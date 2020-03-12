AFL Play AFL Play

The people. The strength. The tradition.

No matter where our game is played across this country—the red dirt desert, the small country town, or the epic tropical north—it transcends barriers by connecting people and communities—it always has.

Imbued with power, rich with traditions, and Australian values— it is an enduring spirit that resonates from the game's core, and the staunch values highlight the significant contributions of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities.

Footy provides the platform for change; it is a motivator that ignites our passion, creating moments that showcase footy’s central values of love, respect and celebration.

Legacy, culture, resilience—these are the threads of our narrative, weaving a story of triumph over adversity.

Football echoes in us all through time and down the generations, making us the caretakers of the code and the storytellers of the game so that we can pass it on just as it was passed onto us.

It is the anthem of our existence and in its calling;

We declare, "Spirit Strong, Game On."

Indigenous Round | Spirit Strong, Game On

Rounds 9-10 - 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Season

 

AFLW Indigenous Round Playlist

Each year the AFL curates a Spotify playlist celebrating Indigenous Round, highlighting some incredible Indigenous musical acts. You might also hear some of these songs played before a match during the round.

Click to access this year's playlist!

Indigenous AFLW

  • Hot Hawks primed for huge test against resurgent Demons

    Hawthorn and Narrm open the AFLW's Indigenous round in Cairns with a massive clash, two weeks out from the finals

    AFLW

  • AFLW gears up for Indigenous Round, Dons excited for Darwin

    This year's AFLW Indigenous Round launched on Monday with players excited by the opportunities ahead

    AFLW

  • 'The best yes I have ever said': Rising Docker's rollercoaster ride to big time

    Twelve months on from being overlooked in the draft, Tunisha Kikoak carved her own journey and signed with Fremantle on the eve of the season

    AFLW

  • Crows to re-name as 'Kuwarna' for AFLW Indigenous Round

    Adelaide will be known as 'Kuwarna' during the AFLW's Indigenous Round later this year

    AFLW

  • 'Opened up the door': Pathway bridging the gap for young Indigenous talent

    The new National Indigenous Academy will help close the 300-hour development gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous players

    AFLW
    Stengle 'speechless and humbled' to create Indigenous Round ball

    Aboriginal contemporary artist Gabriel Stengle shares the story behind her design for the AFLW Indigenous Round football

    AFLW

  • Dad's bush tucker business connecting Lion to her roots

    Away from footy, Dakota Davidson loves working with her dad Jason in his native food business

    AFLW
  • 'It exists everywhere in Australia': Swan's special guernsey design

    Aliesha Newman's design for Sydney's Indigenous Round guernsey tells a story far greater than just her own - she's sought to include the story of the club, the staff and players

    AFLW

  • Every club's 2023 Indigenous Round guernsey

    Check out what your club's Indigenous guernsey will look like for 2023's Indigenous rounds, and learn about the inspirations behind the designs

    AFLW

  • Full R7 preview: QClash, Blues-Pies headline Indigenous Round

    Gemma Bastiani looks ahead to what promises to be an exciting round seven

    AFLW

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.