Get ready for the excitement of AFLW Finals Week 1!

Tickets for Week 1 are just $15, making it easy to be part of the action and cheer on your favourite teams.

For ticketing links and details on specific games, see below.

Week 1 Ticketing Information

  • First Qualifying Final - North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows
  • First Elimination Final - Fremantle v Essendon
  • Second Elimination Final - Port Adelaide v Richmond
  • Second Qualifying Final - Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions

