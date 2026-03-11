Glenn Strachan during a Carlton AFLW training session in August 2025. Picture: Carlton FC

PORT Adelaide is set to appoint Glenn Strachan as its new AFLW coach, with the Carlton assistant expected to replace Lauren Arnell after her sudden resignation earlier this year.

AFL.com.au understands the Power have agreed a deal for Strachan to earn his first head coaching position at the helm of the Alberton side, having spent the last three seasons as the Blues' senior assistant under Mathew Buck.

Strachan has also coached in his own right before, having taken charge of Carlton's VFLW program in 2023 and 2024 alongside his duties with the AFLW team, while he also spent six seasons as a player with the Blues' VFL affiliate.

Strachan's impending appointment is expected to continue a trend of AFLW sides turning to first-time senior coaches across the summer.

Adelaide (Ryan Davis), Sydney (Colin O'Riordan) and Richmond (Jarrad Donders) have also filled their coaching vacancies with new blood in recent months, with Strachan set to be the next untried candidate to earn a senior coaching position.

Strachan's expected arrival at Port Adelaide will leave just Melbourne still searching to fill a senior AFLW coaching vacancy, after premiership winner Mick Stinear left for Geelong in December.

Arnell made a surprising departure from the Power in late January, concluding four seasons in charge of the club, to spend more time with family.

Lauren Arnell is seen during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide finished last season with a 6-6 record, narrowly missing out on finals football.

The senior coaching changeover continued a summer of transition for Port Adelaide's AFLW program, with former 200-game Brisbane player Daniel Merrett taking over as the club's head of women's footy in December.

Power list manager Naomi Maidment also departed on the other side of Christmas, with men's recruiter Anthony Parkin taking a larger AFLW list management portfolio alongside Merrett.