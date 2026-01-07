Olivia Wolmarans, Anne Hatchard and Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner. Picture: AFL Photos

TRADE and draft are done and dusted. Save for the preseason draft next year – a first for the AFLW – club lists have been locked in.

So, without pre-season form to reference, what is your club's best 21 for the 2026 season?

*players in italics are new to the club

There are four reasonably significant outs from the Crows heading into 2026. Inaugural players and three-time premiership stars Anne Hatchard (traded to Gold Coast) and Stevie-Lee Thompson (retired) will no longer line up in the tri colours. Thompson was fighting for her spot in the team throughout 2025, so her absence likely doesn't change the first-choice 21, but Hatchard will be a difficult player to cover, given her capacity to impact both in the middle and up forward. Zoe Prowse's role, while not easy to replace, likely gets covered by Irishwoman Kayleigh Cronin, well-supported by Sarah Allan, and Chelsea Biddell, while Brooke Boileau will also come out of that midfield/forward mix. It may see India Rasheed injected into the middle a little more, and Grace Egan takes up a post across those two lines as well, so too top draftee Chloe Bown. Amy Boyle-Carr's turn of speed means she is included in the forward line, and draftee Lucy Waye's run likely has her injected for even more dynamism, while Danielle Ponter lines up in the midfield on paper, but under new coach Ryan Davies could return solely to the forward line.

Chloe Bown poses during an AFLW Draft media opportunity at AFL House on December 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Kayleigh Cronin, Chelsea Biddell

HB: Hannah Munyard, Sarah Allan, Grace Kelly

C: Niamh Kelly, Sarah Goodwin, Madison Newman

HF: Amy Boyle-Carr, Eloise Jones, Chelsea Randall

F: Caitlin Gould, India Rasheed

Foll: Jess Allan, Ebony Marinoff, Danielle Ponter

I/C: Grace Egan, Chloe Bown, Teah Charlton, Lucy Waye, Keeley Kustermann

Depth: Hannah Ewings, Brooke Smith, Lily Tarlinton, Brooke Tonon, Kiera Mueller, Georgia McKee, Ava Stewart, Olivia Gorman, Alicia Blizard, Christina Leuzzi

There is an expectation that there will be some change at Brisbane in 2026, but not in a sweeping manner. 2024 draftee Lilly Baker seems primed to take up a place as a key defender, releasing someone like Shannon Campbell to be used more as a swing option depending on what is needed. Lily-Rose Williamson seems likely to replace Ellie Hampson in the team as a midfield/forward rotation after the latter's trade to Port Adelaide. Meanwhile with Taylor Smith now at Sydney, it is make-or-break time for Rania Crozier. There is opportunity for someone like Eleanor Hartill to play more time as a forward rotation, rather than her and Tahlia Hickie sharing the ruck duties coming off the bench, so there's every chance coach Craig Starcevich will prefer just the two talls ahead of the ball. Expect to see Evie Long, Sophie Peters, and Claudia Wright all stake a claim on the side, but at this stage it's hard to see who they push out, while draftee Meg Lappin may challenge Baker for the second tall defender position. Irish recruit Caitlin Kennedy could also follow in new teammate Jennifer Dunne's footsteps and hit the ground running once she arrives in the country. As a tall, powerful runner whose position is yet to be bedded down, she could fight for a place alongside Dunne in defence, or even establish herself in the midfield/forward rotation.

Meg Lappin during the 2025 Coates Talent League Girls Quarter Final. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Lilly Baker, Jennifer Dunne

HB: Natalie Grider, Breanna Koenen, Jade Ellenge

C: Sophie Conway, Ally Anderson, Orla O'Dwyer

HF: Charlie Mullins, Dakota Davidson, Courtney Hodder

F: Rania Crozier, Neasa Dooley

Foll: Tahlia Hickie, Belle Dawes, Cathy Svarc

I/C: Shannon Campbell, Lily-Rose Williamson, Ruby Svarc, Lily Postlethwaite, Eleanor Hartill

Depth: Evie Long, Meg Lappin, Olivia Lacy, Marlo Graham, Asher Fearn-Wannan, Shanae Davison, Sophie Peters, Claudia Wright, Caitlin Kennedy

