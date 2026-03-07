Dom Condo, Erin Lorenzini and Aysha Ward are all on different, but successful, AFLW journeys

L-R: Aysha Ward, Dom Condo and Erin Lorenzini. Pictures: Essendon FC/Geelong FC/North Melbourne FC

THREE incredible women are leading the way in their field.

Geelong's Dom Condo, North Melbourne's Erin Lorenzini and Essendon's Aysha Ward are all on different journeys in their careers.

But they share many of the same qualities. They're competitive, ambitious and driven to succeed.

All three women play key roles in their club’s AFLW programs, but it’s how they got there that sets them apart.

Condo is new to her role as Geelong's Head of AFLW, but she is no stranger to Kardinia Park.

Before moving into administration, Condo worked as the club’s dietician across the men's and women’s program, before later taking a role with Richmond.

Condo is a leader in sports nutrition, highlighted by her most recent globally recognised TEDx talk on body image and women in sports.

Around three-quarters of the way through her first pregnancy Condo decided she wanted to shift into sports management.

Dr Dominique Condo. Picture: Dr-Dom.com.au

When the Head of AFLW role at Geelong came up, it felt like the stars had aligned.

Like many women, Condo worried that being pregnant might affect her chances.

"I started to put it out into the universe that it's the sort of role that I was looking at," she said.

"When I started these conversations, I think I was probably about 30 weeks pregnant, maybe a little bit earlier.

"I honestly thought, and this is, I think, a lot of women would feel like this, 'Well, that's my opportunity gone. It's probably not going to be possible'."

Instead, the club fully supported her. Geelong ensured Condo could step into the role after the birth of her son, Arlo.

At North Melbourne, Lorenzini's journey into football began as an elite athlete. She spent a decade in the Women’s National Basketball League before transitioning into sports administration.

Since arriving at the Kangaroos, Lorenzini has overseen one of the most successful programs in AFLW history.

North Melbourne's head of strategy Erin Lorenzini at AFLW training in November 2025. Picture: Nathan John, NMFC

She joined the club following North Melbourne’s 2023 Grand Final loss to Brisbane. Since then, the Kangaroos have been unstoppable.

Over the past two seasons North Melbourne has claimed back-to-back AFLW premierships, becoming the first club to achieve the feat.

The question is now, can the Roos make it three in a row?

At Essendon, Ward's rise has been more gradual but equally as impressive.

The twin sister of former Greater Western Sydney player Callan, Ward began as an intern at the Bombers 11 years ago and has steadily worked her way through the organisation. Today she sits on the club's executive team as General Manager of AFLW.

Aysha and Callan Ward. Picture: Instagram

Ward attributes her rise to hard work, determination and willingness to take every opportunity that came her way.

At Essendon she is determined to ensure that the club’s women’s program remains central at all times.

"Our women’s program is considered in all the decisions we make across this football club," said Ward.

"The players in our AFLW program are valued just as much as the men.

"Our AFLW players are here to be elite and to be the best footballers in the country and ultimately to win a premiership."

These three women have all had different journeys and experiences.

But they are all united in their determination in driving AFLW forward and helping shape the future of the game.