W, Pride Round 2024 is here!

This week of the NAB AFLW from Tuesday 8 to Sunday 13 October, we celebrate five years of Pride Round, with matches dedicated to championing diversity and inclusion in footy. This round recognises and supports LGBTQI+ communities, honouring their invaluable contributions to the league's strength and continued growth. Head down to your local ground, wear your colours with pride, and be part of this powerful celebration of community.

See you at the W!