The Blues made some moves throughout the off-season to further bolster their list in the hope of going one further than their 2025 preliminary final exit. Claudia Whitfort and Brooke Boileau are no doubt straight into the first-choice team, but it likely comes at the expense of someone like Maddy Guerin or Brooke Vickers. The ruck is another point of interest, even with Breann Harrington playing largely as a key forward, does Carlton opt for new recruit Lauren Bella as the No.1 ruck, or stick with stalwart Jess Good? There is every chance both can fit in the team if Harrington remains as a pure key ahead of the ball. Down back, the improvement of Amelia Velardo in the mid-sized defensive role makes life a little harder for fan-favourite Gab Pound, while Meg Robertson and Lou-Lou Field are waiting in line behind them. Despite the trade of Keeley Skepper to West Coast, Lila Keck's small forward role is not guaranteed either, as Sophie McKay and Erone Fitzpatrick play that role with aplomb. Mia Austin comes out after being traded to Melbourne, but Poppy Scholz and Tara Bohanna, alongside Harrington, are well-placed to carry the tall forward role, with Boileau a neat mid-sized option to rotate from the midfield into attack. Draftee Tayla McMillan likely gets a look in thanks to the point of difference she offers in the midfield mix, and speed that can be valuable ahead of the ball.

Tayla McMillan in action during the Coates Talent League Girls Grand Final match between the Eastern Ranges and the Dandenong Stingrays at Ikon Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Maddie Hendrie, Ciara Fitzgerald

HB: Darcy Vescio, Harriet Cordner, Amelia Velardo

C: Dayna Finn, Abbie McKay, Erone Fitzpatrick

HF: Sophie McKay, Poppy Scholz, Brooke Boileau

F: Tara Bohanna, Breann Harrington

Foll: Lauren Bella, Claudia Whitfort, Mimi Hill

I/C: Lily Goss, Keeley Sherar, Jess Good, Gab Pound, Tayla McMillan

Depth: Meg Robertson, Aisling Reidy, Lou-Lou Field, Brooke Vickers, Yasmin Duursma, Siofra O'Connell, Maddy Guerin, Lila Keck, Lily Baxter

Possibly the greatest unknown heading into 2026, the number of rookies and multiple-position players that Collingwood has recruited over the off season means picking a best 21 on paper is particularly difficult. Is Maisie Nankivell still a big-bodied midfielder or has her footy changed since her time at Adelaide in 2019 and 2020? Which end of the ground do Liv Lewis and Ellie Brady call home? Does Ariana Hetherington have enough forward chops to force Sabrina Frederick out of the team, or do they form a tall duo ahead of the ball? Pre-season will start to unfurl the curtain, but until then, much of this is a shot in the dark. Kellyann Hogan is highly rated as a small forward within the four walls, with recently drafted Mischa Barwin seemingly the next in line, keeping them a step ahead of 2024 draftee Georgia Knight and Eliza James. When all four of Ruby Schleicher, Mattea Breed, Brianna Davey, and Ash Centra are fit, it is probably the latter that spends more time as a target ahead of the play. Britt Bonnici likely becomes a rotation into the midfield, rather than an immediate starter, and Carly Remmos is pushed to a depth option, even with Mikala Cann traded out to the Western Bulldogs. Recruit Jemma Rigoni and draftee Zara Neuwirth will fight for Amber Schutte's key defensive place in the side while Matilda Argus will also fight to a place in the line. Amy Smith's ball use seems to have her in the frame for selection, given the type of football the Pies are wanting to play under Sam Wright, and Imogen Trengove's run will also challenge for one of the small forward spots before she is ready to graduate to the midfield.

