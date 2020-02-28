AS THE clock ticks towards round one, thousands of AFL Fantasy leagues will be holding their annual drafts in readiness for the season ahead.

Fantasy Draft pits mate against mate in the ultimate test of your Fantasy knowledge and skills.

In a Draft league, every player is unique.

Coaches take it in turns to select players, filling their squad with defenders, midfielders, rucks and forwards, and once someone has been drafted, they’re off the table.

The game offers a variety of settings to tailor the experience to best suit your league.

>> Tap here for The Traders' 2020 AFL Fantasy Draft Kit (PDF)

Commissioners have the ability to select how your league is structured, including the number of coaches and squad size through to your draft day experience such as how long each coach has to make their pick.

Whatever your set-up, you need to be prepared.

How to set up your Fantasy Draft league Warnie from The Traders runs you through how to set up your Fantasy Draft league

This pre-season we have once again put together our annual AFL Fantasy Draft Kit to help you on your way to success.

The 21-page guide aims to help you rise above the pressure of draft day (or night) and make every selection count with stats and advice directly from AFL Fantasy HQ.

Strategy, tips, steal and sleepers are covered as well as our positional rankings.

In the biggest and best Draft Kit we’ve produced, the top 80 defenders, 100 midfielders, 24 rucks and 80 forwards are ranked to give you the information to make a wise selection when it’s your turn.

Complete with statistics from the past two seasons and some space to make your notes, this document is your best friend on draft day.

There's also a recap of our 10-coach draft that was completed by some self-proclaimed Fantasy experts from Fantasy HQ as well as Champion Data’s Fantasy Freako and the 2019 Fantasy Classic champion Craig Wegener.

See how the draft panned out, pick-by-pick and hear from each coach about the team that they’ll take into 2020.

