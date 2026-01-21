THERE are many avenues for clubs to populate their AFLW lists, and finding a combination that works, alongside relying on elite talent identification, is half the battle when pursuing ever-coveted premierships.
For some clubs, heading to the trade table is necessary, while others enjoy the challenge of plucking other sport rookies from the wilderness to take the AFLW by storm.
Historically, both Richmond and St Kilda have gone heavy during trade period, as the only clubs with double-digit players on their 2026 list coming via trades from other clubs. Meanwhile, 2022 expansion teams Essendon, Hawthorn, and Port Adelaide each have more than 10 players who were signed via free agency/priority/expansion rules.
The Bombers and Power, as a result, possess the fewest players signed through the draft with just 11 apiece.
|
Bottom six clubs
|
Players taken via draft
|
Essendon, Port Adelaide
|
11
|
Richmond
|
12
|
Geelong, Hawthorn, Sydney
|
13
Notably the fourth club to join the League that year – Sydney – has turned its list over significantly since that initial list build, with many of those initial expansion signings no longer listed. The club largely shifted away from free agency and toward trades, including recent boom recruit Taylor Smith from Brisbane.
Fremantle, Melbourne, Geelong, and Collingwood have chosen to target rookies, with the latter adding three throughout this off season – Emma Brady, Maisie Nankivell, and Liv Lewis. Five clubs – Essendon, Port Adelaide, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, and West Coast – do not have any rookies listed for 2026.
|
Top six clubs
|
Rookies signed
|
Fremantle
|
6
|
Geelong, Collingwood, Melbourne
|
5
|
Carlton, Brisbane
|
4
*list information correct at Wednesday, December 17
AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)
Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)
Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)
Replacement: 2 (equal second most)
AFLW Draft: 20 (most)
Trade: 3 (equal fewest)
Rookie list: 4 (equal fifth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)
Replacement: 0 (fewest)
AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)
Trade: 8 (equal fourth most)
Rookie list: 4 (equal fifth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)
Trade: 7 (equal sixth most)
Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 11 (fewest)
Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)
Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 11 (second most)
Replacement: 3 (most)
AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)
Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)
Rookie list: 6 (most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 1 (equal fewest)
Replacement: 2 (equal second most)
AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)
Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)
Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 5 (sixth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)
Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)
Rookie list: 1 (equal 12th most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)
Replacement: 2 (equal second most)
AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)
Trade: 8 (equal fourth most)
Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 2 (equal 13th most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)
Trade: 4 (16th most)
Rookie list: 1 (equal 12th most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 10 (third most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)
Trade: 3 (equal fewest)
Rookie list: 5 (equal second most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 1 (equal fewest)
Replacement: 2 (equal second most)
AFLW Draft: 15 (equal 10th most)
Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)
Rookie list: 3 (seventh most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 6 (fifth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 11 (fewest)
Trade: 5 (equal 13th most)
Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 12 (most)
Replacement: 2 (equal second most)
AFLW Draft: 12 (16th most)
Trade: 11 (most)
Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 4 (seventh most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 16 (ninth most)
Trade: 10 (second most)
Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 13 (equal 13th most)
Trade: 6 (equal eighth most)
Rookie list: 2 (equal eighth most)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 7 (fourth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 19 (equal second most)
Trade: 7 (equal sixth most)
Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)
AFLW Draft: 17 (equal sixth most)
Trade: 9 (third most)
Rookie list: 0 (equal fewest)
Free Agency/Expansion/Priority: 3 (equal eighth most)
Replacement: 1 (equal seventh most)