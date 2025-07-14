The Australian Football League (ABN 97 489 912 318) (AFL) and each of the 18 AFL Clubs (together, we, or us) collect your personal information for the primary purpose of providing you with information, products, services and offers which you have purchased, subscribed to, or otherwise consented to receive from us. We may also use your personal information for related secondary purposes which include, but are not limited to:

facilitating our internal business operations; undertaking research and data analysis in order to improve our products, services and offerings, including by providing your information to our partners and service providers; and conduct of direct marketing activities which promote the products, offerings and services of AFL, AFL Clubs and their partners, provided always that you have first “opted-in” to receiving those communications, and that you can ‘opt-out’ or ‘unsubscribe’ from receiving those communications at any time.

We may engage partners and other third party service providers to deliver our, products, offers and services to you on our behalf, and some of these may be located overseas. As at the date of this notice, these third parties may be located in one or more of the USA, Central America, South America, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Singapore and Japan. We will take reasonable steps to ensure that your personal information held in those jurisdictions is stored securely in accordance with applicable privacy laws.

You do not need to provide us with your personal information if you do not want to, but if you do not give personal information to us, it may affect our ability to provide you with products, offerings and/or services.

You can find further information on the various ways in which we collect, store, use and disclose your personal information (including how you can ‘opt-out’ or ‘unsubscribe’ from receiving marketing communications) in the AFL & AFL Club Privacy Policy.

By providing us with personal information, you consent to that information being collected, used, disclosed and stored in accordance with the terms of the AFL & AFL Club Privacy Policy.

If you would like to access, correct, or request deletion of your personal information you have provided to us, or lodge a complaint with us in respect of our use of your personal information, you can contact the AFL Privacy Officer via the below contact details:

AFL Privacy Officer

E: privacy.officer@afl.com.au

Ph: 03 9643 1999

AFL House

140 Harbour Esplanade

Docklands Victoria 3008