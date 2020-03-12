The story behind the 2024 Sherrin Design

The 2024 AFLW game ball has been designed by artist Gabriel Stengle, who is a proud Kaurna Women. The name 'TidnaParntu' is Kaurna language for 'football' or the game 'Aussie Rules Football'itself. The waterholes are connected through journey lines to represent the journey of the AFLW community. The Kangaroo tracks represent the AFLW's vision of always moving forward and never backwards. The base emulates the Coolamon', a tool predominately used by woman for gathering food, berries and to hold their babies. The Coolamonwas carved from trees and decorated with burn marks or natural points. These can be found throughout Australia connecting us

through culture and as women.

Click here to purchase the 2024 AFLW Indigenous Round Sherrin Football.

Click here to listen to the pronunciation.