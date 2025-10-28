GRAND Final week is upon us.
The final home and away round of the NAB AFLW Season means the last round of AFLW Fantasy is here.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
The Free Kick team takes a look at the over-valued and under-valued players, potential VC trade targets, captains and more.
Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode guide
0:00 - Introduction and AFLW chats
5:06 - Shipping report
13:45 - Watch and wait scoreboard
16:40 - Injuries?
27:36 - Unders and overs
1:07:21 - Captains' corner
1:12:32 - Trade plans and wrap
Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.