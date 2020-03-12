GETTING THERE

Whether it be by car, public transport or ride share, there are several transport options to IKON Park.

TRAIN

Metro Trains operate services near IKON Park via the Upfield train line

Jewell Station is a 16-minute walk to IKON Park

Royal Park Station is a 15-minute walk to IKON Park

TRAM

Yarra Trams operate services to IKON Park via line 19

Take the tram to stop 16 (Walker Street/Royal Parade) and walk three minutes to IKON Park

CAR

There is parking available on Royal Parade that is free on weekends

There is further parking available in surrounding streets, including free parking at Garton Street and Bowen Crescent. There is free parking available for three hours at Barkley Square, a 14-minute walk from IKON Park.

Council have advised due to inclement weather the Northern Lawn will not be available for public parking.