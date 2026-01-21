Some clubs back themselves to identify and develop young talent, while others hit trade periods hard. This is how each club has built its list

L-R: Sunny Lappin, Jesse Wardlaw, and Sarah Rowe. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE are many avenues for clubs to populate their AFLW lists, and finding a combination that works, alongside relying on elite talent identification, is half the battle when pursuing ever-coveted premierships.

For some clubs, heading to the trade table is necessary, while others enjoy the challenge of plucking other sport rookies from the wilderness to take the AFLW by storm.

Historically, both Richmond and St Kilda have gone heavy during trade period, as the only clubs with double-digit players on their 2026 list coming via trades from other clubs. Meanwhile, 2022 expansion teams Essendon, Hawthorn, and Port Adelaide each have more than 10 players who were signed via free agency/priority/expansion rules.

The Bombers and Power, as a result, possess the fewest players signed through the draft with just 11 apiece.

Bottom six clubs Players taken via draft Essendon, Port Adelaide 11 Richmond 12 Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney 13

Notably the fourth club to join the League that year – Sydney – has turned its list over significantly since that initial list build, with many of those initial expansion signings no longer listed. The club largely shifted away from free agency and toward trades, including recent boom recruit Taylor Smith from Brisbane.

Fremantle, Melbourne, Geelong, and Collingwood have chosen to target rookies, with the latter adding three throughout this off season – Emma Brady, Maisie Nankivell, and Liv Lewis. Five clubs – Essendon, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, and West Coast – do not have any rookies listed for 2026.

Top six clubs Rookies signed Fremantle 6 Geelong, Collingwood, Melbourne 5 Carlton, Brisbane 4

*list information correct at Wednesday, December 17

AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)

Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)

Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)

Replacement: 2 (equal second most)

Chloe Bown poses with Ryan Davis after being drafted by Adelaide on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 20 (most)

Trade: 3 (equal fewest)

Rookie list: 4 (equal fifth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)

Replacement: 0 (fewest)

Cathy Svarc with Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich during the 2019 AFLW Draft at the Melbourne Showgrounds on October 22, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)

Trade: 8 (equal fourth most)

Rookie list: 4 (equal fifth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Sophie McKay poses for a photo with sister Abbie after being taken with pick No.17 by Carlton at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)

Trade: 7 (equal sixth most)

Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Imogen Trengove after being selected by Collingwood in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 11 (fewest)

Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)

Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 11 (second most)

Replacement: 3 (most)

Maggie Johnstone poses after being taken by Essendon in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)

Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)

Rookie list: 6 (most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 1 (equal fewest)

Replacement: 2 (equal second most)

Aine Tighe in action during the match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Fremantle Oval in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)

Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)

Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 5 (sixth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Priya Bowering (Tasmania Devils) poses with Becky Webster after being drafted with pick No.27 by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)

Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)

Rookie list: 1 (equal 12th most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)

Replacement: 2 (equal second most)

Georja Davies, Alannah Welsh, Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin and Dekota Baron during the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)

Trade: 8 (equal fourth most)

Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Kiera Yerbury (left) and Scarlett Johnson pose for a photo at the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)

Trade: 4 (16th most)

Rookie list: 1 (equal 12th most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 10 (third most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Hawthorn's Maya and Calsher Dear are pictured with their guernseys. Picture: Hawthorn FC

AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)

Trade: 3 (equal fewest)

Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 1 (equal fewest)

Replacement: 2 (equal second most)

Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons) poses with former Demons player Laura Duryea after being drafted with pick No.22 by Melbourne in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)

Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)

Rookie list: 3 (seventh most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 6 (fifth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

L-R: Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Libby Birch after North Melbourne's AFLW best and fairest count. Picture: North Melbourne FC

AFLW Draft: 11 (fewest)

Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)

Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 12 (most)

Replacement: 2 (equal second most)

Indy Tahau celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 12 (16th most)

Trade: 11 (most)

Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 4 (seventh most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Olivia Wolmarans poses during the 2025 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 16 (ninth most)

Trade: 10 (second most)

Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Jesse Wardlaw (left) and Serene Watson embrace during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)

Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)

Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 7 (fourth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Alex Neyland poses after being taken by Sydney in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)

Trade: 7 (equal sixth most)

Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)

Emma McDonald poses for a photo with Deanna Berry after being drafted by the Western Bulldogs with pick No.8 at the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)

Trade: 9 (third most)

Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)

Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)

Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)