.

Round one live action begins on Friday, April 15 when West Perth hosts Claremont at Provident Financial Oval from 2.10pm AWST / 4.10pm AEST.

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

WAFL fixture, round one

Friday, April 15

West Perth v Claremont - Provident Financial Oval, 2.10pm AWST / 4.10pm AEST

East Perth v Swan Districts - Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST / 4.10pm AEST

Peel Thunder v East Fremantle - Lane Group Stadium, 4.10pm AWST / 6.10pm AEST

Saturday, April 16

Perth v West Coast - Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST / 4.10pm AEST

Subiaco v South Fremantle - Leederville Oval, 3.10pm AWST / 5.10pm AEST