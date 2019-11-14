Ticketing FAQ

With Coronavirus-related restrictions easing in some states and territories, small crowds are returning to select Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches.

When crowds are allowed at matches, members of the two competing clubs are being given priority to purchase tickets. Only when seats remain after these member on-sales are tickets being made available to the general public.

If you’re a club member, please get in touch directly with your club for more information on ticketing for the match you’re interested in.

If you’re not a club member, please keep an eye on the website of the official ticket agent (Ticketek or Ticketmaster) of the stadium hosting the match, to see if any public tickets will be made available.