From her best friend at the club, to the important figure that taught her how to do her hair for game day, there's plenty you might not know about Ebony Marinoff

Ebony Marinoff poses for a photo during Adelaide's team photo day on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW competition is full of characters whose footy talent is matched only by their vibrant personality.

Ebony Marinoff is one such player, with the 2024 competition best and fairest also one of the most beloved players in the competition.

From her best friend at the club, to the important figure that taught her how to do her hair for game day, there's plenty you might not know about Ebony.

Learn More 04:00

What’s your middle name?

Valerie.

What’s your hometown?

Adelaide born and bred!

What’s your greatest fear?

Dying.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I’m a clean freak.

Learn More 09:51

Steak night or parma night?

Steak night.

What’s your coffee order?

Don’t drink coffee.

Dolphin or shark?

SHARK.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Solo.

Ebony Marinoff in action during Adelaide's clash with Sydney in AFLW round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

A small circle of real friends is best.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

The Thai Orchid at Henley Beach.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Tim Silvers (Adelaide CEO).

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Courtney Cramey – how lucky am I to have the best mentor, as well as a friend for life, in 'CJ'. We have a great relationship so she can be ruthless and honest with me and knows how to make me tick.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Noffy’s Bun, really, it’s the Erin Phillips bun that she taught me when she played, but I've added my touch to it.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I work in the media team part-time at the footy club.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Playing water polo with all my school friends back in the day, they were some of my favourite days.

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Dora the Explorer.

Ebony Marinoff is chaired off after her 100th game during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Burro Café at Henley Beach.

Recommend a movie or book

Movie: Wild Child.

Fave footy moment?

AFLW 2019 Grand Final at Adelaide Oval. But Danielle Ponter’s goal in the 2022 GF is also up there!

Learn More 00:50

Dance floor or karaoke?

Why NOT BOTH?

Catch Ebony Marinoff in action when AFLW returns in August 2026.