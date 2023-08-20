More from Telstra

Bonnie Toogood, Ally Morphett and Ebony Marinoff. Pictures: AFL Photos
Opinion
Opinion

AFLW Team of the Week, round four

Who made Sarah Black's Team of the Week in round four?

AFLW

The verdict is in: Power forward learns fate at Tribunal

Ashleigh Saint challenged her one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday

AFLW

Perfect Roo leads player of the season count, chasing pack close behind

Jasmine Garner leads AFL.com.au's player of the season count, but the chasing pack is close behind

AFLW

Saints mid finds feet after tricky start to AFLW career

Olivia Vesely is emerging as an important cog in St Kilda's on-ball brigade

AFLW

  1. Coaches' votes, R4: Roos star extends lead, only two perfect 10s

    The coaches' votes are in for round three of the 2023 season

    AFLW

  2. ICYMI, R4: Disciplined Dees, big Swan is flying, Lion back roaring

    Gemma Bastiani recaps all the action from an eventful round four of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW

  3. More than just a ball magnet: Riddell's rise from overlooked to star Roo

    She racks up bulk possessions every round, but who is Ash Riddell? She chats to Sarah Black about keeping busy, why footy still doesn't seem like a job, and the phone call that changed her life

    AFLW

Wales lauds Bombers big strides, Toogood impact, facing Pies

Sarah Black chats to Essendon's round four AFLW Rising Star nominee Steph Wales

AFLW Fantasy
  1. Vic Metro too strong for Vic Country after inaccurate start

    Vic Metro overcame an inaccurate start to get past Vic Country

    AFLW

  2. Queensland forwards shine in thrashing of Allies

    Queensland made it back-to-back wins with a huge victory over the Allies

    AFLW
    draft

  3. Baron leads Queensland to strong win over Vic Country

    Queensland was too strong for Vic Country in the national championships

    AFLW
    draft

  4. Vic Country announces squad to compete at 2023 U18 Girls National Champs

    Vic Country has confirmed its squad for the 2023 AFL National Championships – U18 Girls ahead of its opening game on July 30

    AFLW
    draft

  1. Saints mid finds feet after tricky start to AFLW career

    Olivia Vesely is emerging as an important cog in St Kilda's on-ball brigade

    AFLW

  2. Bombers ruck, speedy Bulldog nab Rising Star noms

    Stephanie Wales and Rylie Wilcox are the AFLW Rising Star nominees for round four

    AFLW

  3. Chargers hold off Ranges in Grand Final thriller

    The Chargers claimed a second Coates Talent League premiership in three years

    Coates Talent League Girls
    under-18s
  • Venue change for NAB AFLW round five match, Collingwood v Essendon

    The round five match between Collingwood and Essendon has been moved from AIA Centre to Punt Road Oval

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

  • Meet your 2023 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year

    Pippa McTaggart has been announced as the 2023 NAB AFL Auskicker of the Year

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  • Landmark joint Collective Bargaining Agreement reached

    The long-term five-year deal provides certainty for the industry from 2023-2027

    AFL
    AFL HQ

  • First recipients of women and girls grants announced

    The AFL has announced recipients of 2023 Women & Girls Community Grants Program

    AFLW

  • Women and girls community football ambassadors recognised

    Seven representatives have been recognised as this year's Chemist Warehouse AFLW Community Ambassadors

    AFLW

  • 2023 AFLW Draft Combine list announced

    The AFL has released the names of 83 players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine, which will be held in multiple locations across Australia throughout September and October.

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

  • Melbourne monuments to be lit up in coral for opening round

    Several iconic buildings in Melbourne will be lit up in AFLW's colour

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

  • Missy Higgins to perform at AFLW season opener

    Nine-time ARIA Award winning artist Missy Higgins will perform at the pre-match entertainment for the opening game of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

  • League names AFLW AA selection panel, confirms changes to Rising Star criteria

    Tweaks to award add depth to pool of eligible players

    AFLW
    AFL HQ

