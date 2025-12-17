From starting the year outside the top crop to being drafted with picks two and three, it's been a big year for two new Giants

TOP DRAFT duo Scarlett Johnson and Kiera Yerbury started their final season of junior football a step removed from the group considered the best of the best.

They finished it with being selected in the Telstra AFLW Draft with picks two and three by Greater Western Sydney.

Johnson, the utility from the Northern Knights, had shot up the draft order in recent weeks, with a host of suitors including Adelaide, Collingwood, the Giants and even Richmond with pick No.1.

Yerbury was a member of Sydney's Academy, and her unique mix of speed, power and smart ball use from the contest saw her steadily rise up the ranks over the year, catching the eye in her stints with the Swans in the Coates Talent League and for the Allies.

The Swans were keen, but only had two picks for their three academy girls, settling on talls Alex Neyland and Maddie Quinn. Should Yerbury have slipped through the Giants' hands, Adelaide were mightily keen with the following selection.

For many years, the Marsh AFLW Academy has been a very accurate indicator of the best girls talent in the country, but such has been the increase in coaching skills around the country, players can fast-track their development at a rapid rate over just 12 months.

It wasn't until the past two weeks that the pair had an indication that they'd find a home in the early portion of the Draft.

"I'm super open to a move interstate – obviously it's a national draft, and Sydney seems like a great place to go, love the beaches there," Johnson told reporters on Monday night.

"[GWS] play a great brand of footy, they're such a young team as well, I feel like it'd be great to play on their team. Definitely (keen to play with) Sara Howley, she got drafted last year, plays a midfield role, so hopefully some link-ups with her on the wing or something like that.

"At the end of the day, I just wanted to end up on an AFLW list, doesn't matter if it was pick one. I didn't try to read in too much into the stuff in the media. I tried to go with the flow, and wherever I landed, I landed."

Johnson had been combining her football with netball, but made the choice to focus firmly on footy in 2025, which may have contributed to her rapid rise. She also is hoping to start her university studies next year, with an interest in radiation therapy.

"I love playing everywhere, wing, half-back, half-forward. Anywhere really, I'd love to play on the wing, but wherever they want me," she said.

"Definitely (model my game on) Tayla Harris, her marking – she's a crazy good mark and crazy good in the air. And Ella Roberts, 100 per cent, her run and carry and her marking as well, she's a great player to watch.

"It'll be great to form a connection with Kiera. She seems like a lovely girl. I've played against her a few times, so I'm super excited to get to know her and the team."

Yerbury wasn't fussed that she wasn't able to land at Academy side Sydney, thrilled just to be drafted.

"Obviously I won't have to move from home, which will be nice. The Swans have done so much for me, they've shaped who I am as a person and player today, so I can't thank them enough for that, but absolutely stoked to be in the orange team, it'll be a great experience," she said.

"Academies are super important. They also bring about awareness in the northern states where it's not such a common sport. I think they play a vital role in shaping us as players and people, it's such a good resource to have.

"It shows it's a bigger sport than just Victoria, and I'm glad I could play my part in that. It's a great opportunity for people from other states to make their mark in footy.

"Definitely excited to play with Caitlin Fletcher, I played with her locally, so super keen on that. Fleur (Davies), I follow her on TikTok, so keen to play with her too."