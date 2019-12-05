afl.com.au womens.afl

1 Port Adelaide 17 56 136.4 14 3 0 1185 869
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
-
2 Brisbane Lions 17 56 124.9 14 3 0 1184 948
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
-
3 Richmond 17 50 129.9 12 4 1 1135 874
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • W
-
4 Geelong Cats 17 48 136.8 12 5 0 1233 901
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • L
  • W
-
5 West Coast Eagles 17 48 117 12 5 0 1095 936
  • L
  • W
  • L
  • W
  • W
-
6 St Kilda 17 40 116.2 10 7 0 1159 997
  • L
  • L
  • W
  • L
  • W
-
7 Western Bulldogs 17 40 106.7 10 7 0 1103 1034
  • W
  • L
  • W
  • W
  • W
-
8 Collingwood 17 38 109.5 9 7 1 965 881
  • W
  • W
  • L
  • W
  • L
-
TOP 8 Go through to the finals!
9 Melbourne 17 36 107.8 9 8 0 1063 986
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • W
  • W
-
10 GWS Giants 17 32 95.6 8 9 0 1007 1053
  • W
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • L
-
11 Carlton 17 28 94.3 7 10 0 1017 1078
  • L
  • L
  • W
  • L
  • L
-
12 Fremantle 17 28 93.7 7 10 0 866 924
  • L
  • L
  • W
  • W
  • L
-
13 Essendon 17 26 79.2 6 10 1 938 1185
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • L
-
14 Gold Coast Suns 17 22 90.6 5 11 1 996 1099
  • L
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • L
-
15 Hawthorn 17 20 84.1 5 12 0 1004 1194
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • W
-
16 Sydney Swans 17 20 82.6 5 12 0 890 1077
  • L
  • W
  • L
  • L
  • L
-
17 North Melbourne 17 12 71.2 3 14 0 858 1205
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • L
  • L
-
18 Adelaide Crows 17 12 64.4 3 14 0 826 1283
  • L
  • W
  • W
  • W
  • L
-
