AFL iD is the new and free way to sign up and access an array of AFL digital products and applications. Over time, unique features, benefits and promotions will be accessible through your AFL iD.
What is AFL iD?
How do I create my AFL iD?
To create your own AFL iD, simply visit one of the participating applications listed.
How do I verify my email?
During the registration process, you will be asked to verify your email address. To do so, check the inbox of the email address you used to register, open the “Activate your AFL iD Account” email, and then click on the “Verify Email” button.
If you do not receive the “Activate your AFL iD Account” email, please check your Spam or Junk folders. If you are using a corporate email, your IT security may have quarantined the email and it may need to be released.
You can also trigger this email again by.
What if I don’t verify my account in time?
If you do not verify your account in time, the next time you attempt to sign in via AFL iD you will be prompted to verify your account. During this step, you can resend your verification email to your nominated email address.