When do tickets go on-sale?



Tickets will go on-sale for Round 1-9 of the 2023 AFLW Season on Thursday 10 August. The Round 10 on-sale date to be confirmed once fixture is announced:

2023 AFLW Season 8 Home and Away (Rounds 1 - 9)

Thursday 10th August

Members – 10am General Public – 2pm



Will all matches be ticketed?



In certain circumstances, the AFL may determine to make a match free and non-ticketed. The following matches will be non-ticketed.



Round 1 – North Melbourne Tasmania Kangaroos v St Kilda at Blundstone Arena

Round 5 – Collingwood v Essendon at AIA Centre

Round 10 – Gold Coast Suns v Essendon at Great Barrier Reef Arena.



How much will tickets cost?

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, with free general admission tickets for kids under 18.



Additional ticketing categories (eg. Grandstand Seating) have been introduced at some venues for the 2023 NAB AFLW Season. As an elevated offering, or guaranteed access to a premium seat, these tickets will be sold at a higher price point determined by the home club.



Member upgrades may be offered into these additional ticketing categories.

How do kids tickets work?

Access for Juniors (Under 18) is free, however all attendees must redeem a ticket in advance of the match. Any junior without a pre-purchased $0 ticket will not be permitted access to the match.

Zones may exist at some venues, therefore you must ensure to book tickets for all members of your group in one transaction including any juniors who will require a free ticket for entry.

How many tickets can I purchase at one time?

The number of tickets that can be booked by an individual per match may be up to the transaction limit of 10.

How will my tickets be delivered?

All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or Ticketek will be digital, meaning you can easily access your tickets on your phone via your ticket agent account or app. We strongly encourage you to add them straight to your phone's ticket wallet and share them with your friends and family using the ticket forward function.

If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid being denied entry at the venue.

For more information on how mobile tickets work please click the relevant link below:

If you have any difficulty accessing your mobile ticket, a customer service representative will be available at the main gate of each venue to provide assistance.

When will I receive my tickets?

Tickets will be available following purchase. All tickets will be available in a digital format. You will be able to download your tickets on your mobile phone via your ticket account or the ticket agent app.

To support the efficient transfer of tickets, we strongly encourage the use of Ticket Forward to send tickets to the individuals attending within your group.

If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid being denied entry at the venue.

How will tickets be allocated within the venue?

Ticket allocations may vary depending on the venue with either allocated grandstand seating or free standing/general admission tickets.

How do I purchase Accessible tickets for AFLW matches?

Members will need to use the below online forms to book their accessible seats:

General public will be able to purchase accessible seating through the normal purchase process.

If I am unable to attend, can I get a refund?

Ticket refund conditions are accessible in The AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions are available here: www.afl.com.au/tickets/conditions-of-entry

What are the conditions of entry for AFLW matches?

The AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions are available here: www.afl.com.au/tickets/conditions-of-entry