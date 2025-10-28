The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round 12

Charlotte Mullins and Courtney Hodder celebrate Brisbane's win over Melbourne in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAND Final week is upon us.

The final home and away round of the NAB AFLW Season means the last round of AFLW Fantasy is here.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Free Kick team takes a look at the over-valued and under-valued players, potential VC trade targets, captains and more.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction and AFLW chats

5:06 - Shipping report

13:45 - Watch and wait scoreboard

16:40 - Injuries?

27:36 - Unders and overs

1:07:21 - Captains' corner

1:12:32 - Trade plans and wrap

