The Lions are set to add Irishwoman Caitlin Kennedy to their list

Sisters Caitlin and Anna-Rose Kennedy. Picture: @thepremierviewtip TikTok

BRISBANE is set to announce the signing of Irishwoman Caitlin Kennedy as an other sport rookie.

Kennedy, hailing from Tipperary, is the younger sister of former Geelong rebounding defender Anna-Rose, who retired from the game this off-season after spending the year on the inactive list.

A former high jumper, she is a powerful athlete with the capacity to play anywhere on the ground and stands at 178cm. In Gaelic football she is a midfielder but will find her feet and establish a preferred position once arriving in Australia in the new year.

She will be the fourth Irish player on Brisbane's list for the season, alongside All-Australian key defender Jennifer Dunne, hard-running winger Orla O'Dwyer, and dynamic small forward Neasa Dooley, to hit the League with a bang.

Orla O'Dwyer celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Although many Irish recruits don't arrive in Australia until their Gaelic championship season finishes – as late as mid-August – Kenney is expected to make the move before the AFLW pre-season officially begins in May.

Her physicality has been compared to that of Vikki Wall and Dunne, but she is known for taking the game on and being involved repeatedly in passages of play.

Kennedy joins former Pie Lily-Rose Williamson, and draftees Asher Fearn-Wannan, Marlo Graham, Olivia Lacy, and Meg Lappin in arriving at Brisbane throughout the player movement period.