Imogen Trengove poses with Ruby Schleicher after being drafted by Collingwood on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Lauren Butler, Amber Schutte

HB: Jordyn Allen, Lucy Cronin, Tarni White

C: Airlie Runnalls, Brianna Davey, Sarah Rowe

HF: Kellyann Hogan, Ash Centra, Maisie Nankivell

F: Kalinda Howarth, Ariana Hetherington

Foll: Imogen Barnett, Ruby Schleicher, Mattea Breed

I/C: Violet Patterson, Brittany Bonnici, Olivia Lewis, Amy Smith, Mischa Barwin

Depth: Carly Remmos, Charlotte Brewer, Jemma Rigoni, Eliza James, Zara Neuwirth, Matilda Argus, Josephine Bamford, Sabrina Frederick, Ellie Brady, Georgia Knight, Imogen Trengove

Essendon must look to the future in 2026, handing some more to its younger brigade and leaning into the shift away from reliance on other, older heads. The addition of Zoe Prowse from Adelaide as a key position swing player unfortunately meant Ellyse Gamble was not offered a contract to continue, while the return of Emily Gough, Bess Keaney, and Amelia Radford means some more magnets will be required to shift, but that doesn't mean all three are sure starters. At her best, Keaney is a calming, balancing head on the wing so will ideally be back in the team if and when she is able, and Gough is a key forward option to support Bonnie Toogood and Sophie Alexander. Given how one-note the midfield started to look in 2025 with both Georgia Nanscawen and Maddy Prespakis in the midfield, switching things up through that line will hopefully be on the cards, with youngsters Amy Gaylor, Grace Belloni, and draftee Maggie Johnstone more than capable of making it their own. A fully-fit Maddi Gay immediately bolsters the half back line, as does the return of Sophie Van De Heuvel. The squeeze leaves Chloe Adams out in the cold despite a strong season throughout 2025, but given the increasing depth across the Bombers' list, there will be some questions asked of senior players should their form dip again.

Essendon draftee Maggie Johnstone poses for a photo during a media opportunity on December 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Zoe Prowse, Taya Chambers

HB: Alex Morcom, Maddi Gay, Georgia Clarke

C: Maggie MacLachlan, Grace Belloni, Bess Keaney

HF: Daria Bannister, Sophie Alexander, Georgia Gee

F: Bonnie Toogood, Emily Gough

Foll: Steph Wales, Georgia Nanscawen, Amy Gaylor

I/C: Maddy Prespakis, Steph Cain, Sophie Van De Heuvel, Holly Ridewood, Maggie Johnstone

Depth: Courtney Murphy, Brooke Brown, Sophie Strong, Amelia Radford, Chloe Adams, Brooke Walker, Mia Busch, Matilda Dyke, Nalu Brothwell

The Dockers went into the trade period hoping to land their big fish in Eden Zanker, and they succeeded. Now, the forward line will be built around the former AFLW leading goalkicker. Zanker will help to support the growth of Georgie Brisbane and Tunisha Kikoak in the line, while releasing Hayley Miller a little higher up the field to be a conduit between the midfield and forward line. It does leave Aine Tighe out in the cold a little, but given her consecutive injury issues and inability to reliably get on the park, at some point the club needs to look to the future. The midfield mix of Gab Newton, Aisling McCarthy, and Kiara Bowers may see some change throughout the season, with the latter most likely to find minimised minutes in the line, instead able to impact in attack as former club captain Kara Antonio did later in her career prior to retirement. Draftee Monique Bessen seems primed to work her way into that group throughout 2026, particularly given Dana East's trade to Richmond. They will welcome back dynamic defender Maddie Scanlon from an injury-marred 2025, while teenager Holly Egan will ideally make her way back from an ACL injury to take up a place as a rebounder at half back, adding speed and bounce to the line. It raises questions around the older defensive combination of Laura Pugh and Ash Brazill. At this stage both are still in the team, but should Lisa Webb prefer to lean on the Indi Strom/Scanlon/Emma O'Driscoll trio as talls, it could push Pugh out of the team altogether. Irishwoman Aoife Healy will press hard for a spot on the wing – bringing more running power – and Gabby O'Sullivan will be that player in the front half.

B: Indi Strom, Ash Brazill

HB: Holly Egan, Emma O'Driscoll, Madeleine Scanlon

C: Orlagh Lally, Kiara Bowers, Aoife Healy

HF: Gabby O'Sullivan, Hayley Miller, Megan Kauffman

F: Eden Zanker, Georgie Brisbane

Foll: Mim Strom, Gabrielle Newton, Aisling McCarthy

I/C: Tunisha Kikoak, Ange Stannett, Sarah Verrier, Monique Bessen, Laura Pugh

Depth: Bella Smith, Evie Parker, Aine Tighe, Jess Low, Lily Johnson, Matilda Banfield, Charli Hazelhurst, Mia Anderson, Indiana West

