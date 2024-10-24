She took one of the best marks of the year against the Demons on Thursday, but from her celebrity doppelganger to her favourite part about being Indigenous, there's plenty more to Mattea Breed

AFLW pocket profile: Hawthorn's Mattea Breed. Picture: AFL Media

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

Amid AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Hawthorn midfielder Mattea Breed, who is enjoying a breakout season this year under new coach Daniel Webster.

From her biggest fear to a Shrek-related doppelganger, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Mattea than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Grace.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

No but mum says it’s short for dis-Grace.

What’s your hometown?

Darwin, Northern Territory.

What’s your greatest fear?

Being eaten by a cannibal.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I have 26 tattoos.

Steak night or parma night?

Parmi.

What’s your coffee order?

Almond cap.

Dolphin or shark?

Shark.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo to training, carpool to airport for away games.

Who do you carpool with?

Tamara Smith.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

You can’t please everyone.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Not my local, but my fav cafe is Rustica Sourdough in South Yarra - have had my fair share of free samples from there hehe.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Tamara Smith.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Keegan Brooksby (because he’s my list manager 😉)

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back to keep it out of my face.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, I work at NAB.

Is it full-time or part-time?

Part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Steven Bradbury winning gold at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Winter Games.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger

Lord Farquaad.

What's the goss? Mattea's hair was a hot topic 👀🤪 pic.twitter.com/KPQ9qUK3rE — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) August 6, 2024

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Shoutout to The Last Piece for giving us free coffee after a win.

Recommend a movie or book.

Funny Story by Emily Henry

What is your Indigenous mob’s name?

Tiwi - Lorulla skin group (translation is: solid rock)

What is the part about being Indigenous that is most meaningful for you?

Being a role model for other Indigenous people. Young Indigenous girls, especially.

