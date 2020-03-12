W, Pride Round 2024 is here!
This week of the NAB AFLW from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 13 October, we celebrate five years of Pride Round, with matches dedicated to championing diversity and inclusion in footy. This round recognises and supports LGBTQI+ communities, honouring their invaluable contributions to the league's strength and continued growth. Head down to your local ground, wear your colours with pride, and be part of this powerful celebration of community.
See you at the W!
AFLW Pride Round: Guernsey Designs 2024
A selection of the 2024 AFLW Pride Week playing jumpers
- Adelaide Crows Adelaide Crows
- Brisbane Lions Brisbane Lions
- Carlton Carlton
- Collingwood Collingwood
- Essendon Essendon
- Fremantle Fremantle
- Geelong Geelong
- Gold Coast SUNS Gold Coast SUNS
- GWS GIANTS GWS GIANTS
- Hawthorn Hawthorn
- Melbourne Melbourne
- North Melbourne North Melbourne
- Port Adelaide Port Adelaide
- Richmond Richmond
- St Kilda St Kilda
- Sydney Swans Sydney Swans
- West Coast Eagles West Coast Eagles
- Western Bulldogs Western Bulldogs