With new coach Mick Stinear heading to Kardinia Park, it's fair to anticipate a little bit of change for the Cats in 2026. Fresh Irish recruit Emma Murray will be handy propelling from defence much like Stinear had Sinead Goldrick doing back at Melbourne, so looks a chance to make her way into the team early in her career, while AFLW stalwart Nicola Stevens will add a senior head in the line to support Claudia Gunjaca's leadership there. Rachel Kearns currently has a spot on the bench, but will be a certain part of that first 21, likely in the back half, but it leaves Chantel Emonson out of the team on her return from pregnancy. The work of Emma Kilpatrick as a replacement in 2025 means she has pushed Zali Friswell down the ranks, and delisted free agent Jasmin Stewart will come in as the midfield depth the club has struggled to find in recent years, but draftees Priya Bowering and Renee Morgan will have designs on that place. Should Chloe Scheer get back to full fitness, she is an obvious inclusion, but if not, Chantal Mason will continue her growth in a key forward role. Evie Cowcher's intercepting work behind the play is too good to ignore, which lands her on the bench. Despite a stellar 2025 season Georgie Rankin has been squeezed out, but there wouldn't be any surprises if she were once again a starter, and until Caitie Tipping can carry the ruck load solo, Piper Dunlop remains in the team, but ideally both can build a second string to their game, resting forward or working in defence.

Priya Bowering after being taken by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

B: Claudia Gunjaca, Lexi Gregor

HB: Emma Murray, Nicola Stevens, Rebecca Webster

C: Emma Kilpatrick, Amy McDonald, Kate Kenny

HF: Mikayla Bowen, Aishling Moloney, Kate Surman

F: Jackie Parry, Chloe Scheer

Foll: Caitie Tipping, Georgie Prespakis, Nina Morrison

I/C: Julia Crockett-Grills, Rachel Kearns, Jasmin Stewart, Piper Dunlop, Evie Cowcher

Depth: Alissa Brook, Zali Friswell, Bryde O'Rourke, Sienna Tallariti, Chantal Mason, Chantel Emonson, Renee Morgan, Georgia Rankin, Priya Bowering

Change is afoot on the Gold Coast, following a mammoth draft haul, which included six first round picks, and eight players drafted as a whole. The six first rounders seem to be sure starters in 2026. Georja Davies will take up a key post in defence, and chop out sister Darcie in the ruck, Mikayla Nurse and Sunny Lappin will bring their rangy run to the half back line and wing respectively, Ava Usher will be a power player through the midfield, and Dekota Baron and Alannah Welsh will offer forward targets. Notably, star half back Daisy D'Arcy will also be aiming to return from an ACL injury to return to the new-look side. Boom recruit Anne Hatchard will also offer some leadership up forward for Havana Harris, with the capacity to rotate with bigger bodies Charlie Rowbottom and Lucy Single through the middle of the ground. All-Australian Niamh McLaughlin will enjoy the freedom to continue her dashing game up the field given the stellar additions to the half back line, while Katie Lynch appears to be out of favour for the other key defensive role, with coach Rhyce Shaw preferring to play Charlotte Wilson deep in defence. Annabel Kievit's combination of height and run keeps her as an option all over the ground, and Georgia Clayden, Meara Girvan, and Lily Mithen help to balance out the spate of youth in the side. The Suns also have a list spot yet to fill after passing on their final pock in the draft.

Georja Davies, Alannah Welsh, Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin and Dekota Baron during the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Georja Davies, Charlotte Wilson

HB: Mikayla Nurse, Meara Girvan, Daisy D'Arcy

C: Niamh McLaughlin, Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin

HF: Lily Mithen, Havana Harris, Nyalli Milne

F: Anne Hatchard, Dekota Baron

Foll: Darcie Davies, Charlie Rowbottom, Lucy Single

I/C: Alannah Welsh, Jamie Stanton, Annabel Kievit, Georgia Clayden, Tara Harrington

Depth: Elise Barwick, Ellie Veerhuis, Heidi Talbot, Bronte Parker, Rhianna Ingram, Sienna McMullen, Clara Fitzpatrick, Maddy Brancatisano, Katie Lynch, Mia Salisbury

