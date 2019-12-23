The AFL’s annual round recognising and celebrating indigenous players and culture is named in honour of Sir Doug Nicholls.

Sir Doug, who epitomised the spirit of reconciliation, played 54 games for Fitzroy and was a brilliant all-round athlete. The first Aboriginal person to be knighted, he also served as Governor of South Australia and was devoted to the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Round 13 of the 2020 season kicks off on Friday, 21 August, when Gold Coast Suns host Carlton at TIO Stadium. The marquee match of Sir Doug Nicholls round is the Dreamtime in Darwin between Essendon and Richmond on the Saturday night.