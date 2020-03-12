-
How many Tickets can I Purchase?
AFLW Finals Week 1:
Transaction limit will be ten (10), with members able to purchase additional tickets up to the transaction limit.
How do kids tickets work?
Access for Juniors (17 and under) is free, however all attendees must redeem a ticket in advance of the match. Any junior without a pre-purchased $0 ticket will not be permitted access to the match.
How will my tickets be delivered?
All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be digital, meaning you can easily access your tickets on your phone via your ticket agent account or app. We strongly encourage you to add them straight to your phone's ticket wallet and share them with your friends and family using the ticket forward function.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid being denied entry at the venue.
For more information on how mobile tickets work please click the relevant link below:
If you have any difficulty accessing your mobile ticket, a customer service representative will be available at each venue to provide assistance.
Can I enter using my membership?
Competing Club and AFL members will have exclusive pre-sale access. All patrons are required to purchase a ticket using their AFLW Membership barcode for all AFLW finals matches.
When will I receive my tickets?
Tickets will be available following purchase. All tickets will be available in a digital format. You will be able to download your tickets on your mobile phone via your ticket account or the ticket agent app.
To support the efficient transfer of tickets, we strongly encourage the use of Ticket Forward to send tickets to the individuals attending within your group.
If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid being denied entry at the venue.
How will tickets be allocated within the venue?
Ticket allocations may vary depending on the venue with either allocated grandstand seating or general admission (standing) tickets.
How do I purchase Accessible tickets for AFLW Finals matches?
Members will need to use the below online forms to book their accessible seats:
General public will be able to purchase accessible seating through the normal purchase process.
If I am unable to attend can I get a refund?
Ticket refund conditions are accessible in The AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions are available here: www.afl.com.au/tickets/conditions-of-entry