It is the season of change for Greater Western Sydney, and it will ask some questions of some stalwarts at the club. Notably, Alicia Eva will be fighting for her place in the team after signing a contract extension to the end of 2026. With the run of draftee Scarlett Johnson clearly identified as an asset the Giants want on the park, complementing that of Sara Howley and Madison Brazendale, and the expected fitness of No.1 midfielder Alyce Parker there is a squeeze on. Eilish O'Dowd split her time between the ruck and midfield last year, and that is expected to continue, while the athleticism of Grace Kòs is a preferred inclusion. Zarlie Goldsworthy's rotation between the midfield and forward line is expected to continue, and Kaitlyn Srhoj has bedded down her own role on the ball. All-Australian Cambridge McCormick will likely be joined by Brisbane premiership player Poppy Boltz down back, with the latter also able to spin into the middle if needed, and former Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd is expected to take up a sweeper post on the half back line.

Kiera Yerbury (left) and Scarlett Johnson pose for a photo at the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

B: Cambridge McCormick, Poppy Boltz

HB: Emily Pease, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Katherine Smith

C: Sara Howley, Eilish O'Dowd, Madison Brazendale

HF: Georgia Garnett, Tarni Evans, Jess Doyle

F: Zarlie Goldsworthy, Isabel Huntington

Foll: Fleur Davies, Alyce Parker, Kaitlyn Srhoj

I/C: Rebecca Beeson, Scarlett Johnson, Grace Kòs, Brodee Mowbray, Grace Martin

Depth: Eleanor Brown, Caitlin Fletcher, Taylah Levy, Claire Ransom, Yasmeen Janschek, Mikayla Pauga, Daisy Walker, Kiera Yerbury, Alicia Eva

There are some big selection calls looming at Hawthorn in 2026, just as there is a likelihood that some magnets get moved. Star midfielder Jasmine Fleming would look at home off the half back line as a distributor in the absence of inaugural Hawks captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd who made the move to the Giants over the summer. It would also take some pressure off her body, after her early career has been marred by injury. Another is how all of Kaitlyn Ashmore, Casey Sherriff, and Grace Baba fit in the team. Currently Sherriff seems to be third in line, given Ashmore's ability to win the ball, and Baba's pace to cover ground – both of which Sherriff seemed to lack in 2025. Lucy Wales seems the logical one-out ruck, with Mack Eardley chopping her out from the forward line, and former Sun Jac Dupuy is ready to take over the deep marking forward role to take some pressure off 2025 All-Australian Aine McDonagh. They will welcome back Bridie Hipwell from injury, and is expected to swing between the forward line and wing, while Niamh Martin adds some more outside speed to the side. The Hawks still have one list spot left to fill.

Jasmine Fleming and Nina Morrison during the round five AFLW match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, September 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Emily Everist, Laura Elliott

HB: Tamara Smith, Jenna Richardson, Jasmine Fleming

C: Mikayla Williamson Daisy Flockart, Kaitlyn Ashmore

HF: Bridie Hipwell, Aine McDonagh, Greta Bodey

F: Mackenzie Eardley, Jac Dupuy

Foll: Lucy Wales, Emily Bates, Eliza West

I/C: Laura Stone, Niamh Martin, Aileen Gilroy, Najwa Allen, Grace Baba

Depth: Maya Dear, Lavinia Cox, Jess Vukic, Elli Symonds, Hayley McLaughlin, Keely Coyne, Hannah Looney, Casey Sherriff

Fully fit, Melbourne's list is overflowing with talent across all lines. The club will be hopeful that star midfielder Liv Purcell will be able to make a return from an ACL injury at some point in 2026, and when that happens, she will slot neatly back into the midfield alongside All-Australian pair Tyla Hanks and Kate Hore. 2024 draftee Molly O'Hehir likely graduates to the wing from her starting position at half back, and Eliza McNamara will continue to own the opposite side of the ground, with Paxy Paxman the rotation off the bench. There are some curiosities around how the forward line looks given Eden Zanker's trade to Fremantle. Mia Austin will likely be given an opportunity thanks to her impressive contested marking credentials, and Tayla Harris will become a leader of the line, but Georgia Gall likely doesn't keep a place in the side if Georgia Campbell maintains her spot. Unfortunately, the pair's impact waned throughout 2025, and the latter still possesses the ability to ruck, and the new ruck rules will likely suit Campbell's style. The ball use of draftee Jordyn Allen will be welcomed coming off half back, and she will work well with fellow rebounders like Blaithin Mackin and Sinead Goldrick, while Ryleigh Wotherspoon and Megan Fitzsimon will continue to rotate as the mid-sized forward option.

