The Power are searching for a new AFLW coach after Lauren Arnell made the decision to step down

Lauren Arnell speaks to Port Adelaide players during a clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Port Adelaide AFLW coach Lauren Arnell has chosen to step down after four seasons at the helm.

Arnell said the recent holiday period and off-season break had afforded an opportunity to consider the demands of the role in conjunction with her young family, having given birth to daughter Marlie between her second and third seasons in charge.

Port Adelaide had a barnstorming rise up the ladder in 2024, making a preliminary final, and fell just short of the top eight last year, but had finished the season full of running.

"After deep reflection over the Christmas and New Year break, I have made the difficult decision to step away to give more time and presence to my family," Arnell said.

"The energy, focus and commitment required to be a senior coach is significant, and I recognise that at this point in my life, I’m not able to give the role, and the program, what it truly deserves.

"It has been a privilege to lead this team since day one. Being entrusted with the responsibility of building the program from its inception is something I will always be grateful for, and I am proud of what we have achieved together in our first four seasons.

Lauren Arnell is seen during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I want to sincerely thank the players, fellow coaches, football department staff, the members and supporters, and the broader Port Adelaide football club for their trust, support, and shared ambition.

"The relationships built and experiences gained during this journey will stay with me long after my time in the role. I remain confident in the direction of the program and wish the club and team every success in the seasons ahead."

Arnell's departure means only Essendon's Natalie Wood remains of the four initial "expansion" club coaches, with Hawthorn and Sydney onto their second coaches.

Port Adelaide coach Lauren Arnell and Ebony O'Dea after the AFLW semi-final against Hawthorn at Ikon Park on November 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power appointed former assistant coach Daniel Merrett as their new head of AFLW in early December.

The vacant job at Alberton is the third in the wider AFLW landscape, with Melbourne and Richmond yet to appoint their senior coaches for 2026.

Sydney has selected Colin O'Riordan as its second AFLW coach, Mick Stinear crossed from the Demons to Geelong, while Adelaide appointed Ryan Davis.

The next wave of coaches are likely to be drawn from the current pool of senior assistants, including Rhys Harwood (North Melbourne), Shae Sloane (Melbourne) and Glenn Strachan (Carlton), with current Power senior assistant Sam Virgo also a chance to take the next step if she opts.