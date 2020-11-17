Destination W Passport. A 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Game Day Activation
Collect your Destination W Passport on game day in the activation zone at any game in the 2023 NAB AFLW Finals Series. Get your passport stamped at the activations listed in your passport, share a photo with your passport or your experience at one of the W activations on Instagram tagging @aflwomens and #AFLWFinals to go in the draw to win some fantastic prizes, including a NAB AFLW Grand Final Sherrin and $300 Cotton On Voucher. A winner will be selected from each game. Don’t forget to have your profile on public so we can see your entry.
“AFLW FINALS ACTIVATION” PROMOTION
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- Information on how to enter and the prize(s) form part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation in this promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions.
- The Promoter is MKTG Sport & Entertainment Pty Ltd (ABN 14 168 547 528) of Level 7, 510 Church Street, Cremorne, VIC 312, telephone 03 9693 8144 (“Promoter”).
- Entry is only open to SA and VIC residents aged 18 years or over who attend one of the following NAB AFLW Finals 2023 football games:
- Semi Final 1: ‘Adelaide vs Sydney’ to be played at Norwood Oval, Norwood SA on 18/11/23 at 7:15pm ACDT (“Match 1”); or
- Semi Final 2: ‘Melbourne vs Geelong’, to be played at Ikon Park, Carlton North, VIC on 19/11/23 at 3:05pm AEDST (“Match 2”).
- (collectively “Matches”)
- Employees (and their immediate families) of the Promoter and agencies associated with this promotion are ineligible to enter. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st
- The promotion will commence on 18/11/23 and end at 9:00PM AEDST on 19/11/23 ("Promotional Period”).
- Entry into the promotion during the Promotional Period is as follows:
- Match 1: entries open 60 minutes before Match 1 commences and closes at the final siren of Match 1; and
- Match 2: entries open 60 minutes before Match 2 commences and closes at the final siren of Match 2.
- (each an “Entry Period”).
- At the start of each Entry Period, the Promoter will be running several activations outside the venue where each Match is taking place (each an “Activation”). To be eligible to enter this promotion, entrants must attend a Match and, during the relevant Entry Period, visit an Activation. A member of staff at the Activation will give entrants a ‘passport’. If a passport is not automatically handed to an entrant while visiting an Activation, it is the entrant’s responsibility to request such material.
- To enter the promotion, entrants must, during the relevant Entry Period:
- Take a photo of themselves holding their passport or take a photo of themselves at a W Activation;
- Log into their own Instagram account and upload the photo to their Instagram grid and tag @aflwomens alongside the hashtag “#AFLWFINALS”. Entrants must ensure their profile is on public to be eligible to enter.All valid entries will be entered into the relevant draw, as detailed below.
- Only one entry is permitted per person.
- The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who the Promoter has reason to believe has breached any of these Terms and Conditions, tampered with the entry process or engaged in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion. Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved.
- Incomplete, indecipherable, or illegible entries will be deemed invalid.
- If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.
- Entrants will be divided into two (2) groups in accordance with which Match the entrant attended during the relevant Entry Period. There will be two (2) draws conducted for this promotion, one (1) draw for Match 1 (“Draw 1”) and one (1) draw for Match 2 (“Draw 2”). Draw 1 will take place at 9pm ACDT on 18/11/23 at Norwood Oval, 4 Woods St, Norwood SA 5067. Draw 2 will take place at 9pm AEDST on 19/11/23 at Ikon Park, 400 Royal Parade, Carlton North VIC 3054.
- The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case an invalid entry or ineligible entrant is drawn.
- Winners will be notified in writing via Instagram direct message from the AFLW Instagram account from 20/11/23. All personal information provided by the winners will be used by the AFL in accordance with the Privacy Policy available at www.afl.com.au/privacy and may be disclosed by the AFL in accordance with the AFL’s Privacy Policy (including for promotional and marketing purposes). By providing the winners personal information, the winner agrees to such use by the AFL.
- The Promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The first valid entry drawn in Draw 1 and the first valid entry drawn in Draw 2 will each win a Grand Final Sherrin football valued at $117.
- The next valid entry drawn in Draw 1 and the next valid entry drawn in Draw 2 will each win a Cotton On voucher valued at $300.
- Subject to the unclaimed prize draw, if for any reason a winner does not take their prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then the prize will be forfeited and will not be redeemable for cash.
- Any ancillary costs associated with redeeming the Cotton On voucher is not included. Any unused balance of the Cotton On voucher will not be awarded as cash. Redemption of the Cotton On voucher is subject to any terms and conditions of the issuer including those specified on the Cotton On voucher.
- Total prize pool value for each Match is $417.
- In the event of war, terrorism, state of emergency, pandemic or any other kind of disaster, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion or suspend, substitute or modify a prize, subject to any written directions from a relevant regulatory authority.
- If any prize is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize with a prize to the equal value and/or specification, subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority.
- A draw for any unclaimed prizes for SA winners only may take place at 12pm AEDST on 19/12/23 at 140 Harbour Esp, Docklands, VIC 3008, subject to any directions from a regulatory authority. Winners, if any, will be notified by Instagram direct message within five (5) business days of the draw and their names will be published on AFL’s website https://www.afl.com.au/competitions from 20/11/23.
- Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the promotion including but not limited to comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:
- they will not submit any Content that is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy, publicity or other rights, defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable with respect to race, religion, origin or gender, not suitable for children aged under 15, or otherwise unsuitable for publication.
- their Content shall not contain viruses or cause injury or harm to any person or entity.
- they will obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their Content.
- the Content is the original literary work of the entrant or they will obtain full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the Content to the uses contemplated by these Terms and Conditions, and the Content does not infringe the rights of any third party;
- they consent to any use of the Content which may otherwise infringe the Content creator’s/creators’ moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights; and
- they will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.
- Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms.
- As a condition of entering this promotion, each entrant licenses and grants the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (which shall include Content) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability.
- Prizes, or any unused portion of a prize, are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash unless otherwise specified.
- Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.
- If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law: (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.
- Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits, excludes or modifies or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Competition and Consumer Act, as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.
- Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) if any Match is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (f) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; (g) use of a prize.
- Entry and continued participation in the promotion is dependent on entrants following and acting in accordance with Instagram’s Terms of Use, which can be found at http://instagram.com/about/legal/terms.
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. Entrants understand that they are providing their information to the Promoter and not to Instagram. The information an entrant provides will only be used for the purposes outlined in these Terms and Conditions. Any questions, comments or complaints about this promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Instagram. Instagram will not be liable for any loss or damage or personal injury which is suffered or sustained by an entrant, as a result of participating in the promotion (including taking/use of a prize), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.
- The Promoter collects personal information ("PI") in order to conduct the promotion and may, for this purpose, disclose such PI to third parties, including but not limited to agents, contractors, service providers, prize suppliers and, as required, to Australian regulatory authorities. Entry is conditional on providing this PI. The Promoter will also use and handle PI as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed at https://mktg.com/privacy-policy/. In addition to any use that may be outlined in the Promoter’s Privacy Policy, the Promoter may, for an indefinite period, unless otherwise advised, use the PI for promotional, marketing, publicity, research and profiling purposes, including sending electronic messages or telephoning the entrant. The Privacy Policy also contains information about how entrants may opt out, access, update or correct their PI, how entrants may complain about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other applicable law and how those complaints will be dealt with. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter will not disclose PI to any entity outside of Australia.