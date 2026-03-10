Meg Lappin is following in her father Nigel's footsteps, making the move up to Brisbane with twin sister Ally in tow

Meg Lappin kicks on goal during the Geelong Falcons' quarter final match against the Tasmania Devils on September 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MEG LAPPIN made history last December when she became Brisbane's first father-daughter draft selection.

The daughter of Brisbane legend Nigel, Lappin was selected with pick no.59 in December's Telstra AFLW Draft.

A part of Lions folklore, Nigel was part of the club’s three-peat Premiership success in 2001, 2002 and 2003 and is an AFL Hall of Fame member.

Now an assistant coach in Geelong’s AFL program, Nigel's passion for the game is infectious.

L-R: Michael Voss, Simon Black, Nigel Lappin and Jason Akermanis pose for a photo at the AFL Hall of Fame night on June 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

So it's little surprise Meg and her twin sister Ally have followed in his footsteps and chosen to play the game

“I would always do sessions with Dad during the week when I didn't have training,” Lappin said.

“I've learnt so much from him, he has so much knowledge. He's just very supportive and I can go to him for anything, any help, any questions.”

While Lappin is leaving her life in Geelong behind to move to the sunshine state, she won't be going alone, with twin Ally moving north with her.

“I think she (Ally) always wanted to move to Queensland and then this kind of just gave her an excuse,” Lappin said.

“We're so used to being together all the time. I can't imagine what it would be like if we were apart.

"We have the same friendship group and we've played footy together all our years. We pretty much do everything together."

The sisters grew up in Geelong and played football together for the Geelong Falcons in the AFL's Talent League.

Lappin is a tall intercept defender, whilst Ally plays either as a midfielder or off half-back.

Ally will be continuing her football career in the QAFLW having signed with local team Morningside.

The Lions have had a number of success stories when it comes to father-son signings, most recently with Levi Ashcroft and his two-time Norm Smith medalist brother Will Ashcroft.

The Ashcroft boys are sons of Marcus, who played alongside Nigel in the Lions' three-peat.

Lappin admits she does feel a tinge of pressure in following in her father's footsteps.

"I think there is a little pressure that comes with it but for now I'm just working on my development and trying to become a better player," she said.

Matthew Lappin and Dustin Fletcher during the round 19 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, August 7, 2004. Picture: AFL Photos

The athletic 18-year-old has significant upside, with speed and agility among her greatest strengths.

The Falcons product has shown huge growth across the past 12 months, representing Vic Country in last year’s under-18 Girls AFL National Championships and debuting with Geelong in the VFLW.

Lappin credits her development in her draft year to Falcons teammates Stella Huxtable, Georgia Tyrrell and coach Tash Heffernan.

Ahead of moving to Brisbane, Lappin has already spent time at the club and with her new teammates.

Of all her teammates, Lappin is most looking forward to working with key defender Jennifer Dunne.

"Jen Dunne is a very good backline player and that's my preferred position. To work alongside her would be really cool," Lappin said.

The Lions have finished runners up for the past two seasons, losing both the 2024 and 2025 Grand Finals to North Melbourne.

The Grand Final losses haven’t been discussed in front of the youngster just yet, but Lappin gets a feeling that it's a matter of time before it becomes a focus.

"I'm sure that will be a big focus for us this year. I hope I can (help them take the next step)," Lappin said.

"I think just for now I'm working on my development and if games come and I can help them, then that would be good. But I know I have a lot of work to do."