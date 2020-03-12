Get ready for the excitement of AFLW Finals Week 1!
Tickets for Week 1 are just $15, making it easy to be part of the action and cheer on your favourite teams.
For ticketing links and details on specific games, see below.
First Qualifying Final - North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos v Adelaide Crows
IKON Park
7:15pm AEDT Friday November 8
Monday 4 November
12pm - Competing Club and AFL Members
2pm - General Public
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/130061597EBA6D39
First Elimination Final - Fremantle v Essendon
Fremantle Oval
7:00pm AEDT / 4:00pm AWST Saturday 9 November
Monday 4 November
12pm AWST (local time) - Competing Club and AFL Members
2pm AWST (local time) - General Public
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/1300615896AB79FC
Second Elimination Final - Port Adelaide v Richmond
Alberton Oval
3:05pm AEDT / 2:35pm ACDT Sunday 10 November
Monday 4 November
Competing Club and AFL Members – 12pm ACDT (local time)
General Public – 2pm ACDT (local time)
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/25006158A8972DA1
Second Qualifying Final - Hawthorn v Brisbane Lions
IKON Park
1:05pm AEDT Sunday 10 November
Monday 4 November
Competing Club and AFL Members – 12pm (local time)
General Public – 2pm (local time)
Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com.au/event/130061597F6F6DD7