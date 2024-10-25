Katie Brennan completed a short training session in a bid to prove her fitness for Saturday night's match against Essendon

Katie Brennan looks on after an injury during the AFLW R8 match between Richmond and Melbourne at Casey Fields on October 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND skipper Katie Brennan completed a short training session away from the main group as she pushes to prove her fitness ahead of Saturday night's must-win Dreamtime match against Essendon.

Brennan – who has a history of foot and ankle issues – tweaked her right ankle against Narrm, failing to see out the game last week.

The 32-year-old only incorporated with the main group when taking set shots, working one-on-one with a trainer otherwise, completing run-throughs, change-of-direction drills and kicking.

The Tigers need to win at least one of their final two matches (the other against Hawthorn) in order to lock away a finals appearance.

Emergency Tam Luke is the likely inclusion should Brennan be a late withdrawal.

Wingers Tessa Lavey and Maddie Shevlin and forwards Sarah Hosking and Emelia Yassir were on light training loads as the Richmond squad was put through its paces in the 34-degree Darwin heat (with 60 per cent humidity) at TIO Stadium.

Katie Brennan has done her own shorter training session separate from the group. Run-throughs, change of direction, circling cones, kicking with a trainer.

Hosking, Lavey, Shevlin and Yassir on light loads.

Temp: 33, humidity 60% pic.twitter.com/A6MZK5aD3R — Sarah Black (@_sjblack) October 25, 2024

Groundskeepers were putting the final touches on the ground's marking, while girls from the Stars Foundation – selected for their strong application to their education and sport – ran water.

Gatorade slushies were the order of the day, and the players retreated to the cool room next to the bench at the end of their session.

The Tigers will be wearing their Indigenous jumper designed by men's player Maurice Rioli jnr and his mother, Alberta Kerinauia, the pair posing for a photo with their jumper in front of the Maurice Rioli stand.

Richmond's Maddie Shevlin poses in front of 'The Sacred Tree of our Songlines' created by Gunnai and Waradjurie man Robert Michael Young during the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round launch on October 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rising players from the NT talent pathways also joined in on the training session.

Essendon will complete its captains run in the late afternoon.

More to come