B: Tahlia Gillard, Saraid Taylor

HB: Shelley Heath, Maeve Chaplin, Blaithin Mackin

C: Eliza McNamara, Liv Purcell, Molly O'Hehir

HF: Megan Fitzsimon, Mia Austin, Alyssa Bannan

F: Maggie Mahony, Tayla Harris

Foll: Lauren Pearce, Tyla Hanks, Kate Hore

I/C: Ryleigh Wotherspoon, Paxy Paxman, Georgia Campbell, Sinead Goldrick, Jordyn Allen

Depth: Aoife Horisk, Georgia Gall, Grace Beasley, Amelia Dethridge, Jacinta Hose, Alyssia Pisano, Chloe Baker-West, Laela Ebert, Sarah Lampard

Quite frankly, it's hard to see much change happening in North Melbourne's first-choice 21 when fully fit. When both Mia King and Ruby Tripodi are available, Eilish Sheerin likely gets pushed to the half back line once again, leaving both Eliza Shannon and Tessa Boyd out of the side. The forward line is solid as a rock, and the wing rotation of Tess Craven, Amy Smith, and Taylah Gatt only increased in potency in 2025. The spot that could be up for grabs is forward/ruck Emma King's. It took King a long time to break back into the premiership side, but seemed a hair away from dropping back out late in the year. It could offer opportunity for Amy Gavin Mangan, who showed her wares when given the chance in her first season, or for Sarah Wall, younger sister of Vikki to cut her teeth, albeit at the other end of the ground.

B: Libby Birch, Jasmine Ferguson

HB: Emma Kearney, Eilish Sheerin, Erika O'Shea

C: Tess Craven, Mia King, Amy Smith

HF: Jenna Bruton, Tahlia Randall, Blaithin Bogue

F: Kate Shierlaw, Alice O'Loughlin

Foll: Kim Rennie, Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell

I/C: Taylah Gatt, Emma King, Ruby Tripodi, Bella Eddey, Vikki Wall

Depth: Shauna McElligott, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Nicole Bresnehan, Claire Mahony, Maddison Torpey, Amy Gavin Mangan, Sarah Wall, Eliza Shannon, Tessa Boyd

Although it only took two picks at the draft, Port Adelaide cashed in. Sophie Eaton is shaping as an important winger for the club in 2026, while Olivia Crane will be fighting for a place down back with last year's draftee Jemma Charity, who sat out her debut season as she rehabbed an ACL injury. Whichever of the two earns their place in the side, they will support key pair Teagan Germech and Amelie Borg down back, but also offer that neat delivery back out of the line. Surprise addition Ellie Hampson seems set to take up a post in attack, while rotating up into the contest, which spells trouble for the liked of Kirsty Lamb and Maria Moloney. Caitlin Wendland will be hoping to make her return from an ACL injury, and when fit will slot in nicely at the feet of key forwards Indy Tahau and Julia Teakle, but Jasmine Sowden and Katelyn Pope will be battling it out for the position in the meantime. Lauren Young offers some flexibility thanks to her ability to play at both ends of the ground, and Piper Window will be looking to shake off an injury-marred 2025.

Sophie Eaton poses after being taken by Port Adelaide in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

B: Teagan Germech, Amelie Borg

HB: Molly Brooksby, Olivia Crane, Elise O'Dea

C: Ella Boag, Abbey Dowrick, Sophie Eaton

HF: Ellie Hampson, Gemma Houghton, Justine Mules-Robinson

F: Indy Tahau, Julia Teakle

Foll: Matilda Scholz, Ashleigh Saint, Shineah Goody

I/C: Lauren Young, Caitlin Wendland, Sachi Syme, Piper Window, Ella Heads

Depth: Lucy Boyd, Kirsty Lamb, Cheyenne Hammond, Jasmine Evans, Maria Moloney, Chloe Gaunt, Katelyn Pope, Jemma Charity, Jasmine Sowden

