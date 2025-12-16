Former Irish Swan Colin O'Riordan will take the reins as Sydney's new AFLW coach

Colin O'Riordan in action in Sydney's clash with Carlton in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has make history and appointed the first Irish coach in AFL/AFLW, with former player Colin O'Riordan hired to take charge of its women's program.

O'Riordan, from Tipperary, played 34 games across seven seasons for the Swans and will now replace Scott Gowans as the side's AFLW coach from 2026.

AFL.com.au understands Sydney players were told of the news this morning, with O'Riordan nudging out Carlton assistant Glenn Strachan for the role.

Sydney's Colin O'Riordan celebrates a goal against Essendon in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Riordan retired as a player due to a chronic hip injury in 2022, but has developed nicely in a series of coaching roles in the three seasons since.

The 30-year-old spent one season as a line coach within Gowans' AFLW program, before excelling across the last couple of years as the club's men's Academy head coach having replaced Mark McVeigh at the start of 2024.

In that role, O'Riordan worked closely in the development of AFL draftees Harry Kyle, Lachie Carmichael, Max King and Joel Cochran who all came through Sydney's Academy pathway.

Colin O'Riordan during Sydney's training session at Lakeside Oval on January 27, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans parted ways with Gowans in November, despite a contract through until 2027, following a dramatic end-of-season collapse where the side lost six of its last eight games to miss finals.

Sydney's appointment of O'Riordan is the third head coaching hire in the AFLW across the last month, after Adelaide selected Brisbane assistant Ryan Davis and Geelong poached Melbourne premiership winner Mick Stinear.

It also leaves just two AFLW sides still searching for a senior coach ahead of the 2026 season, with the Demons still looking to replace Stinear and with Richmond looking to fill the vacancy left by Ryan Ferguson's sacking.