During the registration process, you will be asked to verify your email address. To do so, check the inbox of the email address you used to register, open the “Activate your AFL iD Account” email, and then click on the “Verify Email” button.

If you do not receive the “Activate your AFL iD Account” email, please check your Spam or Junk folders. If you are using a corporate email, your IT security may have quarantined the email and it may need to be released.

You can also trigger this email again by.