Throughout the player movement period, the Tigers targeted some athleticism and speed. One inclusion along those lines is untried Roo Georgia Stubs who seems ready to take up a place at half back. Irishwoman Aoibhin Cleary will be better for her taste of the top level late in 2025, and will make the wing her own, as will Beth Lynch as she graduates from half back. In the moments Lynch played higher in 2025, she was exceptionally creative with her use, setting up plenty of attacking forays. No.1 draft pick Olivia Wolmarans will take her place at centre half forward, as nippy duo Mackenzie Ford and Emelia Yassir work at her feet, as Katie Brennan resumes her post. Caitlin Greiser remains in the side for now, but once ruck Montana McKinnon is back at full strength, there is a high likelihood that it is Greiser who makes way for her return. The evolution of Sierra Grieves, Isabel Bacon's impressive year in the middle, the addition of Dana East from Fremantle, and the likely emergence of Zoe Hargreaves from injury all makes life tough for players like Ally Dallaway, Montana Beruldsen, and Charli Wicksteed to break into the team.

Olivia Wolmarans poses during the 2025 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

B: Libby Graham, Bec Miller

HB: Sarah Hosking, Gabby Seymour, Georgia Stubs

C: Aoibhin Cleary, Ellie McKenzie, Beth Lynch

HF: Katie Brennan, Olivia Wolmarans, Mackenzie Ford

F: Emelia Yassir, Caitlin Greiser

Foll: Poppy Kelly, Monique Conti, Isabel Bacon

I/C: Sierra Grieves, Laura McClelland, Paige Scott, Dana East, Zoe Hargreaves

Depth: Charli Wicksteed, Ana Mulholland, Fina Dethfelsen, Baia Pugh, Maddie Shevlin, Kate Dempsey, Ally Dallaway, Montana Beruldsen, Montana McKinnon

St Kilda worked hard to build up its forward line throughout the player movement period, including the trade of Sophie Butterworth from Hawthorn, and the selection of Jade McLay in the draft. The latter offers a rotation between attack and the midfield, while the hope will be that Butterworth can act as a foil for star Jesse Wardlaw. When fit and ready to return from her ACL injury, there is an expectation that Emmelie Fiedler will take over the No.1 ruck role, with support from youngster Zoe Besanko. Besanko just edges out Rene Caris due to her capacity to rest forward and get dangerous. Nicola Xenos, J'Noemi Anderson, and Amber Clarke can all move through the midfield and act as mid-sized forwards, bringing some versatility, while Paige Trudgeon and Serene Watson will continue to lead a gritty defensive unit.

B: Paige Trudgeon, Ella Friend

HB: Alice Burke, Serene Watson, Hannah Priest

C: Molly McDonald, Ashleigh Richards, Charlotte Baskaran

HF: Jade McLay, Sophie Butterworth, Amber Clarke

F: Jesse Wardlaw, Nicola Xenos

Foll: Emmelie Fiedler, Tyanna Smith, Georgia Patrikios

I/C: Liv Vesely, Jaimee Lambert, Zoe Besanko, Nicola Barr, J'Noemi Anderson

Depth: Abby Hobson, Chelsea Sutton, Carys D'Addario, Maya Louvel-Finn, Rene Caris, Bianca Jakobsson, Darcy Guttridge, Kyla Forbes, Alana Gee

Where the Swans have made the most change is in attack. They went all in on getting former AFLW leading goalkicker Taylor Smith in, and she will now be the main focal point in attack, as young keys Amelia Martin and Alex Neyland work around her. Chloe Molloy is likely to make her return from a back injury and get back to her goalkicking best, while mid-sized forwards Holly Cooper and Cynthia Hamilton are both coming off career-best seasons with the aim of continuing that growth in 2026. Down back things will steady, and Rising Star Zippy Fish seems likely to spend more time up on the wing to use her damaging kick going forward. Sofia Hurley's class was sorely missed throughout 2025, so will be a welcome return to the midfield alongside Montana Ham and Laura Gardiner, while Darcy Moloney and Tanya Kennedy offer rotations for the line. In the ruck, Ally Morphett clearly still holds the mantle, but academy product Maddie Quinn and mature-aged recruit from 2025 Caitlin Reid will be left to fight it out for the second spot in line. Sydney is another club with a list spot still open.

