Ladders
|Position Pos
|P
|Points Pts
|%
|Won W
|Lost L
|Drawn D
|PF
|PA
|
Last 5 Matches Last 5 Latest
|Up Next
|1
|Port Adelaide
|17
|56
|136.4
|14
|3
|0
|1185
|869
|
|
-
|2
|Brisbane Lions
|17
|56
|124.9
|14
|3
|0
|1184
|948
|
|
-
|3
|Richmond
|17
|50
|129.9
|12
|4
|1
|1135
|874
|
|
-
|4
|Geelong Cats
|17
|48
|136.8
|12
|5
|0
|1233
|901
|
|
-
|5
|West Coast Eagles
|17
|48
|117
|12
|5
|0
|1095
|936
|
|
-
|6
|St Kilda
|17
|40
|116.2
|10
|7
|0
|1159
|997
|
|
-
|7
|Western Bulldogs
|17
|40
|106.7
|10
|7
|0
|1103
|1034
|
|
-
|8
|Collingwood
|17
|38
|109.5
|9
|7
|1
|965
|881
|
|
-
|
TOP 8 Go through to the finals!
|9
|Melbourne
|17
|36
|107.8
|9
|8
|0
|1063
|986
|
|
-
|10
|GWS Giants
|17
|32
|95.6
|8
|9
|0
|1007
|1053
|
|
-
|11
|Carlton
|17
|28
|94.3
|7
|10
|0
|1017
|1078
|
|
-
|12
|Fremantle
|17
|28
|93.7
|7
|10
|0
|866
|924
|
|
-
|13
|Essendon
|17
|26
|79.2
|6
|10
|1
|938
|1185
|
|
-
|14
|Gold Coast Suns
|17
|22
|90.6
|5
|11
|1
|996
|1099
|
|
-
|15
|Hawthorn
|17
|20
|84.1
|5
|12
|0
|1004
|1194
|
|
-
|16
|Sydney Swans
|17
|20
|82.6
|5
|12
|0
|890
|1077
|
|
-
|17
|North Melbourne
|17
|12
|71.2
|3
|14
|0
|858
|1205
|
|
-
|18
|Adelaide Crows
|17
|12
|64.4
|3
|14
|0
|826
|1283
|
|
-
Odds Vs Next opponent View opponent's row for their betting odds