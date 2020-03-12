AFL Play AFL Play

W, Pride Round 2024 is here!

This week of the NAB AFLW from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 13 October, we celebrate five years of Pride Round, with matches dedicated to championing diversity and inclusion in footy. This round recognises and supports LGBTQI+ communities, honouring their invaluable contributions to the league's strength and continued growth. Head down to your local ground, wear your colours with pride, and be part of this powerful celebration of community.

See you at the W!

Pride Guernsey Designs

05:15

Pride from the past: How Pride runs through the centre of AFLW

Past and present AFLW players reflect on the contribution made by the LGBTIQA+ community, who have helped build and support the league.

 

AFLW Pride Round: Guernsey Designs 2024

A selection of the 2024 AFLW Pride Week playing jumpers

  • Adelaide Crows
  • Brisbane Lions
  • Carlton
  • Collingwood
  • Essendon
  • Fremantle
  • Geelong
  • Gold Coast SUNS
  • GWS GIANTS
  • Hawthorn
  • Melbourne
  • North Melbourne
  • Port Adelaide
  • Richmond
  • St Kilda
  • Sydney Swans
  • West Coast Eagles
  • Western Bulldogs

Pride News

  • 'We're leading the way': Roo's pride unbounded

    AFLW veteran Emma Kearney praises the league for its impact in people's lives ahead of Pride Round

    AFLW

  • 'Meticulous' Hawk on injury struggles, facing change, advice to younger self

    While a painful injury coupled with the loss of the Hawks' captaincy could have been the undoing of Tilly Lucas-Rodd, instead it allowed them focus on their own fitness and form

    AFLW
  • Opinion
    Opinion

    DEMPSEY: My quiet but fierce Pride in what this comp stands for

    Kate Dempsey met her now-wife through Richmond's VFLW program, so you could say she's married to the club. The Richmond midfielder reflects on how she - and her daughter Pippa - fits in to the AFLW's Pride community

    AFLW
  • 03:59

    Footy Feed: Pride takes centre stage

    Nat Edwards with all the news from the launch of the AFLW’s Pride Round for 2024

    AFLW
    AFLW

  • Heart on sleeve: Every club's Pride Round guernsey so far

    Every AFLW club will take to the field in a specially designed Pride-themed guernsey this week. Check out every club's design as they are revealed

    AFLW

  • Around the grounds, W7: It's a Pride party, and everyone's invited

    The AFLW celebrates Pride Round this week, and with jumping castles, glitter bars and food trucks, there's sure to be something for everyone

    AFLW
    AFLW

  • W7 PREVIEW: How each side can win, players to watch

    Gemma Bastiani previews what is sure to be a big week seven of the AFLW season

    AFLW

  • Who wins W7? Our AFLW experts help find you a winner

    AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

    AFLW

  • Inclusion, diversity, representation: Pride Round 'a time for everyone'

    The competition's annual Pride Round will be celebrated in week seven

    AFLW

  • Grass Signage

    Ground signage will be updated to celebrate the round with the NAB logo adopting a rainbow theme, while the 50-metre arcs will be painted rainbow for the occasion.

  • Pride Sherrin Design

    The Official AFLW Pride Game Ball features a bold rainbow design, celebrating pride and support. Proceeds from each purchase benefit Pride in Sport, which promotes inclusivity in sports. This ball is a vibrant symbol for the special round.

  • AFLW Field and Boundary Umpires

    AFLW field and boundary umpires will wear rainbow-coloured sweatbands and goal umpires will swap their traditional white flags for the Pride flag.

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.