Alex Neyland poses with Zippy Fish after being drafted by Sydney on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Brenna Tarrant, Alice Mitchell

HB: Lucy McEvoy, Ash Van Loon, Jas Grierson

C: Lulu Pullar, Sofia Hurley, Zippy Fish

HF: Holly Cooper, Chloe Molloy, Cynthia Hamilton

F: Taylor Smith, Amelia Martin

Foll: Ally Morphett, Montana Ham, Laura Gardiner

I/C: Tanya Kennedy, Alex Neyland, Lara Hausegger, Darcy Moloney, Julie O'Sullivan

Depth: Caitlin Reid, Sarah Steele-Park, Lexi Hamilton, Imogen Brown, Molly Thomas, Maddie Quinn, Sarah Grunden, Paris McCarthy

There's more a sense of consolidation about the Eagles' team in 2026 than it is the change recent years have brought. ACL pair Mikayla Western and Courtney Rowley are certain inclusions when available, likely at the expense of Keeley Skepper and Mia Russo respectively, but midfield trades Ella Slocombe and Lily Paterson seem solid additions straight away. Slocombe adds speed through the contest, with the capability to rotate forward, while Paterson is a physical addition who will ideally create space for star Ella Roberts to do her thing. Lucia Painter and Bella Lewis will both make the forward line their home, while also pinch hitting on the ball, and Abbygail Bushby adds even more depth to that midfield mix. Amy Franklin played progressively more minutes on the wing in the absence of retiree Dana Hooker in 2025, and is well-placed to continue such a role, and the exponential improvement of Zoe Wakfer in a key defensive role makes Beth Schilling's fight to return from injury a little more difficult.

Lucia Painter and Jess Rentsch celebrate West Coast's win over Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

B: Georgie Cleaver, Zoe Wakfer

HB: Jess Rentsch, Charlie Thomas, Emma Swanson

C: Jaide Britton, Ella Slocombe, Amy Franklin

HF: Kellie Gibson, Lucia Painter, Bella Lewis

F: Lauren Wakfer, Charlotte Riggs

Foll: Sarah Lakay, Ella Roberts, Lily Paterson

I/C: Kayla Dalgleish, Roxy Roux, Abbygail Bushby, Mia Russo, Keeley Skepper

Depth: Liz McGrath, Sophie McDonald, Alison Drennan, Belinda Smith, Beth Schilling, Jovie Skewes-Clinton, Mikayla Western, Courtney Rowley, Sanne Bakker

Like the Eagles, 2026 is going to be a year of consolidation for the Western Bulldogs. The only clear addition to the best 21 is former Pie Mikala Cann, who will take up a post moving through the forward line and midfield, while a return to fitness for small defender Elisabeth Georgostathis will be a significant boost in negating buzzy opposition forwards. The rebounding prowess of Brit Gutknecht, Kaylee Kimber, and Cleo Buttifant is enticing, but there is every chance the club's first pick at the draft Mizuki Brothwell muscles her way in before the season is out thanks to her strength and athleticism. Sarah Poustie likely pushes Dom Carruthers out of the side, and young key forward Emma McDonald will be better off with a season under her belt given the load she is carrying.

Mizuki Brothwell in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League preliminary final between the Dandenong Stingrays and the Oakleigh Chargers at Shepley Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

B: Isabella Grant, Lauren Ahrens

HB: Britney Gutknecht, Kaylee Kimber, Elisabeth Georgostathis

C: Rylie Wilcox, Ellie Blackburn, Jasmyn Smith

HF: Elaine Grigg, Heidi Woodley, Mikala Cann

F: Sarah Hartwig, Emma McDonald

Foll: Alice Edmonds, Isabel Pritchard, Jess Fitzgerald

I/C: Deanna Berry, Cleo Buttifant, Louise Stephenson, Sarah Poustie, Elle Bennetts

Depth: Keeley Hardingham, Brooke Barwick, Analea McKee, Ellie Gavalas, Maggie Gorham, Charlie O'Connor-Moreira, Dominique Carruthers, Vaomua Laloifi, Mizuki Brothwell