Geelong Cats

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nakia Cockatoo  Wrist  Season
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  Season
 Jack Steven  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Wednesday, October 21

Early prognosis

Although it is highly unlikely he will be considered for a return, Steven is working towards full fitness after straining his hamstring during a practice match on October 3. Apart from that, the Cats have a full complement to pick from for Saturday night's decider. Tom Hawkins missed training on Tuesday as a precaution with illness but isn't expected to be in any doubt. - Mitch Cleary

Richmond

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Suspension  Five matches
 Noah Cumberland  ACL  Season
 Jack Higgins  Calf  Test
 Bigoa Nyuon  Shoulder  Season
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Season
 Sydney Stack  Suspension  Five matches
Updated: Wednesday, October 21

Early prognosis

No additions to Richmond's injury list this week, with the club having had a settled best-available 22 for a few weeks now. Soldo or Coleman-Jones would have been handy as an additional ruck against Geelong, but the Tigers are employing a work-around with key back David Astbury. Sarah Black

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 