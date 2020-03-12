AFLW celebrates Indigenous Round and 'Spirit Strong, Game On' theme with limited-edition t-shirt

The 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round celebrates the theme "Spirit Strong, Game On" with a special limited-edition t-shirt designed by AFLW star Courtney Hodder, in collaboration with House of Darwin. The t-shirt reflects Hodder's connection to her Badimia and Whadjuk heritage, showcasing personal elements such as her totem and the scrunchie she wears during games. This unique piece honours the significant contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to the sport. Proceeds from the t-shirt will support AFL Cape York House, which provides education and training opportunities for young Indigenous men and women, and House of Darwin’s Hoops Dream program, aimed at restoring basketball courts in remote Indigenous communities. Available for a limited time during Indigenous Round, this t-shirt offers fans a chance to celebrate culture and support meaningful causes.

