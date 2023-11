AFL Stats Fact

HIGHEST EVER SCORE IN AFLW FANTASY

184

Kiara Bowers holds the record for highest ever AFLW Fantasy score of 184, recorded against Hawthorn in Round 10, 2022 (Season 7). Bowers also holds 5 of the top 10 highest ever AFLW Fantasy scores, in a career that already includes four Club best and fairest awards, three All-Australians and an AFLW best and fairest in 2021.