During Weeks 9 and 10 of the AFLW Indigenous Round, all 18 clubs will have the opportunity to wear their Indigenous Round guernseys. In the cases where the jumper colours clash, the away team will wear their alternative guernsey.
Indigenous Round: Playing Guernseys 2024
A selection of the 2024 Indigenous playing jumpers
- Kuwarna Kuwarna
- Brisbane Lions Brisbane Lions
- Carlton Carlton
- Collingwood Collingwood
- Essendon Essendon
- Walyalup Walyalup
- Geelong Cats Geelong Cats
- Gold Coast SUNS Gold Coast SUNS
- GWS GIANTS GWS GIANTS
- Hawthorn Hawthorn
- Narrm Narrm
- North Melbourne North Melbourne
- Yartapuulti Yartapuulti
- Richmond Richmond
- Euro-Yroke Euro-Yroke
- Sydney Swans Sydney Swans
- Waalitj Marawar Waalitj Marawar
- Western Bulldogs Western Bulldogs
About the Indigenous Round Guernsey Designs
The Club guernseys are a key piece of story-telling and fan engagement across the round. These guernseys highlight our connections to Indigenous cultures, and the importance of Indigenous Round to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and communities.
Umpire Design
This year, the umpires will again wear dedicated uniforms, designed by Indigenous umpire Josh James.
The uniform, which is the same design from 2023, has been designed by Joshua James, a Noongar Wandandi Boodja man and current umpire. The artwork is called Moorditj Koondarm which means “Strong Dreams” in Noongar language. The overall story showcases how strong, resilient and self-determined Aboriginal people are and the unity of people coming together.
Auskick Design
The Auskickers will wear specially designed T-Shirts. The 2024 Indigenous Round Auskick uniform has been designed by Hamish & Kobe Collins.
"My design is a representation of myself and other young people who connect through AFL Aus kick. It reflects my own experience and the journey of connecting the communities all over Australia. As you can see the art reflects lots of people connecting through pathways/ journeys experiences this is including adults, young people, First nations and non working together for greater outcomes that AFL creates."