AFLW

In a very short time, AFLW has become a major part of the Australian Sporting landscape.

It’s commitment to supporting opportunities for women to participate and thrive in grass roots AFL through to the professional competition is unwavering.

The vision for the mental health and wellbeing of girls and women in AFL is that they thrive ***insert vision from AFLW Mission***.

Our Partners

AFLW has a game changing partnership with BHP. AFLW Player Development Managers and Practice Lead that has supported the employment of dedicated Player Development Managers (PDMs) in each of the 14 AFLW Clubs. The AFLW Practice Lead sits in the Mental health and Wellbeing Team at the AFL and provides the team of PDMs with best practice guidance, supervision and professional development to ensure all AFLW players receive continuity across all clubs…..

Our Projects

AFLW Player Development Principles of Best Practice

AFLW Player Development Principles of Best Practice is a guide produced by the AFL Mental Health and Wellbeing Team. The principles of best practice were informed by research from both Deakin and La Trobe Universities. See the Deakin research here <insert Link to Deakin creating supportive environments report>

Why are Principles of Best Practice Needed?

The Principles of Best Practice were compiled to continue to shape a shared understanding across AFLW clubs of how to support the needs of female athletes, both as individuals and as athletes. The guide outlines five core pillars of practice that assists in navigating support for female athletes, providing them with opportunities and an environment to thrive.

Who is the Guide for?

All staff at AFLW clubs would benefit from reviewing the principles. However, this resource is intended specifically as a guide for AFLW Player Development Managers. There may be similarities that lie in the experiences of other elite or professional female athletes.

AFLW Practice Notes for AFLW PDMs.

Empowering Female Players: menstrual health

Players across the competition need women’s health and wellbeing information, tailored to their specific needs as female athletes. Menstrual Health and performance are important for female athletes.

*insert The Secret Superpower. Period. Resource for download.

Extra Information

The AIS have produced a Female Performance and Health initiative, delivering education and resources bespoke to female athlete health and performance. Click here to download female athlete resources.



A suite of Education modules for athletes, parents, coaches and medical practitioners have been developed. These modules aim to increase your knowledge about the menstrual cycle, menstrual abnormalities, puberty and hormonal contraception.